KGW
Despite 0-2 deficit, Mariners excited to host first home playoff game in 21 years
SEATTLE — Despite Thursday's loss to the Houston Astros, it's "Good Vibez Only" at T-Mobile Park as the team gets ready to host its first home playoff game since 2001 on Saturday afternoon. According to Baseball Reference, the last playoff home game the Mariners hosted was nearly 21 years...
KGW
Going to ALDS Game 3? Here’s what you need to know
Grab your rally shoes and get ready to embrace the chaos at T-Mobile Park this weekend as the Seattle Mariners take on the Astros in the ALDS. Are you ready for some postSEAson baseball in Seattle?!. The Mariners will have home-field advantage in a playoff game for the first time...
Yakima Herald Republic
After 21 years, Seattle fans try to will Mariners to victory
Seattle's first taste of postseason baseball in 21 years was electric, exhilarating, excruciating, surreal, crushing and long. A city that had waited two decades for this game got the equivalent of two games. It had drama, nerves, heartbreak and smoke. It had a sellout crowd that stood for hours, never...
KGW
ALDS Game 3: Mariners eliminated in historic 18-inning playoff game
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros meet in Game 3 of the ALDS. The Astros have a 2-0 lead in the series and are looking to advance to the ALCS with a victory. Twenty-one years later, playoff baseball is back in the Pacific Northwest. But unless...
KOMO News
Mariners fans grateful for playoff run despite season ending loss
SEATTLE, Wash. — Mariners fans left T-Mobile park for the last time this season after an exciting run that came to an end Saturday night. “We’ll never forget. Win or lose – Seattle rises hard. We had a great time,” said Miles Whitney. “It was wild....
It was a Cole night in Cleveland. Yankees win to force Game 5
Centerfielder Harrison Bader homered and Gerrit Cole pitched like an ace in the New York Yankees' 4-2 win against the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday night. The victory kept the playoff hopes alive for Yankees fans across the country. "To return home so (the Guardians) can feel our energy and our fans, I'm...
KGW
Three observations as Seahawks beat Cardinals 19-9 in Week 6
SEATTLE — The Seahawks hosted a division clash on Sunday afternoon at Lumen Field, welcoming in Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals. After consecutive weeks chock full of points on the scoreboard for Seattle, Week 6 saw a matchup with very few from either the Seahawks or Cardinals. Here...
Prolific Penix Begins Rewriting Husky Record Book
The left-handed quarterback sets two new UW standards against Arizona.
Rainier Beach stays in Metro championship hunt after holding off Garfield, 21-15
SEATTLE - The scoreboard clock read '0.0', but Rainier Beach still needed to make one more play. And when Garfield EJ Caminong's pass from the Vikings' 29 on an untimed down fell incomplete - Rainier Beach could finally exhale. The Vikings closed out a 21-15 victory Saturday over the ...
