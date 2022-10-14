Read full article on original website
JAIL Report for October 14, 2022
Clifford Canty, 28, Marianna, Florida: Battery domestic: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Charles Ford, 30. Cottondale, Florida: Grand theft motor vehicle, fugitive from justice: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Johnny Dennis Jr., 35, Marianna, Florida: Hold for Gadsden County, nonchild support: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Richard Coulliette, 51, Marianna,...
Fentanyl, heroin seized during traffic stops: WCSO
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — A pair of unrelated traffic stops has led to drug charges against two men, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), on September 21, its deputies and VICE/Narcotics investigators conducted a traffic stop on a white sedan near the intersection of Persimmon Street and Cedar Avenue in Choctaw Beach. During the traffic stop, the reported driver of the vehicle, Jonathon Scott Hataway, 28, was allegedly found to be in possession of 27 grams of marijuana and 57 grams of fentanyl, the WCSO said.
Troopers: Cantonment man dead after another vehicle runs stop sign in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Cantonment man is dead and a juvenile is in serious condition following a vehicle crash in Okaloosa County Saturday night. According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 8:37 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 85 and County Road 393, a truck failed to see a stop sign and collided with a sports utility vehicle.
Man stopped and beaten inside his car, Okaloosa Co. Sheriff reports
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — According to a Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Dennis Arias-Rodriguez is charged with burglary with aggravated assault. On Wednesday, Oct.12 a victim told OCSO two men in a red car cut him off while driving down Playground Road in Fort Walton Beach. According to the report, the men […]
Former Destin area man sentenced to 11 years for alleged scheme
DESTIN, Fla. – A former Destin area man has been sentenced to federal prison on charges related to an alleged investment fraud scheme and money laundering, according to the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida. John E. Acker, 53, formerly of Santa Rosa Beach, was sentenced...
Charges dropped in Santa Rosa County against Spanevelo in Cassie Carli case
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The charges in Santa Rosa County against Cassie Carli's ex-boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo have been dropped. Spanevelo was set to go to trial next week on two charges in her disappearance earlier this year -- tampering with evidence (felony) and obstructing a criminal investigation (misdemeanor). Now,...
1st APPEARANCE for October 14, 2022
Justin Ritter: Battery domestic, harassing victim by depriving them of the use of 911: $7,500 bond, no contact with alleged victim. Julie Schwarzbach: Petit theft more than $100 but less than $750: 11 months and 29 days pretrial intervention, $370 fine and $52.78 restitution. Marie Labit: Grand theft: $5,000 cash...
BCSO: Two arrested after violence threats at Rutherford
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, around 8 a.m. Friday morning, a student reported that they received a message on Snapchat that there would be violence on the campus of Rutherford High School Friday. The school was placed under lockdown and about 40 minutes later, two phone calls were […]
WCSO: Traffic stop leads to seizure of fentanyl
WALTON COUNTY. Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s Office have confiscated over 60 grams of fentanyl and heroin. According to court records, the drugs were found during two different traffic stops. Jonathon Scott Hataway, 28, was stopped by deputies and was found to be in possession of 27 grams of marijuana and 57 grams of […]
Former police officer sentenced to 5 months of probation
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A former law enforcement officer will serve 5-months probation after cutting a plea deal on child sex charges. Holmes County Sheriff’s investigators arrested 50-year-old Thomas Stubbs in October of 2020, charging him with sexual battery on a child 12 or under. According to court records he was accused of repeatedly […]
Teen reports man offered her ride, followed her from bus stop: Sheriff investigating
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, a 14-year-old girl claims a man in a black sedan offered her a ride and followed her as she got off the bus Thursday afternoon. OCSO said the girl was at the intersection of Beal Parkway and Green Acres Road. According to […]
Florida prosecutors drop charges against Spanevelo in Cassie Carli case
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After Alabama medical examiners reported in their autopsy that Cassie Carli’s cause and manner of death was “undetermined,” the case against her ex-boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo has been closed, according to court records. Spanevelo’s trial was set to begin Monday, Oct. 17, but updated court records show prosecutors have filed […]
Houston County Sheriff’s Office on threat of rainbow fentanyl to Halloween
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s colorful and looks like candy, but it could have deadly consequences for your children. There are concerns of rainbow fentanyl winding up in Halloween candy buckets. Every year we hear of new dangers posed to children while they’re trick or treating, this year it’s...
Santa Rosa County deputies anticipate more serious charges for Spanevelo in Alabama
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office says it wants to extradite Marcus Spanevelo to Alabama for more severe charges in the Cassie Carli case. WEAR News reported earlier Friday that Spanevelo's charges in Santa Rosa County in relation to Carli's disappearance were dropped. He was set to go to trial next week on two charges: tampering with evidence (felony) and obstructing a criminal investigation (misdemeanor).
With Cassie Carli’s cause of death unknown, charges against Marcus Spanevelo dropped
Charges against the ex-boyfriend of a Florida woman whose body was found in a shallow grave in Alabama have been dropped. Marcus Spanevelo was charged with tampering with evidence, giving false information concerning a missing persons investigation and destruction of evidence in Santa Rosa County, but he had not been charged in Florida or Alabama with the death of Cassie Carli.
DPD: Shots fired inside Wiregrass Commons Mall
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Close to 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon, Dothan Police Department and Houston County Sheriffs responded to shots fired inside Wiregrass Commons Mall. At this time, investigators on scene have found five shell casings. According to DPD, no one has been injured. A patron who had only...
‘His calls for help fell on deaf ears’: Family of slain inmate speaks out
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - A family is outraged after an inmate died inside the Donaldson Correctional Facility in Jefferson County. The Alabama Department of Corrections reported that Denarieya Smith was serving a life sentence for attempted murder out of Covington County when he was beaten and stabbed by another inmate on Oct. 1.
‘Bonnie & Clyde’: Couple goes on crime-spree that ends in deadly shooting in Milton
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s what media outlets deemed the “modern-day Bonnie and Clyde” — a Missouri couple committing crimes across multiple states. When they were found in Florida, gunfire was exchanged, leading to a deadly ending for one of the pair. This is the story of Blake Fitzgerald and Brittany Harper. WKRG News 5 […]
Pedestrians deaths increasing in Bay County, how they can be avoided
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County has had an increase in pedestrian related injuries and deaths this year compared to 2021. Lieutenant Jason King with the Florida Highway Patrol says multiple factors are causing these crashes like people not paying attention. “We’ve definitely seen an increase not only...
Court of Criminal Appeals upholds murder conviction of Covington County woman
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals has affirmed the conviction of Zhanna Shaye Bolling, age 34, for murder. On November 3, 2021, Bolling was convicted in Covington County Circuit Court for the murder of Ed Foster. Her conviction was upheld by the Court on October 7, 2022.
