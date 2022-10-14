Jalen Hurts threw for 155 yards and two touchdowns as the Eagles stayed undefeated with a 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. The Eagles held on after their 20-0 lead shrank to 20-17 early in the fourth quarter, improving to 6-0 for the first time since 2004 when they won their first seven games and went to the Super Bowl.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO