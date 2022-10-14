Read full article on original website
17 States Giving Out Stimulus Checks and Tax Rebates This Fall
Did you love the rush of receiving stimulus money periodically during the pandemic? Yes? Then you’ll be delighted to learn you may be in store for more government funds this fall. Taxpayers in more than a dozen states can qualify to receive stimulus checks, tax rebates or relief payments...
One week until Americans get direct payments worth up to $1,657 – your birthday will decide when you get the money
MILLIONS of Social Security recipients can expect to see their next payment in one week. The payments, which average $1,657 a month, will drop into accounts on one of three days, depending on your date of birth. Social Security payments go out on the second, third and fourth Wednesdays of...
Child Tax Credit 2022 — $250 direct payments scheduled for thousands of families – see exact date cash will drop
THOUSANDS of residents across multiple states are receiving up to $750 in direct payments due to new programs starting. Eligible Connecticut residents can now claim a tax rebate of up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children, in a program that started rolling out in late August.
10M People Have Yet To Claim Federal Coronavirus Stimulus Checks – They Can Still Do So
Federal stimulus checks proved to be a lifeline for millions of Americans during the coronavirus pandemic. A new government report, however, claims that millions of people haven’t yet claimed their federal stimulus payment. There is still some time left for such people, both taxpayers and non-filers, to claim federal...
Social Security payment: Direct checks worth up to $1,657 for October to be sent in just four days
People who receive Social Security benefits will only need to wait four more days for delivery of monthly payments worth up to $1,657. This month's round of Social Security payments will begin on Oct. 12, with these checks directed at people who have their birthdays between the first and 10th of a month due to payments to Social Security recipients being given depending on birth dates, according to a calendar from the Social Security Administration.
Inflation Relief Checks: How To Get Your Payment for October
A number of individual U.S. states have taken it upon themselves to provide some household budget relief to residents still struggling with the enduring high costs of goods and gas due to inflation....
Stimulus Update: Up to 4.1 Million Households Are Owed $3.7 Billion in Stimulus Payments From the IRS. Is Yours One of Them?
Could you be owed some of the billions in unpaid stimulus funds?
The IRS Says Millions of People May Still Be Eligible for Stimulus Checks and Tax Credits
The IRS is contacting millions of people who may still be eligible for $1,400 stimulus checks and special tax credits worth thousands more. Some people who did not receive the third federal stimulus check can now get a Recovery Rebate Credit payment, the IRS says. These stimulus checks first went out in March 2021, paying up to $1,400 per person to those eligible.
IRS Sent $1.1 Billion in Child Welfare Payments to the Wrong People
In the first five months of sending expanded child welfare payments to American families, the IRS wasted only about $1.1 billion. In other words, this might be the federal government's most efficient pandemic spending effort—despite the huge amount of money sent to an estimated 1.5 million taxpayers who did not qualify for the payments.
Millions should watch for IRS letter with instructions to claim tax credit checks, stimulus payments
More than 9 million people and families who did not receive their advance child tax credit checks, stimulus payments and other tax rebates will soon get a letter from the IRS to claim their money. The tax credit was originally offered through President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package....
Didn’t Get Stimulus Money or Your Child Tax Credit? Watch Your Mailbox for a Letter From The IRS
More than 9 million people have not collected all or some of their coronavirus stimulus payments, including the Child Tax Credit, the Recovery Rebate Credit, or the Earned Income Tax Credit, the IRS...
Stimulus Update: Due to IRS Error, $3.7 Billion in Child Tax Credit Payments Still Owed
Given the number of checks the IRS was tasked with sending, it's no surprise that some never made it to the intended recipients. Some American families fell through the cracks, receiving no Child Tax Credit payments. Families are still owed an estimated $3.7 billion. For most, filing a 2021 tax...
Social Security recipients set for big COLA hike Thursday
Social Security beneficiaries may see an income boost in 2023 thanks to a large cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) set to be announced tomorrow morning. The Social Security Administration (SSA) will release the COLA figure — anticipated to be around 8.7 percent — following the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) publication of the September Consumer Price Index.
IRS makes child tax credit payment errors
The IRS made some errors when it comes to child tax credit payments. The IRS sent more than $1 billion in child tax credit to millions of taxpayers who should not have received them.
Tax extension: The October deadline for filing your return is almost here
If you are among the roughly 19 million people who asked the IRS for another six months to file their taxes in 2022, time is almost up. Almost 1 in 8 taxpayers asked for an extension to file their taxes this year, according to data from the IRS, which expects a total of about 160 million tax returns to be filed in 2022. While most Americans file their returns before the traditional April 15 deadline, people who needed more time were able to automatically receive another six months from the tax agency in order to get their files in order.
$9.5 billion in middle-class tax refund payments are about to go out in one state
Last year’s nationwide wave of stimulus payments may have ended, but that doesn’t mean such cash infusions still aren’t going out to taxpayers in certain parts of the US. In fact, middle-class tax refunds totaling some $9.5 billion are set to go out in one state starting tomorrow, on October 7 — and we’ve got all the details below.
How Big Will Warren Buffett's Social Security Check Be After the Monster Increase?
The multibillionaire doesn't need it, but he stands to receive a nice "raise" from Social Security in 2023.
Stimulus Update: Will You Owe Taxes on Your State Stimulus Check?
Should you be setting aside some of your stimulus money for the IRS?
IRS sent $1.1BN in tax credits to 1.5m people who SHOULDN'T have received them - and failed to send $3.7BN to 4.1m eligible households last year as part of pandemic package
The Internal Revenue Service sent out $1.1 billion in advanced child tax credit payments to 1.5 million people who shouldn't have received them last year. A new audit from the Treasury Inspector General found the error between July and December of 2021, during the period President Joe Biden expanded the child tax credit to include monthly payments rather than the typical annual refund.
Social Security: 2023 COLA to Rise 8.7% for its Biggest Gain in Four Decades
As expected, the Social Security Administration on Thursday announced its biggest annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in more than four decades, with Social Security recipients set to get an 8.7% boost to their 2023 monthly payments. The announcement was made following the U.S. Department of Labor’s latest Consumer Price Index (CPI)...
