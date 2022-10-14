ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Related
WJTV 12

Space discoveries that will blow your mind

Since NASA’s inception in 1958, astronauts have landed on the moon; parked rovers on Mars; discovered thousands of exoplanets—planets that orbit stars outside of this solar system; and launched a space telescope so powerful it can capture detailed views of Neptune’s rings. Scientists can explore the 95% of invisible space comprised of dark energy, dark matter, […]
ASTRONOMY
Vice

Scientists Discover Unexplained Structures at Boundary to Interstellar Space

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered weird ripples and unexplained structures at the boundary between our solar system and the vast expanse of interstellar space beyond it, reports a new study. The results show that the border of the heliosphere,...
ASTRONOMY
France 24

Astronomers are captivated by brightest flash ever seen

The burst of gamma-rays -- the most intense form of electromagnetic radiation -- was first detected by orbiting telescopes on October 9, and its afterglow is still being watched by scientists across the world. Astrophysicist Brendan O'Connor told AFP that gamma-ray bursts that last hundreds of seconds, as occurred on...
ASTRONOMY
Smithonian

Scientists Uncover the Story of Donkey Domestication

For thousands of years, donkeys have been critical for propelling human civilizations forward. They’ve helped pull wheeled vehicles, carry travelers and move goods across the world. But where and when these animals first became intertwined with humans has been a mystery. Now, researchers have used the genomes of over...
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

NASA's Lucy Spacecraft To Pass and Swing by Earth's Atmosphere

NASA's Lucy spacecraft will be close to Earth and set to skim the said planet's atmosphere on October 16 (7:04 a.m EDT). According to the report, swinging past Earth, Lucy would finally gain orbital energy to travel to the population of primitive asteroids. According to the NASA Solar System Exploration...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

NASA kicked asteroid off course in test to save Earth

NASA on Tuesday celebrated exceeding expectations during a mission to deflect a distant asteroid, in a sci-fi like test of humanity's ability to stop an incoming cosmic object from devastating life on Earth. The fridge-sized Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) impactor deliberately smashed into the moonlet asteroid Dimorphos on September...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
dailygalaxy.com

Could Near-By Star Systems Have Observed Earth Over the Eons? (Weekend Feature)

“Perhaps,” says Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb told The Daily Galaxy: “We developed our modern science and technology (including transit astronomy and radio communication capabilities) only over a century out of the 4.5 billion years of the Earth’s lifetime. The window of opportunity for anyone to notice us at a random time in Earth’s history is roughly one part in 45 million (4.5 billion divided by 100 years).
ASTRONOMY
ABC Action News

Astronomers discover graveyard of dead stars in the Milky Way

Scientists announced they'd uncovered a graveyard of dead stars in the Milky Way. In a study published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, astronomers said the graveyard consists of once massive suns that are now black holes and neutron stars. According to the study, the massive "galactic underworld"...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

NASA's Chandra finds galaxy cluster collision on a 'WHIM'

Astronomers taking inventory of the material in the local universe keep coming up short. A new result from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory about a system of colliding galaxy clusters may help explain this shortfall. Although scientists know a great deal about the composition of the universe, there has been a...
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Scientists found a graveyard of ancient stars hiding in the Milky Way

The Milky Way is not just home to our solar system, it’s also home to a graveyard of ancient stars, a new study says. Researchers published their findings on the graveyard in a paper featured in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society. In it, the researchers detailed the discovery of a massive graveyard of dead stars lying within the Milky Way and another mass of them outside of it.
ASTRONOMY

