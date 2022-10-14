Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSAW
Feltz’s Dairy Farm enjoying early success of Kwik Trip-themed corn maze
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Outside Feltz’s Dairy Store, you’ll find several activities for kids and their family to participate in. None bigger than their annual corn maze. “Every year it grows a little bit,” says Jake Feltz, Family Farmer. “We’re lucky people are coming back still year...
WSAW
Everest Metro to host community Halloween party on Oct. 23
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Everest Metro Police Department will host a Halloween party on Sunday, Oct. 23. The event is for elementary to middle school-age kids in the community. For the last 20 years, the event has provided a safe alternative to trick or treating. There are games, raffle...
ALDI sets Weston store opening date
ALDI will open its newest store in Weston at the end of October, part of the company’s plan to open 150 new stores by the end of the year. In doing so, ALDI would become the third-largest U.S. grocery store retailer by store count. The store opening is set...
WSAW
Mandela Barnes stops in Stevens Point for ‘Ron Against Roe’ tour
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin senator nominee Mandela Barnes continued his ‘Ron Against Roe’ tour in Stevens Point on Saturday. Barnes met with supporters at the Portage County democratic party. The tour’s purpose is to oppose republican candidate Ron Johnson’s anti-abortion stance. Barnes encouraged supporters to continue their work prior to the November 8th election.
thecitypages.com
JuJu’s Enhancement House is the near west side’s newest business
Juleigh Martindale has left and lived in Wausau multiple times over the years and is now back with a new business to help women and show off cool clothes. Since July, the 30-year-old has been the face behind JuJu’s Enhancement House Salon & Boutique on the city’s near west side. The space on Clark Street offers eyelash extensions, trending and casual women’s clothing and came about because, after years of safety, Martindale felt like it was time to go out and take a risk.
947jackfm.com
Wausau Committee Reccomends Layout for S 17th Avenue Project
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Capital Improvements and Street Maintenance Committee has selected its preferred layout for the 17th Avenue reconstruction project next summer. In a unanimous vote Thursday the committee went with the engineer’s recommendation of no changes, meaning the redesign will include a mountable median along...
WJFW-TV
Connecting the dots: the fire towers of Wisconsin
Odds are you’ve seen a fire tower while driving around Northern Wisconsin. Maybe you’ve wondered about their history, what does it look like from up there, are they still used?. Wisconsin once had a vast fire tower lookout network, mostly in the forested and most fire prone regions...
wearegreenbay.com
Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin sends several to hospital with serious burns
MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A bonfire that ‘exploded’ in the Town of Maple Grove, Wisconsin sent multiple people to local hospitals with serious burn injuries. According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, it was made aware of the incident during the early morning hours of October 15 when several people showed up at Green Bay area hospitals with serious burns.
cwbradio.com
Authorities Investigating Fire that Damaged Homes Near Wisconsin Rapids
Authorities are investigating a fire that damaged two homes near Wisconsin Rapids. The fire occurred around 1am Wednesday in the Town of Siegel. The fire started at a home on the corner of County Highway F and County Highway HH and quickly spread to a home in proximity. No one was injured in the fire.
marshfieldareasports.com
Marshfield football wallops Hortonville to earn a tie for VFA championship
HORTONVILLE – The Marshfield football team staked claim to a share of the Valley Football Association championship with a 35-22 win over Hortonville on Friday night at Hortonville High School. The Tigers finish the regular season 6-3 overall and 5-1 in the VFA (not including a forfeit win over...
WSAW
Essentia Health expanding across upper Midwest, looking at Wisconsin
(WSAW) - As Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System formally begin talks about possibly merging together, Essentia is continuing to expand its reach throughout the region. In addition to its stated mission of providing the highest quality health care, it also aims to grow. Featured in Vanguard, Essentia’s chief...
spmetrowire.com
Letter: Stevens Point doesn’t need more rental units
Population statistics for the City of Stevens Point since 1960 show some interesting numbers:. 1980: 22,970 The AVERAGE for the 70 years is 23,552 without. 1990: 23,006 using UWSP data. 2000: 25,692. 2010: 26,717. 2020: 25,160. Population statistics for UWSP follow:. 1970: 8,734/7,978 (first- and second-semester attendance) 1980: 9,183/8,432. 1990:...
UPDATED: Blaze at Schofield wood plant under control
Crews from at least six fire departments were called Friday to a report of a fire at American Wood Fibers in Schofield. The blaze was reported at about 11:20 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14 at the wood processing plant, 349 Alderson St. An initial report indicated visible flames were seen coming from a pipe at the facility.
wissports.net
Tomorrow River School District files for temporary restraining order to get Amherst football team into WIAA playoffs
The Tomorrow River School District has filed for a temporary restraining order to restore wins by the district's Amherst High School Football team that were declared vacant by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association for use of an ineligible player. Last week, the WIAA was alerted to the possible use of...
spmetrowire.com
Editorial: If it really is about the students, WIAA must reverse Amherst decision
The 14 senior Amherst Falcons on Friday played what might (wrongly) be the last game of their high school careers. With their teammates, they played it like champions—besting the Stratford Tigers 28-21 with a degree of dignity and class most adults wouldn’t have been able to muster under the same circumstances.
WSAW
Several teens injured with serious burns after bonfire explosion in Pulaski
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says an unknown number of people gathered for a bonfire at the residence on Cedar Drive in the Town of Maple Grove in Pulaski. Authorities say an accelerant was poured onto the fire, causing it to expand...
1 dead in Hwy. 53 weekend crash
Police have identified the man who died Saturday on Hwy. 53 near Rice Lake as 79-year-old John Baier. Barron County Sheriff’s officials say the crash was reported at about 9 a.m. just south of Rice Lake. Police say Baier, of Arkansaw, Wis., was headed south when he lost control of his pickup, struck the guard rail and rolled his vehicle.
Multiple people seriously burned after bonfire explosion in Shawano County
Multiple people have been hospitalized with serious burns following what was described as a bonfire "explosion" Friday night, authorities said.
WSAW
Car crash on E. Kent Street, police say driver was under the influence
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on E. Kent Street around 10:40 pm on Friday. Police said the vehicle was reported to be driving into oncoming traffic on Grand Avenue prior to the crash. The driver, a male, was arrested for operating while...
wxpr.org
Texas homicide suspect captured in Forest County
Police captured a homicide suspect from Texas in the Northwoods. The Forest County Sheriff’s Office says they were contacted by a Task Force Officer with the U.S. Marshals Service the afternoon of October 4th. They were told Oneida County Investigators were tracking a suspect possibly wanted for a homicide...
Comments / 0