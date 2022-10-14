Read full article on original website
Related
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island man sentenced to 10 years in prison
A Rock Island man, Atoris Jaquez Slater, 28, of the 1700 block of 25th Street, was sentenced Oct. 13, 2022 to 10 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute cocaine base (“crack”) and tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”); possession of a firearm as a felon; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime, according to a U.S. Justice Department release.
aledotimesrecord.com
Felony charges, pleas and sentences in Knox County court Oct. 5-12
Jason C. Schafer, 37, Galesburg, was charged with class 4 felony domestic battery. John E. Utsinger, 44, Galesburg, was charged with class 3 felony meth possession under 5 grams and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked driver’s license. Gary A. Zimmer, 53, Galesburg,...
Central Illinois Proud
Aaron Rossi booked in Knox County Jail pending Monday federal court appearance
KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Reditus CEO Aaron Rossi is currently being held in the Knox County Jail. Knox County Jail lists Rossi as being booked into the jail shortly after 6 p.m. Friday. According to court documents, He will be in federal court Monday for charges that he...
ourquadcities.com
Illinois woman arrested in connection with human remains found
MAQUON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Maquon woman has been arrested for concealment of death after human remains were discovered in a storage unit over the weekend. Marcy L. Oglesby, 50, was arrested Tuesday by detectives from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for concealment of death, which is a class 4 felony.
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Hearing set in decomposed body case; Macomb police make meth arrests
A Maquon woman charged with felony concealment of death appeared via video conference on Wednesday in Knox County court. Marcy Oglesby, 50, was arrested on a warrant after human remains were found in a Maquon storage unit. Oglesby is represented by a public defender. A preliminary hearing in the case...
KBUR
Oquawka man arrested on multiple charges
Oquawka, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of an Oquawka man on multiple charges. According to a news release, on Saturday, October 8th at about 12:49 AM a Henderson County Deputy observed a vehicle going southbound on 1350 East. As the vehicle passes, the deputy saw it had a defective exhaust and the rear license plate was not illuminated. The deputy performed a traffic stop on the vehicle.
walls102.com
Aurora man held on million dollar bond after TRI-Dent arrest
OTTAWA – An Aurora man is being held on a $1,000,000 bond after being arrested by the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office following a Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team investigation. Authorities took 24-year-old Dantryal D. Andrews into custody on Thursday and charged him with two counts of Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Cocaine. Tri-Dent claims Andrews delivered over one gram of purported crack cocaine to agents on two separate occasions. He is currently being held at the LaSalle County Jail.
1470 WMBD
Man wanted for Warehouse District shooting arrested
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say they’ve arrested the man they believe is responsible for a shooting incident earlier this month. Police say three days after he was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation, Billy Delasso, 31, was arrested Friday on charges of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, and Child Endangerment.
Possible human remains found in landfill
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department are investigating after suspected human remains were found in the county landfill. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department were called to the Clinton County Landfill on October 8 at approximately 10:44 a.m. after employees reported finding possible human remains. After further […]
Woman arrested on stolen car, resisting arrest charges
A Sterling woman is behind bars on multiple charges after police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. Amy A. Dunham, age 40, was taken into custody on October 12 at about 1:11 p.m. after the Sterling Police Department received a report of a stolen vehicle on W. Lynn Blvd. and Avenue E. She […]
walls102.com
TRI-Dent finds over 200lbs of cannabis during I-80 traffic stop
PRINCETON – The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team seized over 200lbs of purported cannabis during a traffic stop on I-80 in Bureau County on Thursday. According to authorities, they stopped a truck for allegedly speeding, and during an investigation that involved a free air sniff from a Trident K9, and search was made of the vehicle. Agents allegedly located six black duffel bags that were carrying 240lbs of purported cannabis. Taken into custody was 23-year-old Renzo Andres Esteves of Witchita Falls, Texas. He was taken to the Bureau Count Jail pending a felony bond hearing on the charge of Possession of Cannabis with the Intent to Deliver, a Class X Felony.
1470 WMBD
Peoria Sheriff: Suspect swerves at deputy to avoid traffic stop
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria County Sheriff’s authorities are identifying a man wanted in connection with an incident where he allegedly swerved his vehicle at a deputy trying to evade a traffic stop. According to preliminary details from Sheriff Chris Watkins, it all started early Thursday on North Western...
ourquadcities.com
Witness: Suspect drove stolen vehicle, helped remove catalytic converter from another
A 28-year-old Rock Island man faces a felony charge after a witness told police he was driving a stolen car and helping cut the catalytic converter off another. Taylor Anderson faces a charge of second-degree theft, court records say. Shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday, Davenport Police responded to North Lincoln...
Central Illinois Proud
Police arrest man for Peoria shooting incident
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was arrested for a shooting incident that occurred in Peoria near Warner Lane and Saint Martin Drive on Oct. 3. According to a Peoria police press release, 31-year-old Billy Delasso was arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and endangering the life or health of a child.
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg burglaries: Burglars broke into Bob's Towing and stole an impounded motorcycle
GALESBURG — At 11:28 a.m. Saturday, a stolen, impounded motorcycle and several other items were reported stolen from Bob’s Towing, 1283 S. Henderson St. The owner of the business explained that at some point overnight someone had cut the padlock from the front gate to enter the business. Another padlock was cut to enter the building and remove an impounded motorcycle. The motorcycle had earlier been reported stolen and involved in a high speed chase on Sept. 25. In addition, two battery chargers and a reciprocating saw, valued at a total of $350, were reported stolen.
Woman charged with concealment of death following discovery of remains in Maquon storage unit
MAQUON, Ill. — A 50-year-old woman is charged with concealment of death after the discovery of a decomposing body in a Maquon storage unit last week, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office. Detectives arrested Marcy L. Oglesby of Maquon on Tuesday on a warrant for concealment of death,...
aledotimesrecord.com
Cause of death undetermined of body found in storage unit ; Oglesby still in custody
GALESBURG — The woman charged with concealing the death of a man found in a storage container in Maquon on Friday remains in custody as of Thursday. She's scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 31. Mary Oglesby, 50, who lives across the street from the storage unit where...
1 dead, 2 hurt in head-on Iowa crash
One man is dead and two others are injured after a head on collision on the Sabula, Iowa Causeway Saturday night. One of those injured is in Iowa City. On October 15 at approximately 8:30 p.m., Sabula police officers were dispatched to an accident involving two vehicles on the Sabula Causeway near the Sabula/Savanna Bridge. […]
1470 WMBD
Grand jury files new murder charges in West Peoria homicide case
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury has handed down murder charges in connection with a West Peoria double-homicide late last month. The grand jury Tuesday filed six counts of First-Degree Murder against Rickey Payne, 34, — three counts for the death of his 32-year-old wife Quardreka, and three for the death of Quadreka’s eight-year-old son, Cael Thornton.
25newsnow.com
16-year-old charged as an adult in Peoria homicide investigation
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 16-year-old will be tried as an adult in connection with a September shooting that left one man dead in Peoria. Court records show LaMarion Wright is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. 46-year-old...
Comments / 1