BMW M Promises To Save The Manuals Until 2030
The new BMW M2 debuted earlier this month with a polarizing design but a powertrain setup that made every BMW enthusiast ecstatic. It’s one of the very few high-performance vehicles on the market that are still available with a manual gearbox. We are now happy to report the three-pedal configuration will remain an option in the company’s performance lineup until the end of the decade. Hooray!
2023 BMW M2 With M Performance Parts Is Anything But Subtle
The center-mounted exhaust tips are borrowed from the M3/M4. No, the 2023 BMW M2 isn't available (yet) in a video game where you can customize the heck out of the performance coupe. These official images depict Munich's smallest M car equipped with numerous M Performance Parts lending the G87 an ultra-aggressive appearance. It can be optionally had with a rear wing mounted on the trunk lid, but look closer and you'll notice there's a roof-mounted spoiler as well for greater downforce. Well, maybe.
Lotus Evija Fittipaldi Debuts With Recycled Aluminum From Type 72 F1 Car
Touted as being the world's most powerful production car, the Lotus Evija is making the headlines again as the Norfolk-based marque is unveiling a special edition. Part of the same 130-unit production run, the new Fittipaldi edition celebrates half a century since the legendary Brazilian race car driver triumphed in 1972. That season, Emerson Fittipaldi and Team Lotus took home both the F1 Drivers' and Constructors' Championships.
Porsche 911 Turbo S Sets New Pikes Peak Production Car Record
Bentley has been dethroned as the production car king of Pikes Peak. A 2022 Porsche 911 Turbo S driven by Pikes Peak veteran David Donner took on the hill in late September, smashing the previous record with a time-to-climb of 9 minutes 53.5 seconds. The time to beat was 10...
Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX Teased Alongside AWD And Long-Wheelbase Versions
Tucked away in a presentation made by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles for investors are teasers depicting future derivatives of the ID. Buzz. The most exciting of the bunch would have to be the one showing a steering wheel with red accents and a "GTX" badge on the bottom spoke. The suffix is already being used on spicy versions of the ID.4 and ID.5 electric SUVs.
BMW Will Bring Casual Video Games To Its Curved Display In 2023
As automakers install larger and larger screens into vehicles, traditional big-screen features have followed. Tesla introduced Passenger Play a few years ago, allowing people to play video games through its infotainment system, and BMW is joining the fray with its own setup. BMW will partner with AirConsole to bring single-player...
Jeep Avenger 4x4 Concept Debuts With Dual-Motor Setup
A Jeep without all-wheel drive just doesn't feel right, but the Stellantis brand is promising to fix the Avenger's lack of better traction with a 4x4 setup. It's being previewed at the Paris Motor Show where the electric crossover has a different livery with blue accents along with extra LED lighting. Other notable changes include the adoption of a roof rack and slightly wider wheel arches hosting different alloys with all-terrain tires.
Maserati Ghibli, Levante FTributo Special Editions Honor Female Racer
Maserati just introduced its first EV in the form of the new GranTurismo, but it’s joining a line of already established products that are now getting some love from the company. The Italian automaker has announced two new FTributo Special Edition models – the Ghibli and the Levante. The FTributo cars pay homage to Maria Teresa De Filippis, the first woman to qualify for a Formula 1 Grand Prix – and she did it in a Maserati 250F.
Polestar 3 Electric SUV Revealed: 300-Mile Range And Super-Fast Charging
The Polestar 1 was a niche but exciting product that helped to reframe Polestar as a new EV company, rather than Volvo's performance sub-brand. The all-electric Polestar 2 brought the automaker to the masses with an affordable luxury compact built to take on Tesla. And now, Polestar hopes to change the game with its first fully electric SUV.
Alpine Alpenglow Concept Debuts With Hydrogen Combustion Engine
"The future of Alpine, today" – is how we would describe the Alpenglow, a radically styled concept car serving as a preview of what's to come from Renault's performance arm. Arriving next week at the Paris Motor Show, the low-slung concept has a dramatic design and lightweight construction to mirror the A110, although technical specifications have not been disclosed. We do know it makes use of recycled carbon to diminish the environmental impact.
2024 VW Tiguan Exclusive Renderings Preview SUV's Full Redesign
The current generation of the Volkswagen Tiguan has been on sale since 2016 and it’s already starting to show its age. While it’s still performing decently on the European market, there are already newer and more attractive products in the segment. Volkswagen is not happy with the Tiguan’s declining sales and is already working on its replacement. We spied the new Tiguan a number of times in the last several weeks and today we can share exclusive renderings previewing the SUV’s final design.
Renault 4ever Trophy Concept Revealed To Preview 2025 Rugged Electric Crossover
Small yet muscular, the new EV has 134 horsepower. It was in January 2021 when the Renault 5 made an unexpected return as an electric concept to preview a future production model. Fast forward to today, the French marque is announcing the return of another long-running nameplate. Scheduled to go on sale in 2025, the Renault 4 is currently attending the Paris Motor Show as a crossover. Much like the other concept, it too does away with the combustion engine to go purely electric.
Jeep Avenger Arrives At Paris Motor Show With 249 Miles Of Range And 154 HP
Drive it only in the city and you can get 342 miles out of the 54-kWh battery. During an eventful 4xe Day held on September 8, Stellantis revealed several electric products, including the very first Jeep EV. Thankfully, we finally have some technical specifications to coincide with the public debut occurring this week at the Paris Motor Show. A forbidden fruit in the United States, the 2023 Avenger has a single motor producing 154 horsepower (115 kilowatts) and 260 Newton-meters (191 pound-feet) of torque.
Final Lamborghini Aventador Is An Ode To The Unique Miura Roadster
15 Aventador supercars perished on the Atlantic Ocean when the Felicity Ace caught fire earlier this year. Those were supposed to be the final customer cars of Sant'Agata Bolognese's flagship, so Lamborghini had no other way but to build all of them again. As a matter of fact, the Italian exotic marque lost about 85 vehicles during the fiery incident, with most of them being Urus SUVs. In late September, the very last Aventador was revealed.
Paraplegic BMW M2 Driver With Mad Skills Sets Nürburgring Ablaze
The Nürburgring has become famous, or should I say infamous, for its treacherous corners. Apart from being a testing ground for several car manufacturers and performance brands, the 'Ring is home to various kinds of crashes. In fact, there are several videos on YouTube dedicated to compiling these crashes at the Green Hell.
Tuned Audi RS6 V10 Runs Out Of Speedo, Sounds Like A Lambo On Autobahn
Before the era of V8-powered Audi RS6 wagons, there was a time when the German nameplate had a V10 underneath its hood. We're talking about the C6 generation of the RS6, made between 2008 and 2011 – and we have one example here on a top-speed run at the German Autobahn, courtesy of AutoTopNL.
BMW X3 M Competition Battles Porsche Macan GTS In Off-Road Races
The BMW X3 M Competition and Porsche Macan GTS are SUVs you wouldn't usually find hitting the dusty trails of the great outdoors. However, a new Carwow video has the pair navigating a set of tough off-road challenges to determine which is better at typical SUV tasks. The BMW features...
Mercedes-Benz EQC Sedan Rendering Imagines A Tesla Model 3 Competitor
We may soon see a new competitor for the Tesla Model 3 in the form of the Mercedes-Benz EQC sedan. Although there hasn't yet been an official confirmation of such an offering from Stuttgart, there has long been talk of a C-Class machine to stack up against Tesla in this segment. As such, we offer our unofficial rendering of how the EQC sedan might look.
Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro With Nico Hülkenberg Driving Is Insane
The F1 driver lapped Silverstone in the 1000-horsepower track-only hypercar, and in-car cameras captured the excitement. In the exclusive world of track-only hypercars, there's nothing quite like the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro. Its screaming 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 makes 1,000 horsepower, and its wild design generates 2,000 pounds of downforce at speed. Anyone can drive it, but it takes talent to push this extreme hypercar to its limit.
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Teased One Last Time Before Full Debut
Just three full days are left until the official debut of the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV. The premiere will take place on October 16 at 8 p.m CEST (2 p.m. ET) when the German automaker will unveil its new electric SUV. The automaker will be accompanied by the Mercedes-AMG division and the two companies will display the entire EQ fleet in the gardens of the Musee Rodin in Paris on October 16 and 17, alongside concept vehicles previewing their electric future.
