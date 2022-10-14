ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefonte, PA

Paving to cause detour, lane closure for section of Route 550 in Bellefonte

By Rian Bossler
 2 days ago

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A one-way detour and lane closure will soon be in place for a section of Route 550 in Bellefonte for paving work.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers of the changes ahead of the work scheduled to take place on Monday, Oct. 17. Centre County PennDOT maintenance crews will be working on East Bishop Street from Allegheny Avenue to South Wilson Street.

The section of East Bishop Street will be limited to one lane for eastbound traffic, with westbound traffic following a detour that will use South Wilson Street, East Howard Street, and Allegheny Avenue. Flaggers will be stationed at the intersection of South Wilson Street, East Howard Street and other intersections to assist with traffic.

The paving is reportedly set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., depending on the weather. Paving will be moved to Wednesday, Oct. 19 if the weather forces a schedule change.

More information on the paving project can be found on PennDOT’s website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

WTAJ

WTAJ

