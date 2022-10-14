Read full article on original website
Rob Gronkowski making NFL return – but not next to Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski said he wasn’t going to return to the NFL this season but, low and behold, he will be back on Sundays giving the fans endless entertainment. This time around, he will be taking questions from TV analysts instead of play commands from Tom Brady. Pro Football Focus’...
Everything Aaron Rodgers said after awful loss to the Jets
Aaron Rodgers called on the Green Bay Packers to stay together and simplify things on offense after a bad loss to the Jets. The Packers lost the opening game of the season and had to rally back together to win the next three games. Now they’ve lost two in a row to the Giants and the Jets. Again, they need to respond.
NBC Sports
Patriots players, Belichick react to Zappe's excellent performance vs. Browns
The New England Patriots have won back-to-back games for the first time this season, and rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has played a huge role in that success. Zappe made his second career NFL start Sunday in the Patriots' Week 6 matchup against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. He completed 24 of 34 passes for 309 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions as New England cruised to a 38-15 victory. Zappe also became the first quarterback of the Super Bowl era to win his first two career starts with a QB rating of 100 or better in each of those games.
5 takeaways from the Patriots’ second win with Bailey Zappe at quarterback
Zappe wasn't the only Patriots rookie to have a good day. The Patriots defeated the Browns 38-15 on Sunday in Cleveland. New England improved to 3-3 on the season as rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe moved to 2-0 as a starter in place of the injured Mac Jones. Zappe’s efficient and...
NFL World Reacts To The Surprising Bill Belichick News
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft had a surprise wedding in New York City on Friday night. Kraft, the longtime owner of the Patriots, married his girlfriend, doctor Dana Blumberg, in a surprise wedding in Manhattan on Friday night. A lot of NFL stars were in attendance, from Robert Kraft...
‘They see Bill Belichick and it’s over!’ - Browns fan says after blowout loss (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After six games, the Browns possess a dismal 2-4 record for the 2022 season. Sunday’s loss was the most lopsided thus far, with the New England Patriots handing them a 38-15 smackdown at home at FirstEnergy Stadium. Browns fans being interviewed by cleveland.com this season have repeatedly lamented the lack of running plays given to Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.
Patriots Rally To Congratulate Bill Belichick Following Milestone Win
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made history Sunday, opening up an opportunity for the players on New England’s roster to sing his praises. Belichick moved into a tie for second place on the NFL all-time wins list among head coaches Sunday after New England earned a Week 6 victory over the Cleveland Browns. The win was Belichick’s 324th to tie Chicago Bears legend George Halas, bringing him within 23 of the all-time record set by famed Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula.
Everything Mike Tomlin said about Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett
Here is what Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had to say about the injury to Kenny Pickett and the performance of Mitch Trubisky in the team’s Week 6 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Pittsburgh Steelers started off their season with a huge overtime win over the...
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Breakthrough Player of Week 6: New England Patriots QB Bailey Zappe
Did Mac Jones just get Drew Bledsoe’d? We have a looooooong way to go until we can credibly compare rookie Bailey Zappe to GOAT Tom Brady. But New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has proven he’ll go with the hot hand at quarterback, regardless of pedigree. After...
NBC Sports
Breer: Mac Jones' relationship with team 'got a little sideways'
It's been a frustrating sophomore season both on and off the field for New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Before suffering the high-ankle sprain that has sidelined him for the last three weeks, Jones struggled to adjust to the Patriots' "streamlined" offense. With Matt Patricia and Joe Judge replacing Josh McDaniels as de facto offensive coordinators, Jones threw five interceptions through three games.
New England Patriots officially have a quarterback controversy
The New England Patriots’ offense has looked at their best in the last two weeks with Bailey Zappe at quarterback. Should he remain as the starter? It appears as if the Patriots have themselves a quarterback controversy brewing. When Mac Jones left the lineup with a high ankle sprain,...
Celtics Add Two Veteran Role Players Following Final Roster Cuts
Following Friday’s preseason finale, the Boston Celtics made a pair of roster additions before final cuts, keeping veterans Noah Vonleh and Justin Jackson on board. Vonleh and Jackson, who both saw action during the overtime thriller against the Toronto Raptors to close out Boston’s preseason action, will both serve in Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens’ offseason depth blueprint. During an eventful offseason, the Celtics endured some major injuries to key players, making the final roster decisions come as no surprise.
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans
Sep 11, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio (right) talks with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBC Sports
Patriots-Browns takeaways: Zappe makes statement in 38-15 rout
What a difference two weeks makes. The New England Patriots sat at 1-3 through four games of the 2022 season and were down to their third-string quarterback after losing Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer to injury. Since then, all Bailey Zappe and the Patriots have done is outscore their opponents 66-15 to storm back to .500 after Sunday's impressive 38-15 win over the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Best Brittany Mahomes tweets about Bills-Chiefs game [UPDATED]
Best Brittany Mahomes tweets about Bills-Chiefs game. It’s almost as exciting to watch Brittany Mahomes‘ Twitter timeline as it is to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play (I SAID ALMOST!) Brittany’s Twitter account during the Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game was chock full of reactions that, quite honestly,...
CBS News
Patriots GameDay: Scott Zolak says there is no QB controversy in New England
Even if Bailey Zappe plays well Sunday against the Browns, Scott Zolak says there is no QB controversy in New England. "This is Mac Jones' team," Zolak said.
New England Patriots: 8 takeaways from Week 6 win vs. Browns
The Patriots climbed back to .500 on the season on Sunday, defeating the Browns 38-15 to improve to 3-3 on the season. Here are eight (8) takeaways from the Patriots’ win. The Patriots’ rookie quarterback might be going back to backup duties once Mac Jones gets healthy, but he’s certainly made the quarterback situation interesting in New England.
2 Reasons to be excited about Eagles RB Miles Sanders as 2022 rolls on
The Eagles should be thrilled with what they’re getting from Miles Sanders. The Philadelphia Eagles organization has several decisions to make at the end of this season in terms of their rosters. One of them relates to the man that they drafted 53rd overall during the 2019 NFL Draft. Running back Miles Sanders is undoubtedly playing a much better brand of football so far in 2022 than we saw from him last season.
