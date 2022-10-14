ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAW

Everest Metro to host community Halloween party on Oct. 23

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Everest Metro Police Department will host a Halloween party on Sunday, Oct. 23. The event is for elementary to middle school-age kids in the community. For the last 20 years, the event has provided a safe alternative to trick or treating. There are games, raffle...
WESTON, WI
WausauPilot

ALDI sets Weston store opening date

ALDI will open its newest store in Weston at the end of October, part of the company’s plan to open 150 new stores by the end of the year. In doing so, ALDI would become the third-largest U.S. grocery store retailer by store count. The store opening is set...
WESTON, WI
WSAW

Mandela Barnes stops in Stevens Point for ‘Ron Against Roe’ tour

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin senator nominee Mandela Barnes continued his ‘Ron Against Roe’ tour in Stevens Point on Saturday. Barnes met with supporters at the Portage County democratic party. The tour’s purpose is to oppose republican candidate Ron Johnson’s anti-abortion stance. Barnes encouraged supporters to continue their work prior to the November 8th election.
STEVENS POINT, WI
thecitypages.com

JuJu’s Enhancement House is the near west side’s newest business

Juleigh Martindale has left and lived in Wausau multiple times over the years and is now back with a new business to help women and show off cool clothes. Since July, the 30-year-old has been the face behind JuJu’s Enhancement House Salon & Boutique on the city’s near west side. The space on Clark Street offers eyelash extensions, trending and casual women’s clothing and came about because, after years of safety, Martindale felt like it was time to go out and take a risk.
WAUSAU, WI
947jackfm.com

Wausau Committee Reccomends Layout for S 17th Avenue Project

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Capital Improvements and Street Maintenance Committee has selected its preferred layout for the 17th Avenue reconstruction project next summer. In a unanimous vote Thursday the committee went with the engineer’s recommendation of no changes, meaning the redesign will include a mountable median along...
WAUSAU, WI
WJFW-TV

Connecting the dots: the fire towers of Wisconsin

Odds are you’ve seen a fire tower while driving around Northern Wisconsin. Maybe you’ve wondered about their history, what does it look like from up there, are they still used?. Wisconsin once had a vast fire tower lookout network, mostly in the forested and most fire prone regions...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin sends several to hospital with serious burns

MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A bonfire that ‘exploded’ in the Town of Maple Grove, Wisconsin sent multiple people to local hospitals with serious burn injuries. According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, it was made aware of the incident during the early morning hours of October 15 when several people showed up at Green Bay area hospitals with serious burns.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
marshfieldareasports.com

Marshfield football wallops Hortonville to earn a tie for VFA championship

HORTONVILLE – The Marshfield football team staked claim to a share of the Valley Football Association championship with a 35-22 win over Hortonville on Friday night at Hortonville High School. The Tigers finish the regular season 6-3 overall and 5-1 in the VFA (not including a forfeit win over...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

Essentia Health expanding across upper Midwest, looking at Wisconsin

(WSAW) - As Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System formally begin talks about possibly merging together, Essentia is continuing to expand its reach throughout the region. In addition to its stated mission of providing the highest quality health care, it also aims to grow. Featured in Vanguard, Essentia’s chief...
MARSHFIELD, WI
spmetrowire.com

Letter: Stevens Point doesn’t need more rental units

Population statistics for the City of Stevens Point since 1960 show some interesting numbers:. 1980: 22,970 The AVERAGE for the 70 years is 23,552 without. 1990: 23,006 using UWSP data. 2000: 25,692. 2010: 26,717. 2020: 25,160. Population statistics for UWSP follow:. 1970: 8,734/7,978 (first- and second-semester attendance) 1980: 9,183/8,432. 1990:...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WausauPilot

UPDATED: Blaze at Schofield wood plant under control

Crews from at least six fire departments were called Friday to a report of a fire at American Wood Fibers in Schofield. The blaze was reported at about 11:20 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14 at the wood processing plant, 349 Alderson St. An initial report indicated visible flames were seen coming from a pipe at the facility.
SCHOFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

1 dead in Hwy. 53 weekend crash

Police have identified the man who died Saturday on Hwy. 53 near Rice Lake as 79-year-old John Baier. Barron County Sheriff’s officials say the crash was reported at about 9 a.m. just south of Rice Lake. Police say Baier, of Arkansaw, Wis., was headed south when he lost control of his pickup, struck the guard rail and rolled his vehicle.
RICE LAKE, WI
WSAW

Car crash on E. Kent Street, police say driver was under the influence

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on E. Kent Street around 10:40 pm on Friday. Police said the vehicle was reported to be driving into oncoming traffic on Grand Avenue prior to the crash. The driver, a male, was arrested for operating while...
WAUSAU, WI
wxpr.org

Texas homicide suspect captured in Forest County

Police captured a homicide suspect from Texas in the Northwoods. The Forest County Sheriff’s Office says they were contacted by a Task Force Officer with the U.S. Marshals Service the afternoon of October 4th. They were told Oneida County Investigators were tracking a suspect possibly wanted for a homicide...
FOREST COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy