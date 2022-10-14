ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Why Boeing Stock Is Higher Today

By Lou Whiteman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

What happened

United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) is reportedly closing in on a massive order for new jets. Boeing (NYSE: BA) , one of two companies that could benefit from the order, is flying high as a result, with shares up as much as 3% in Friday morning trading.

So what

Boeing shares by and large have been in a holding pattern for some time. The company was hit hard by the double blow of issues with its 737 MAX and then the pandemic, leading it to dramatically lever up its balance sheet, but it has slowly been making progress normalizing operations.

The question now is how long will that recovery take. Boeing hopes accelerating deliveries will help it to pay down much of the added debt it took on in 2020, but investors are worried that a global slowdown could cause airlines to shy away from new orders or defer deliveries.

But at least one airline, United, appears to be continuing with business as usual. According to Bloomberg, United is closing in on an order for more than 100 widebody jets, with Boeing's 787 Dreamliner and the Airbus (OTC: EADSY) A350 being the prime contenders.

The deal, if announced, would be one of the largest-ever orders for widebody jets. And it would be a huge boost to either the Dreamliner or the A350 program. Longer-range jets have not been selling well in recent years, a trend that got worse as the pandemic brought international travel to a standstill.

Now what

United's willingness to go shopping is a boost for both Airbus and Boeing, and a win would certainly be a big shot in the arm for either company. But investors should be mindful that part of the reason United is interested in buying right now is that it is a buyer's market. Each plane maker could really use an order of this size. Both Boeing and Airbus are likely offering substantial discounts to list prices for the aircraft.

Airbus potentially has a leg up over Boeing because it could also possibly offer earlier deliveries of some of the smaller A321neo planes United ordered last year.

The bottom line is that although these headlines are good news for Boeing, even if the company wins the order, it is only one small step in a long and arduous rebuilding project. There's reason for excitement here, but investors should remain cautious about the stock.

10 stocks we like better than Boeing
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Boeing wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Aviation International News

Cargolux Finalizes Boeing 777-8 Freighter Order

Cargolux on Wednesday finalized an order for 10 Boeing 777-8 Freighters and secured options on another six during a signing ceremony at the airline’s headquarters in Luxembourg. Cargolux plans to replace its aging 747-400s with the freighter version of the 777X program’s smaller of two variants, several delays to which have pushed back expected certification to 2027. Boeing expects to deliver the first 777-8F to launch customer Qatar Airways, which placed a firm order for 34 of the twinjets in January. Cargolux identified the 777-8 as its “preferred choice” to replace its 747-400s during July’s Farnborough Airshow. Boeing previously listed the order as unidentified on its orders and deliveries website.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Business Insider

Why planes are repainted so often

Following is a transcript of the video. Narrator: Over the course of a 20- to 30-year life span, commercial planes are completely repainted as often as every seven to 10 years, depending on the size, accumulated flight time, and the climate of the plane's route. The process typically involves stripping away the old paint for a thorough inspection before applying anywhere from 600 to 1,200 pounds of new paint, based on the size of the plane. And it's estimated that repainting a large Boeing 777 can cost $100,000 to $200,000 each time. On top of that, for larger planes, the process can take two weeks, meaning airlines take a financial hit every time a plane in their fleet needs a touch-up. So, why are commercial airplanes repainted so often? And what justifies the cost?
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
liveandletsfly.com

United Airlines CEO Previews Large Widebody Aircraft Order

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby has confirmed rumors that United is preparing to place a huge order for widebody jets. Report: United Airlines Is Planning A Large Widebody Aircraft Order. Speaking recently in Denver, Kirby told pilots United is planning for a “triple-digit” order, studying both Airbus and Boeing options,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
252K+
Followers
110K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy