Josie Gibson Explores Terrifying Horror Maze After NTAs

By HuffPost Video
 2 days ago

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Alex Scott reveals she learned of ex Kelly Smith's issues with alcohol on the second date of their eight-year relationship - after star claimed her father 'bullied and abused' her

Alex Scott learned her ex Kelly Smith had a drinking problem at the start of their eight-year relationship. The former couple enjoyed their first date together but Alex, 37, said Kelly drank heavily during their second outing when they went to see Mary Poppins in the West End. Writing in...
Her Dying Friend Saw Angels Outside Her Window (Opinion)

Today I was having a long chat with cousin. She told me the story of her friend who died when they were both 21 years old. The young lady was stricken with cancer (leukemia). She remembers going to her friend's house every day and knew that her friend was ill but did not really consider that her friend would actually die.
Prue Leith's GBBO Technical Prank Has Twitter In Shambles

"The Great British Bake Off" (GGBO), a.k.a. everyones' favorite feel-good baking competition show, has miffed fans in its latest episode "Dessert Week" which aired on Tuesday, October 11. In fact, fans and critics weren't particularly happy about last week's episode either, accusing the show of being "racist" for its portrayal of Mexican culture during "Mexican Week."
Liz Truss: Uncanny lookalike of UK prime minister spotted on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins viewers spotted an uncanny lookalike of UK prime minister Liz Truss during the series finale on Sunday (16 October).The Channel 4 reality show’s finale saw stars including EastEnders’ Maisie Smith, Strictly Come Dancing’s AJ Pritchard and TOWIE’sFerne McCann all pass the intense Special Air Services screening process.But many fans of the show were distracted by one of the SAS interrogators, who bore an uncanny resemblance to Truss.“Has anyone noticed the interrogator on Celeb SAS bears a remarkable resemblance to Liz Truss?” one viewer wrote on Twitter.“Liz Truss on Celebrity SAS tonight. She is a much better interrogator than she...
Ex-Hollyoaks actor's Peru trek challenge for air ambulance

A former Hollyoaks actor is preparing for a 50km (31 miles) trek through Peru's Andes mountains to raise £10,000 for North West Air Ambulance. Robert Beck, who was also in Brookside and Emmerdale, said the air ambulance was "absolutely incredible" but perhaps often taken for granted. The 54-year-old said...
Holly Willoughby ‘snuck out of NTAs’ after being booed

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were booed as they won the National Television Award for Best Daytime Show yesterday, 13 October. Following their acceptance of the award and the ceremony, Holly left, with Phillip going on to party solo. They took to the stage to collect their award, with Phillip...
Joe Pesci Stars As Pete Davidson’s Grandfather In First Look At Comedy Series ‘Bupkis’

Comedian Pete Davidson and cinema icon Joe Pesci are teaming up for “Bupkis,” a new fictional series based on Davidson’s real life. Production on the half-hour Peacock comedy series, which is written and executive-produced by the “Saturday Night Live” alum, is already underway, and Peacock marked the moment by releasing a first look at the two stars on set.
Strictly 2022 results: Matt Goss is the third contestant to be eliminated

The third celebrity has been eliminated fromStrictly Come Dancing.A sparkly live show on Saturday (15 October) saw the stars return to the dance floor for another week, with Craig Revel Horwood saying the celebrities had improved so much it was as if they’d taken a “dancing pill”.Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal emerged at the top spot with a total of 39 points, with Fleur East and Vito Coppola coming in second place with 38 points.Meanwhile, Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova found themselves at the bottom with only 20 points.The judges’ scores were added with the results of the viewers’...
