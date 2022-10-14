ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam Rubin visits Newport Beach Film Festival for the premiere of ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’

By Hillary Reilly, Sam Rubin
KTLA’s Sam Rubin visited the Newport Beach Film Festival Thursday night where Roku premiered “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” featuring Daniel Radcliff, Evan Rachel Wood, and Rainn Wilson.

Sam spoke with director Eric Appel the legendary Dr. Demento on the red carpet.

The Newport Beach Film Festival runs through Oct. 20. For more information visit newportbeachfilmfest.com .

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 14, 2022.

