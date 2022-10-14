Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTexas State
Austin home prices are falling faster than any other city in the U.SAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Austin home prices dropping more than any U.S. cityKalen HouckAustin, TX
California Governor Pays for Abortion Ads in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
KSAT 12
Leading SA: UTSA political science professor Jon Taylor discusses elections and gubernatorial race
SAN ANTONIO – Early voting is just around the corner, and there are competitive elections across Texas. Professor Jon Taylor, Professor of Political Science and Chair of the Department of Political Science and Geography at UTSA, joined Leading SA to dive into some election detail. Professor Taylor shared his...
State of Texas: ‘The job is hard’ – Counties struggle to find poll workers as election nears
Hays County officials voted Tuesday to increase pay for its poll workers.
The family behind Bill Miller BBQ is giving away millions
Bill Miller BBQ is an institution in San Antonio. The legendary BBQ chain was founded in San Antonio in 1953 and holds a place in my heart as the first BBQ restaurant I ever ate at. It has over 70 restaurants in the San Antonio area, Austin, and Corpus Christi.
CBS Austin
Not so corny: a Texas maze grown for Texas' unpredictable weather
MARBLE FALLS, Texas — It's that time of year! Fall means pumpkin patches and corn mazes are open for business. Some farms are adapting to our Texas weather with "a-maize-ing" ways of dealing with the drought. Traditionally, you may think of a maze cut through a cornfield, but have...
mesquite-news.com
‘Let’s take care of them like they take care of us’ — Faculty Senate seeks support for university’s administrative assistants
The Texas A&M University-San Antonio Faculty Senate wants university officials to improve working conditions for the school’s administrative assistants. The senate passed a resolution at its Oct. 7 meeting calling on university administration to address several issues causing high turnover among administrative staff. The resolution seeks to “rectify as...
Can Texas HOAs, apartment complexes restrict political signs?
With election season underway, campaign ads and signs have become commonplace across Texas. But two places that might have restrictions or limitations on campaign signs? Homeowner association-run neighborhoods and apartment complexes.
CBS Austin
Hemp industry booming, Texas official educates Honduran elected officials
It's no surprise Texas has a problem with a migrants crossing the border, to the point Texas' Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller met with Honduran elected officials to educate them on a growing industry. Miller says, "Texas is kind of looked to as the leader in hemp production now, even though...
247Sports
Kevin Sumlin explains why Texas, Texas A&M football stopped annual rivalry
Former Texas A&M football coach Kevin Sumlin explained this week why the Aggies and Texas Longhorns ended their annual rivalry game following the 2011 season. With Texas A&M jumping to the SEC and Texas having its own lucrative agreement with the Big 12 and then some, the relationship between the two schools deteriorated and it was no longer a must every season, he claimed.
ktswblog.net
Hays County to grant funds to schools for mental health and drug abuse
On Oct. 11, the Hays County Commissioners Court met and received several presentations regarding student mental health and the fentanyl crisis. The county plans to grant funds for mental health and substance abuse services in Hays CISD, the Court Appointed Special Advocates of Central Texas (CASA), and to the Hay’s County Sherriff’s Office.
394 million birds will migrate over Central Texas Thursday, tracker says
These birds migrate under the cover of darkness.
ktswblog.net
Bobcats finish strong winning back-to-back against a new addition team to the Sun Belt Conference
The Texas State Volleyball team concludes this weekend by winning two back-to-back games. and continuing their winning streak winning against, first time in Sun Belt Conference program. history, Southern Miss University Golden Eagles at Strahan Arena. Day 1 (25-21, 25-18, 25-23),. Day 2 (25-18, 18-25, 25-16, 25-16). The Bobcats advance...
Protest temporarily closes 1 US-Mexico bridge in south Texas
A border bridge connecting the U.S. and Mexico near Brownsville, Texas, has been temporarily closed because of a protest, U.S. consular officials said Friday.
Sysco settles federal claims that its San Antonio-area warehouse discriminated against job applicants
The company discriminated against 180 women and 190 Black men who sought jobs, according to federal allegations.
Early voting in San Antonio starts in 10 days. Here's what you should know.
When does it start? Where can I vote? MySA helps you out.
Big lottery win in Lone Star State: $2 million Mega Millions ticket sold outside San Antonio
While everyone is rooting for their college football teams and NFL teams to get wins this weekend, a lottery player around South Texas will be celebrating like it's 1999.
KSAT 12
Military veterans, retirees get record pay increase in 2023
SAN ANTONIO – Military veterans and retirees are getting a record pay increase of 8.7% in 2023. It’s the highest cost of living adjustment since 1981. The 2022 cost-of-living adjustment was 5.9%. “For a veteran receiving about $1,500 in monthly payouts, that level of increase would mean about...
Good News Network
Texas Trucker is Named ‘Highway Angel’ for Stopping to Rescue a Police Officer Pinned in Vehicle
Truck driver Gary Wilburn was named a Highway Angel for offering aid to an injured Arkansas state trooper who was pinned inside his vehicle after a serious crash. The Truckload Carriers Association bestowed the honor and shared the ‘incredible story.’. On the afternoon of October 4, near Forrest City,...
kut.org
What is the third most spoken language in Austin?
After English, the second most widely spoken language in Austin is, unsurprisingly, Spanish. The third most spoken language is a bit more difficult to determine. The City of Austin says “other Indo-European languages” are the next most common. But KUT listener Mary Milan wanted to know: What really...
San Antonio Burrito Bites: Marble Falls' Jadin Corona fails miserably
They did not understand the assignment.
Nyle Maxwell GMC in Round Rock sold; other Maxwell dealerships 'not for sale'
Nyle Maxwell GMC in Round Rock has been sold to a Canadian automotive group that has been investing in Texas dealerships. (Courtesy Nyle Maxwell GMC) In a post on the Nyle Maxwell GMC Facebook page, owner Nyle Maxwell Jr. announced he and his wife Nancy will sell the Round Rock-based dealership. In the Oct. 14 post, Maxwell also dispelled rumors he has heard in the community.
