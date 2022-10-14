If you are among the roughly 19 million people who asked the IRS for another six months to file their taxes in 2022, time is almost up. Almost 1 in 8 taxpayers asked for an extension to file their taxes this year, according to data from the IRS, which expects a total of about 160 million tax returns to be filed in 2022. While most Americans file their returns before the traditional April 15 deadline, people who needed more time were able to automatically receive another six months from the tax agency in order to get their files in order.

INCOME TAX ・ 2 DAYS AGO