San Marcos, TX

mesquite-news.com

‘Let’s take care of them like they take care of us’ — Faculty Senate seeks support for university’s administrative assistants

The Texas A&M University-San Antonio Faculty Senate wants university officials to improve working conditions for the school’s administrative assistants. The senate passed a resolution at its Oct. 7 meeting calling on university administration to address several issues causing high turnover among administrative staff. The resolution seeks to “rectify as...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
247Sports

Kevin Sumlin explains why Texas, Texas A&M football stopped annual rivalry

Former Texas A&M football coach Kevin Sumlin explained this week why the Aggies and Texas Longhorns ended their annual rivalry game following the 2011 season. With Texas A&M jumping to the SEC and Texas having its own lucrative agreement with the Big 12 and then some, the relationship between the two schools deteriorated and it was no longer a must every season, he claimed.
AUSTIN, TX
ktswblog.net

Hays County to grant funds to schools for mental health and drug abuse

On Oct. 11, the Hays County Commissioners Court met and received several presentations regarding student mental health and the fentanyl crisis. The county plans to grant funds for mental health and substance abuse services in Hays CISD, the Court Appointed Special Advocates of Central Texas (CASA), and to the Hay’s County Sherriff’s Office.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Military veterans, retirees get record pay increase in 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Military veterans and retirees are getting a record pay increase of 8.7% in 2023. It’s the highest cost of living adjustment since 1981. The 2022 cost-of-living adjustment was 5.9%. “For a veteran receiving about $1,500 in monthly payouts, that level of increase would mean about...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
kut.org

What is the third most spoken language in Austin?

After English, the second most widely spoken language in Austin is, unsurprisingly, Spanish. The third most spoken language is a bit more difficult to determine. The City of Austin says “other Indo-European languages” are the next most common. But KUT listener Mary Milan wanted to know: What really...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Nyle Maxwell GMC in Round Rock sold; other Maxwell dealerships 'not for sale'

Nyle Maxwell GMC in Round Rock has been sold to a Canadian automotive group that has been investing in Texas dealerships. (Courtesy Nyle Maxwell GMC) In a post on the Nyle Maxwell GMC Facebook page, owner Nyle Maxwell Jr. announced he and his wife Nancy will sell the Round Rock-based dealership. In the Oct. 14 post, Maxwell also dispelled rumors he has heard in the community.
ROUND ROCK, TX

