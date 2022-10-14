The current generation of the Volkswagen Tiguan has been on sale since 2016 and it’s already starting to show its age. While it’s still performing decently on the European market, there are already newer and more attractive products in the segment. Volkswagen is not happy with the Tiguan’s declining sales and is already working on its replacement. We spied the new Tiguan a number of times in the last several weeks and today we can share exclusive renderings previewing the SUV’s final design.

CARS ・ 4 HOURS AGO