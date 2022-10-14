PRINCETON – The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team seized over 200lbs of purported cannabis during a traffic stop on I-80 in Bureau County on Thursday. According to authorities, they stopped a truck for allegedly speeding, and during an investigation that involved a free air sniff from a Trident K9, and search was made of the vehicle. Agents allegedly located six black duffel bags that were carrying 240lbs of purported cannabis. Taken into custody was 23-year-old Renzo Andres Esteves of Witchita Falls, Texas. He was taken to the Bureau Count Jail pending a felony bond hearing on the charge of Possession of Cannabis with the Intent to Deliver, a Class X Felony.

