Astronomers may have found new planets that are more habitable than Earth
Astronomers continue to find super-Earths throughout the universe. A group working on NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite recently discovered a few exciting planets orbiting within the star’s habitable zone. And now they say many of these habitable planets may be more friendly to life than Earth is. One...
Alien-Hunting Astronomer Says There May Be a Second Interstellar Object on Earth in New Study
A pair of researchers who previously identified what may be the first known interstellar meteor to impact Earth have now presented evidence of a second object that could have originated beyond the solar system, before it burned up in our planet’s skies and potentially fell to the surface, according to a new study.
Space discoveries that will blow your mind
Since NASA’s inception in 1958, astronauts have landed on the moon; parked rovers on Mars; discovered thousands of exoplanets—planets that orbit stars outside of this solar system; and launched a space telescope so powerful it can capture detailed views of Neptune’s rings. Scientists can explore the 95% of invisible space comprised of dark energy, dark matter, […]
Scientists Discover Unexplained Structures at Boundary to Interstellar Space
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered weird ripples and unexplained structures at the boundary between our solar system and the vast expanse of interstellar space beyond it, reports a new study. The results show that the border of the heliosphere,...
The planet Earth is on a path to disintegration and may become engulfed by the Sun
Credit: NASA Goddard Space Flight Center; CC-BY-2.0 Planets can exist for billions and billions of years but they cannot last forever. There are different ways that a planet like Earth could die. For example, Earth could be destroyed by a bombardment of asteroids.
Collision Between Earth and Theia Immediately Led to the Formation of the Moon [New Theory]
The Moon formed only in a matter of hours following the collision between Earth and Theia, a space object the size of Mars, according to a new simulation put forth by a novel study. Most theories in the past claim our Moon formed from the debris of this heavenly collision,...
Astronomers are captivated by brightest flash ever seen
The burst of gamma-rays -- the most intense form of electromagnetic radiation -- was first detected by orbiting telescopes on October 9, and its afterglow is still being watched by scientists across the world. Astrophysicist Brendan O'Connor told AFP that gamma-ray bursts that last hundreds of seconds, as occurred on...
Ancient Mars May Have Been Teeming With Life, Until It Drove Climate Change That Caused Its Demise
Early in its history, the red planet would have likely been habitable to methanogens – microbes that make a living in extreme habitats on Earth – according to a study that simulated the conditions on a young Mars. If there ever was life on Mars – and that’s...
NASA Now Says Moon Formed Immediately, Contradicts Theory Which Says That The Moon Formed Over Months Or Years
Theia is the name of the object that hit the Earth billions of years ago. The object was roughly the same size as Mars. The collision is credited with resulting in the formation of the Moon. Over the years, precisely how the formation occurred has been a mystery studied for decades by researchers. [i]
Scientists Uncover the Story of Donkey Domestication
For thousands of years, donkeys have been critical for propelling human civilizations forward. They’ve helped pull wheeled vehicles, carry travelers and move goods across the world. But where and when these animals first became intertwined with humans has been a mystery. Now, researchers have used the genomes of over...
NASA's Lucy Spacecraft To Pass and Swing by Earth's Atmosphere
NASA's Lucy spacecraft will be close to Earth and set to skim the said planet's atmosphere on October 16 (7:04 a.m EDT). According to the report, swinging past Earth, Lucy would finally gain orbital energy to travel to the population of primitive asteroids. According to the NASA Solar System Exploration...
NASA kicked asteroid off course in test to save Earth
NASA on Tuesday celebrated exceeding expectations during a mission to deflect a distant asteroid, in a sci-fi like test of humanity's ability to stop an incoming cosmic object from devastating life on Earth. The fridge-sized Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) impactor deliberately smashed into the moonlet asteroid Dimorphos on September...
Could Near-By Star Systems Have Observed Earth Over the Eons? (Weekend Feature)
“Perhaps,” says Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb told The Daily Galaxy: “We developed our modern science and technology (including transit astronomy and radio communication capabilities) only over a century out of the 4.5 billion years of the Earth’s lifetime. The window of opportunity for anyone to notice us at a random time in Earth’s history is roughly one part in 45 million (4.5 billion divided by 100 years).
Astronomers discover graveyard of dead stars in the Milky Way
Scientists announced they'd uncovered a graveyard of dead stars in the Milky Way. In a study published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, astronomers said the graveyard consists of once massive suns that are now black holes and neutron stars. According to the study, the massive "galactic underworld"...
The Lucy spacecraft slingshot around Earth on Sunday: how to see it
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft, on its way to Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids, was launched in 2021. Once at the rocky location the craft will explore the region and send back data and images on how our solar system formed. Lucy's journey. The journey to that distant locale is a complex...
NASA's Chandra finds galaxy cluster collision on a 'WHIM'
Astronomers taking inventory of the material in the local universe keep coming up short. A new result from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory about a system of colliding galaxy clusters may help explain this shortfall. Although scientists know a great deal about the composition of the universe, there has been a...
Scientists found a graveyard of ancient stars hiding in the Milky Way
The Milky Way is not just home to our solar system, it’s also home to a graveyard of ancient stars, a new study says. Researchers published their findings on the graveyard in a paper featured in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society. In it, the researchers detailed the discovery of a massive graveyard of dead stars lying within the Milky Way and another mass of them outside of it.
