Juleigh Martindale has left and lived in Wausau multiple times over the years and is now back with a new business to help women and show off cool clothes. Since July, the 30-year-old has been the face behind JuJu’s Enhancement House Salon & Boutique on the city’s near west side. The space on Clark Street offers eyelash extensions, trending and casual women’s clothing and came about because, after years of safety, Martindale felt like it was time to go out and take a risk.

