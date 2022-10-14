ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linden, NJ

Linden man sentenced to prison for daytime fatal shooting

By From Staff Reports
 2 days ago
A Linden man has been sentenced to 14 years in state prison for a daytime fatal shooting in 2020.

Dion M. Johnson, 40, pled guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter in exchange for the 14-year sentence, imposed last week, which requires him to serve at least 85% of the term before the possibility of parole, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office announced.

Just after 12:45 p.m. Oct. 5, 2020, Linden police responded to the 1200 block of Essex Avenue where they found 38-year-old Darrell Q. McKoy outside his home with serious gunshot injuries. He was transported to Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 1:30 p.m.

Mike Deak:It's about time Central Jersey is formally recognized

Johnson was identified as a suspect and was arrested in Georgia following a two-month search.

“We are grateful for the collaboration from all law enforcement agencies who assisted our office in bringing this suspect to justice,” said Union County Prosecutor William Daniel in a statement. “I hope this sentencing can bring some relief to all of those mourning Mr. McKoy.”

