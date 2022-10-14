Read full article on original website
Related
How much water do you really need to drink?
Hydration is the key to a happy and healthy life, but how much water do you really need to drink?
Soup recall: Check your pantry for this popular soup that could be harmful
People who suffer from milk allergies or sensitivities should avoid certain Bakkavor Tomato Basil Soup products that are part of a new recall. The soup contains undeclared milk, which can cause adverse reactions in people allergic to the ingredient. Moreover, those suffering from severe milk allergies risk death when consuming products containing any dairy.
Popculture
Popular Beverage Recalled Over Potential Botulism Contamination
Health officials are warning consumers against drinking a popular brand of drink mixes after they were found to possibly be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, the bacterium responsible for causing the rare and potentially deadly illness of botulism. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers in a Thursday, Sept. 29 notice that the Chai Box recalled chai concentrate mixes due to the health hazard.
Scientists found drinking one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing cancer
A recent study published in Current Developments in Nutrition (CDN) found that drinking just one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing liver cancer. The University of South Carolina led this research, where they examined data from 90,000 postmenopausal women who participated in the Women's Health Initiative. A long-term study started in the early 1990s was analyzed for the current study.
scitechdaily.com
Does Marijuana Make You Lazy? Scientists Find That Cannabis Users Are Just As Likely To Be Motivated
The study demonstrated that cannabis users are no less likely to be motivated or able to enjoy life’s pleasure. According to a new study, cannabis users of all ages are no more likely than non-users to lack motivation or be unable to appreciate life’s pleasures, showing that the stereotype often depicted in the media has no scientific basis.
This recalled tea might be contaminated with botulism, so throw it out now
Clostridium botulinum is a dangerous, potentially fatal bacteria that can contaminate foods and drinks. When that happens, manufacturers issue recalls like the massive Lyons Magnus recall from a few months ago that triggered additional recalls. The Chai Box company has now issued a recall of its own for select products that might contain the same Clostridium bacteria. The company discovered that some of the tea drinks might have been under-processed, which contributed to the problem.
New salad dressing recall: Multiple salad dressings you need to watch out for
A few weeks ago, we warned you of a salad dressing recall for a product sold at Whole Foods that contained two undeclared allergens: soy and wheat. That was the Van Law Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing recall, which has now been expanded to include additional products.
Urgent beef recall: 22,000 pounds were recalled so check your fridge now
Milk is generally very nutritional, as long as the person drinking it doesn’t suffer from milk allergies or lactose sensitivities. That’s why products with a milk-based ingredient not listed on the label will be recalled once buyers or manufacturers discover the mistake. Such is the case with a brand new beef recall concerning more than 22,000 pounds of frozen Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Korean-Style Beef products.
Vegetable recall: 25 ready-to-eat veggies recalled over Listeria, here’s the full list
Listeria monocytogenes contamination might have impacted as many as 25 different GHGA ready-to-eat vegetable products, leading to a product recall affecting consumers in various states. Listeria is often the cause of recalls like this one. GHGA sold these products via Kroger stores in Alabama, South Carolina, and Georgia. The vegetable...
msn.com
FDA has to warn Americans not to marinate chicken in Nyquil
The federal government had to clarify this week that a nighttime medication known for treating sniffling, sneezing, coughing, aching, stuffy head and fever is not a substitute for 11 herbs and spices. Responding to a number of videos that have trended on social media, the Food and Drug Administration warned...
New snack recall: World-famous snacks recalled over serious manufacturing mistake
If you purchased Tastykake or Mrs. Freshley’s glazed pies recently, you should know that Flowers Foods issued a recall for various products from the two brands. The products contain undeclared soy, which can cause adverse, life-threatening reactions in people with soy allergies. DON’T MISS: How to get FREE MONEY...
Frequent chemical hair straightening may raise uterine cancer risk, particularly among Black women
Although uterine cancer is a relatively rare disease, U.S. incidence rates have increased in recent years. Data show non-Hispanic Black women are at a heightened risk of aggressive forms of the cancer and tend to have poor survival rates. Previous research detailed an association between permanent hair dyes and straighteners...
More than 40% of U.S. smokers use menthol cigarettes
A proposed ban on menthol cigarettes could have a significant impact on smoking rates, especially among minorities, new U.S. research suggests.
wegotthiscovered.com
The FDA is involved now because kids won’t stop cooking chicken with NyQuil
How do you know when a TikTok trend is getting out of hand? When the government has to get involved. Case in point: the Food and Drug (FDA) administration was recently forced to remind people that boiling NyQuil to cook chicken is a bad idea. It all started with a...
FDA・
Abbott recalls several ready-to-feed liquid baby formula
Abbott is voluntarily recalling several of its Similac ready-to-feed liquid baby formula products because of a bottle defect. The Food and Drug Administration announced the recall on Friday, stating that certain lots of Abbott's liquid baby formula products are being recalled because less than 1% of the bottles "may not have been sealed completely," which "could result in spoilage."
The Observer view on the dangers of assuming vaping is a safe alternative to smoking | Observer editorial
E-cigarettes can carry serious risks, especially to the young, says the World Health Organization. We need to tighten up the regulations on their use
healio.com
Grandchildren of women who consume milk, egg in pregnancy experience fewer reactions
Children whose grandmothers consumed diets rich in egg and milk in the third trimesters of their pregnancies experienced the lowest prevalence of egg and milk reactions compared with other groups, according to a letter published in Allergy. Diets that exclude allergens may then have an impact on later generations, Ida...
envirotech-online.com
What's the Difference Between Tap Water and Bottled Water?
In the UK, we are blessed with having some of the finest quality tap water in the world. Nonetheless, the popularity of bottled water has risen in recent years. In fact, 2017 saw the first time that sales of bottled water eclipsed cola for the first time, as health-conscious consumers turned to H2O, contributing to an industry that is worth more than £2.4 billion each year.
Comments / 0