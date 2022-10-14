ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Related
Money

17 States Giving Out Stimulus Checks and Tax Rebates This Fall

Did you love the rush of receiving stimulus money periodically during the pandemic? Yes? Then you’ll be delighted to learn you may be in store for more government funds this fall. Taxpayers in more than a dozen states can qualify to receive stimulus checks, tax rebates or relief payments...
INCOME TAX
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security payment: Direct checks worth up to $1,657 for October to be sent in just four days

People who receive Social Security benefits will only need to wait four more days for delivery of monthly payments worth up to $1,657. This month's round of Social Security payments will begin on Oct. 12, with these checks directed at people who have their birthdays between the first and 10th of a month due to payments to Social Security recipients being given depending on birth dates, according to a calendar from the Social Security Administration.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Reason.com

IRS Sent $1.1 Billion in Child Welfare Payments to the Wrong People

In the first five months of sending expanded child welfare payments to American families, the IRS wasted only about $1.1 billion. In other words, this might be the federal government's most efficient pandemic spending effort—despite the huge amount of money sent to an estimated 1.5 million taxpayers who did not qualify for the payments.
INCOME TAX
The Hill

Social Security recipients set for big COLA hike Thursday

Social Security beneficiaries may see an income boost in 2023 thanks to a large cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) set to be announced tomorrow morning. The Social Security Administration (SSA) will release the COLA figure — anticipated to be around 8.7 percent — following the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) publication of the September Consumer Price Index.
BUSINESS
KHQ Right Now

IRS makes child tax credit payment errors

The IRS made some errors when it comes to child tax credit payments. The IRS sent more than $1 billion in child tax credit to millions of taxpayers who should not have received them.
INCOME TAX
CBS News

Tax extension: The October deadline for filing your return is almost here

If you are among the roughly 19 million people who asked the IRS for another six months to file their taxes in 2022, time is almost up. Almost 1 in 8 taxpayers asked for an extension to file their taxes this year, according to data from the IRS, which expects a total of about 160 million tax returns to be filed in 2022. While most Americans file their returns before the traditional April 15 deadline, people who needed more time were able to automatically receive another six months from the tax agency in order to get their files in order.
INCOME TAX
Daily Mail

IRS sent $1.1BN in tax credits to 1.5m people who SHOULDN'T have received them - and failed to send $3.7BN to 4.1m eligible households last year as part of pandemic package

The Internal Revenue Service sent out $1.1 billion in advanced child tax credit payments to 1.5 million people who shouldn't have received them last year. A new audit from the Treasury Inspector General found the error between July and December of 2021, during the period President Joe Biden expanded the child tax credit to include monthly payments rather than the typical annual refund.
INCOME TAX

