ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defuniak Springs, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for October 14, 2022

Clifford Canty, 28, Marianna, Florida: Battery domestic: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Charles Ford, 30. Cottondale, Florida: Grand theft motor vehicle, fugitive from justice: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Johnny Dennis Jr., 35, Marianna, Florida: Hold for Gadsden County, nonchild support: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Richard Coulliette, 51, Marianna,...
MARIANNA, FL
niceville.com

Fentanyl, heroin seized during traffic stops: WCSO

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — A pair of unrelated traffic stops has led to drug charges against two men, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), on September 21, its deputies and VICE/Narcotics investigators conducted a traffic stop on a white sedan near the intersection of Persimmon Street and Cedar Avenue in Choctaw Beach. During the traffic stop, the reported driver of the vehicle, Jonathon Scott Hataway, 28, was allegedly found to be in possession of 27 grams of marijuana and 57 grams of fentanyl, the WCSO said.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Former Destin area man sentenced to 11 years for alleged scheme

DESTIN, Fla. – A former Destin area man has been sentenced to federal prison on charges related to an alleged investment fraud scheme and money laundering, according to the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida. John E. Acker, 53, formerly of Santa Rosa Beach, was sentenced...
DESTIN, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

1st APPEARANCE for October 14, 2022

Justin Ritter: Battery domestic, harassing victim by depriving them of the use of 911: $7,500 bond, no contact with alleged victim. Julie Schwarzbach: Petit theft more than $100 but less than $750: 11 months and 29 days pretrial intervention, $370 fine and $52.78 restitution. Marie Labit: Grand theft: $5,000 cash...
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
WMBB

BCSO: Two arrested after violence threats at Rutherford

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, around 8 a.m. Friday morning, a student reported that they received a message on Snapchat that there would be violence on the campus of Rutherford High School Friday. The school was placed under lockdown and about 40 minutes later, two phone calls were […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

WCSO: Traffic stop leads to seizure of fentanyl

WALTON COUNTY. Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s Office have confiscated over 60 grams of fentanyl and heroin. According to court records, the drugs were found during two different traffic stops. Jonathon Scott Hataway, 28, was stopped by deputies and was found to be in possession of 27 grams of marijuana and 57 grams of […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Former police officer sentenced to 5 months of probation

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A former law enforcement officer will serve 5-months probation after cutting a plea deal on child sex charges. Holmes County Sheriff’s investigators arrested 50-year-old Thomas Stubbs in October of 2020, charging him with sexual battery on a child 12 or under. According to court records he was accused of repeatedly […]
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Santa Rosa County deputies anticipate more serious charges for Spanevelo in Alabama

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office says it wants to extradite Marcus Spanevelo to Alabama for more severe charges in the Cassie Carli case. WEAR News reported earlier Friday that Spanevelo's charges in Santa Rosa County in relation to Carli's disappearance were dropped. He was set to go to trial next week on two charges: tampering with evidence (felony) and obstructing a criminal investigation (misdemeanor).
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
AL.com

With Cassie Carli’s cause of death unknown, charges against Marcus Spanevelo dropped

Charges against the ex-boyfriend of a Florida woman whose body was found in a shallow grave in Alabama have been dropped. Marcus Spanevelo was charged with tampering with evidence, giving false information concerning a missing persons investigation and destruction of evidence in Santa Rosa County, but he had not been charged in Florida or Alabama with the death of Cassie Carli.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

DPD: Shots fired inside Wiregrass Commons Mall

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Close to 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon, Dothan Police Department and Houston County Sheriffs responded to shots fired inside Wiregrass Commons Mall. At this time, investigators on scene have found five shell casings. According to DPD, no one has been injured. A patron who had only...
DOTHAN, AL
WJHG-TV

Pedestrians deaths increasing in Bay County, how they can be avoided

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County has had an increase in pedestrian related injuries and deaths this year compared to 2021. Lieutenant Jason King with the Florida Highway Patrol says multiple factors are causing these crashes like people not paying attention. “We’ve definitely seen an increase not only...
BAY COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy