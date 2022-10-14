Read full article on original website
Vote for Flint-area football Player of Week 8
FLINT – We’ve got eight candidates for your consideration as Flint-area football Player of Week 8. The poll will remain open until 9 a.m. Oct. 21. No prize will be awarded to the winner and voting will have no impact on postseason awards. Using automated devices to vote...
Lapeer soccer player voted Flint-area Athlete of the Week
FLINT – Soccer player Carter Baese of Lapeer has been voted Flint-area Athlete of the Week for Oct. 3-8 by readers of MLive-The Flint Journal. Baese had 8,344 of the 16,792 votes cast – that’s 49.7 percent – to finish ahead of Clio cross country runner Elliott Siriani, who received 2,899 votes.
nbc25news.com
Goodrich blanks Linden to win first-ever Flint Metro League football championship
LINDEN, Mich. - Senior quarterback Gavin Hart would throw two touchdown passes to Max Macklem as the Goodrich football team picked up a shutout win over Linden 21-0 in the Flint Metro League championship game. Easton Phipps also scored for the Martians, who improve to 8-1 on the season. They'll...
Flint-area football highlights: Corunna nips Swartz Creek 28-27 in Metro League crossover game
FLINT – Corunna finished third in the Flint Metro League standings by beating Swartz Creek 28-27 Friday in the crossover round. Wyatt Bower completed 11 of 16 passes for 131 yards and four touchdowns to lead Corunna. Peyton TerMeer caught a pair of TD passes while Jaden Edington and...
State golf highlights: Grand Blanc’s Kate Brody caps magical season with 2nd state title
Kate Brody of Grand Blanc, Lauren Timpf of Macomb Lutheran North and Mia Melendez of Ann Arbor Greenhills each won their second individual state golf championship Saturday. Brody matched par with 72 at Bedford Valley Golf Club in Battle Creek to finish the 36-hole tournament at 1-over-par 145 and post a one-shot victory over junior Elise Fennell of East Kentwood in Division 1.
MLive.com
Bay City area high school football scores for Week 8 of 2022 season
BAY CITY, MI -- High school football scores for Week 8 of the 2022 season for games involving the 23 teams in the MLive Bay City coverage area for Oct. 14. If you would like your local high school sports news delivered free to your inbox daily, click here and sign up for one of our local high school sports newsletters.
lapeerlightning.com
Girls 7th Grade Basketball falls to Grand Blanc-East 32 – 15
Lapeer lost to the 8 and 3 Grand Blanc East Bobcats. Their height around the rim was too much for the Lightning. Lapeer heads to Kearsley for their last game of the season. Keep working hard girls!!
MLive.com
See 47 photos as Durand football tops New Lothrop for conference title
NEW LOTHROP, MI -- New Lothrop High School hosted Durand High School for the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference football championship on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. The game remained close until the buzzer when Durand came out on top. The final score was 23-21. MLive was there to document the action, both...
Durand’s first-ever victory over New Lothrop clinches outright MMAC championship
NEW LOTHROP, MI – Every time Durand’s football players walked through the weight room for the last year they’d see it. “We had a sign in our weight room for 12 months that said ‘What are you going to do today to beat New Lothrop?’” said coach John Webb.
thelascopress.com
Grand Blanc’s Kate Brody Wins State Golf Title
During this year’s Ally Challenge, The Lasco Press had the opportunity to speak with Grand Blanc High School Golfer, Kate Brody. Already with a State Championship earned in her sophomore season, Kate talked about her goals for her senior year. Winning another State golf title, enjoying her final year of high school, and looking forward to representing the University of Wisconsin golf team, where she had accepted a scholarship offer.
5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: Another league-clinching Friday night of football
There are just TWO weeks left in the high school football regular season!
Saginaw-area football highlights: Heritage sets school scoring record
St. Charles celebrated homecoming and 100 years of football Friday. But the Bulldogs couldn’t celebrate a win. Stockbridge shut out the Bulldogs, 33-0, dropping St. Charles to 2-5 for the season. “The fans, the town was very emotional for this game,” St. Charles coach Aaron Gordon said. “It wasn’t...
MLive.com
Western gets Oregon-tough for Bay County Championship with grueling workout
UNIVERSITY CENTER, MI – The Bay City Western cross country program always has the week of the Bay County Championship circled on the calendar. Not because of the race, but because of the workout.
MLive.com
Akron-Fairgrove appreciates the invite but ruins the party for All Saints
Bay City All Saints football hosts Akron-Fairgrove BAY CITY, MI – The parade, the crowning, the formal wear at football games. Akron-Fairgrove had seen it all before. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
See top photos from Michigan State’s thrilling 2OT victory over Wisconsin
EAST LANSING-- It was a wild one Saturday evening as Spartan Stadium was rocking as Michigan State hosted Wisconsin for homecoming. The Spartans went on to defeat the Badgers 34-28 in double overtime on a 27-yard connection from Payton Thorne to Jayden Reed. GAME STORY: Michigan State tops Wisconsin 34-28...
30 fans ejected from Michigan Stadium in Wolverines’ win over Penn State
ANN ARBOR, MI - Fans set a new high mark for ejections from Michigan Stadium this season during Saturday’s win over visiting Penn State. There were 30 ejections during the 41-17 victory over the Nittany Lions, according to statistics provided by the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security.
Flint’s Claressa Shields scores unanimous victory over rival Savannah Marshall in much-anticipated fight
FLINT, MI – Behind a series of quick combinations and a high volume of punches, Flint native Claressa Shields defeated longtime rival Savannah Marshall of England to become the undisputed middleweight champion. Shields (13-0, 2 KOs) scored the unanimous decision over Marshall (12-1,10 KOs), the only fighter to have...
Maize n Brew
Two major recruits surprisingly visited Michigan for the huge Penn State win
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines had quite the list of recruiting visitors for the 41-14 Maize Out victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions. But there were a couple major recruiting targets who made their way to Ann Arbor on a down low basis. The 2023 recruit who surprisingly...
JJ McCarthy on Michigan State: ‘We want Paul back’
What did JJ McCarthy say about Michigan State?When do Michigan and Michigan State play?. On Saturday afternoon, JJ McCarthy and the Michigan Wolverines absolutely dominated Penn State on way to a 41-17 win at the Big House. During the game, the Wolverines rushed for over 400 yards against what had...
