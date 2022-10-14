ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

CDC pushing flu shots ahead of season

Metro Police is searching for a thief that appeared to be following behind an Amazon delivery driver and stealing packages right after they were dropped off. The American Red Cross is assisting residents displaced by a two-alarm fire at an Antioch apartment complex. Person shot after fight in Bellevue. Updated:...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Family raises funds childhood cancer after daughter was diagnosed with rare Leukemia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Sunday, the Nashville Fit Lab threw a Ruck Cancer event where they turned their parking lot into both a ruck competition and fall festival. Nashville Fit Lab explained that rucking is a form of exercise that is basically just walking or hiking a set distance while carrying a weight on the back. Rucking, also known as ruck marching has military origins and comes from the word rucksack, a durable backpack meant to carry heavy loads.
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Carolina

Missing Tennessee teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) -- Authorities in Tennessee have reported 16-year-old Aubrea Branham has been found safe Saturday morning after she was reported missing Friday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for Branham on behalf of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office late Friday night, according to WSMV....
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Two correctional officers stabbed at Trousdale Co. prison

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two correctional officers at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center were flown to Nashville hospitals after being stabbed on Friday, according to the Trousdale County sheriff. Sheriff Ray Russell said one of the officers was flown by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment while the second...
TROUSDALE COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checks

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS TODAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 99 AT THE 7 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Suspect wanted in Livingston County, Kentucky, arrested in Tennessee

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — A man who was wanted in Livingston County, Kentucky, on charges of receiving stolen property worth more than $10,000 has been arrested in Montgomery County, Tennessee, the Livingston County Sheriff's Office says. Last month, the sheriff's office was searching for 50-year-old Charles Warren Luetke in...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
WSMV

Franklin Farmers Market searches for new home

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - For the past two decades, the farmers market in Franklin has been located at The Factory in Franklin, but on June 30, it was announced they would be looking for a new home. New owners are there building on the site and expanding. While they have...
FRANKLIN, TN
fox17.com

RED FLAG WARNING: Multiple Tennessee counties warned of 'extreme fire behavior'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning for multiple counties in Middle Tennessee due to low humidity and winds. NWS warns of critical fire weather in Stewart, Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner, Wilson, Macon, Houston, Humphreys, Dickson, Cheatham, Davidson, Trousdale, Smith, Williamson, and Rutherford Counties.
TENNESSEE STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Nashville firefighters find baby alone inside burning hotel room

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Firefighters in Nashville found an unattended baby inside a hotel room following reports of a fire Wednesday night, authorities said. Firefighters were called to the South Nashville hotel at about 8 p.m. CDT, WZTV reported. According to the Nashville Fire Department, firefighters found a hotel room with the door open and the blaze contained to one wall. The infant was inside the room and was alone, according to the television station.
NASHVILLE, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

EAST TENNESSEE MAN KIDNAPS PUTNAM COUNTY JUVENILE

A Smithville man was recently arrested by Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies after allegedly kidnapping a Putnam County juvenile. Nineteen-year-old Devon Wayne Yokeum was taken into custody last Saturday after an investigation into a possible runaway situation revealed the victim had instead been kidnapped. Photo credit Herald Citizen. According to...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
WSMV

1 person shot after fight in Bellevue area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was shot after a fight on Thursday afternoon in the Bellevue area. Police were dispatched to the area of 6952 Highway 70S just after 4 p.m. after reports of multiple gunshots and witnesses seeing a person running with a weapon. Police later determined there...
NASHVILLE, TN

