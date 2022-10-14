Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of New Hampshire

ROCHESTER, N.H. — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued Friday for parts of New Hampshire.

The warning impacts East central Strafford County including the Rochester area, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm is brining 60 mph wind gusts and hail.

The NWS warned of damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

“For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building,” the NWS said in a weather statement.

York County in southwestern Maine and South Central Cumberland County in southwestern Maine are also under a warning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

