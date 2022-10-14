ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

The Flint Journal

Vote for Flint-area football Player of Week 8

FLINT – We’ve got eight candidates for your consideration as Flint-area football Player of Week 8. The poll will remain open until 9 a.m. Oct. 21. No prize will be awarded to the winner and voting will have no impact on postseason awards. Using automated devices to vote...
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Lapeer soccer player voted Flint-area Athlete of the Week

FLINT – Soccer player Carter Baese of Lapeer has been voted Flint-area Athlete of the Week for Oct. 3-8 by readers of MLive-The Flint Journal. Baese had 8,344 of the 16,792 votes cast – that’s 49.7 percent – to finish ahead of Clio cross country runner Elliott Siriani, who received 2,899 votes.
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

State golf highlights: Grand Blanc's Kate Brody caps magical season with 2nd state title

Kate Brody of Grand Blanc, Lauren Timpf of Macomb Lutheran North and Mia Melendez of Ann Arbor Greenhills each won their second individual state golf championship Saturday. Brody matched par with 72 at Bedford Valley Golf Club in Battle Creek to finish the 36-hole tournament at 1-over-par 145 and post a one-shot victory over junior Elise Fennell of East Kentwood in Division 1.
GRAND BLANC, MI
MLive.com

Bay City area high school football scores for Week 8 of 2022 season

BAY CITY, MI -- High school football scores for Week 8 of the 2022 season for games involving the 23 teams in the MLive Bay City coverage area for Oct. 14. If you would like your local high school sports news delivered free to your inbox daily, click here and sign up for one of our local high school sports newsletters.
BAY CITY, MI
thelascopress.com

Grand Blanc's Kate Brody Wins State Golf Title

During this year’s Ally Challenge, The Lasco Press had the opportunity to speak with Grand Blanc High School Golfer, Kate Brody. Already with a State Championship earned in her sophomore season, Kate talked about her goals for her senior year. Winning another State golf title, enjoying her final year of high school, and looking forward to representing the University of Wisconsin golf team, where she had accepted a scholarship offer.
GRAND BLANC, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

