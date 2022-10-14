Josie Gibson Explores Terrifying Horror Maze After NTAs

Related
Alex Scott reveals she learned of ex Kelly Smith's issues with alcohol on the second date of their eight-year relationship - after star claimed her father 'bullied and abused' her
Alex Scott learned her ex Kelly Smith had a drinking problem at the start of their eight-year relationship. The former couple enjoyed their first date together but Alex, 37, said Kelly drank heavily during their second outing when they went to see Mary Poppins in the West End. Writing in...
Horror film 'Terrifier 2' is causing viewers to puke, faint in theater; producer warns of 'graphic violence'
"Terrifier 2" was released in theaters as a low-budget, indie-slasher film and instantly had fans taking to Twitter to share about their visceral reactions to watching the movie.
Julia Roberts Has George Clooney Saved Under The Most Epic Name In Her Phone Contacts
The “code name” is a hilarious nod to one of her pal's most questionable roles.
'Knives Out' Director Confirms Daniel Craig's Character Is Queer In 'Glass Onion' Sequel
The hotly anticipated follow-up to Rian Johnson's murder mystery arrives in theaters next month.
Her Dying Friend Saw Angels Outside Her Window (Opinion)
Today I was having a long chat with cousin. She told me the story of her friend who died when they were both 21 years old. The young lady was stricken with cancer (leukemia). She remembers going to her friend's house every day and knew that her friend was ill but did not really consider that her friend would actually die.
Russell Crowe Denies Rumor Of Embarrassing Audition With Julia Roberts: 'Pure Imagination'
“My Best Friend’s Wedding” director P.J. Hogan claimed in an excerpt from Scott Meslow’s book, “From Hollywood With Love: The Rise and Fall (and Rise Again) of the Romantic Comedy,” that Russell Crowe auditioned for the film — with “one of the worst table reads” ever.
poemhunter.com
Beautiful Dreamer Poem by Jayne Louise Davies
I thought of it every day. I thought of my dear mother. I'd know Mum was beside me. Well that certainly made my day.
Prue Leith's GBBO Technical Prank Has Twitter In Shambles
"The Great British Bake Off" (GGBO), a.k.a. everyones' favorite feel-good baking competition show, has miffed fans in its latest episode "Dessert Week" which aired on Tuesday, October 11. In fact, fans and critics weren't particularly happy about last week's episode either, accusing the show of being "racist" for its portrayal of Mexican culture during "Mexican Week."
Andy Cohen Reveals Anderson Cooper As 'Gay Shark' In BravoCon Surprise
Gay Shark, a fixture on Cohen’s "Watch What Happens Live" program, showed a crowd this week that a familiar face was inside the costume.
The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Luckiest Girl Alive'
A Stephen King adaptation and basketball documentary are also trending on the streaming service.
Mariah Carey Lights Up Twitter With 2-Word Tease From Her Bubble Bath
The music icon posted a photo and two videos to help warm up fans.
Broadway Actor Thought Fan Was Recording Play. She Was Way Wrong.
The "Hadestown" audience member gave her tearful side of things and received an apology from the theater.
Liz Truss: Uncanny lookalike of UK prime minister spotted on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins
Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins viewers spotted an uncanny lookalike of UK prime minister Liz Truss during the series finale on Sunday (16 October).The Channel 4 reality show’s finale saw stars including EastEnders’ Maisie Smith, Strictly Come Dancing’s AJ Pritchard and TOWIE’sFerne McCann all pass the intense Special Air Services screening process.But many fans of the show were distracted by one of the SAS interrogators, who bore an uncanny resemblance to Truss.“Has anyone noticed the interrogator on Celeb SAS bears a remarkable resemblance to Liz Truss?” one viewer wrote on Twitter.“Liz Truss on Celebrity SAS tonight. She is a much better interrogator than she...
BBC
Ex-Hollyoaks actor's Peru trek challenge for air ambulance
A former Hollyoaks actor is preparing for a 50km (31 miles) trek through Peru's Andes mountains to raise £10,000 for North West Air Ambulance. Robert Beck, who was also in Brookside and Emmerdale, said the air ambulance was "absolutely incredible" but perhaps often taken for granted. The 54-year-old said...
Holly Willoughby ‘snuck out of NTAs’ after being booed
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were booed as they won the National Television Award for Best Daytime Show yesterday, 13 October. Following their acceptance of the award and the ceremony, Holly left, with Phillip going on to party solo. They took to the stage to collect their award, with Phillip...
Kenan Thompson Isn't Afraid Of A Wild, Knife-Wielding Deer On 'SNL'
"Saturday Night Live" host Megan Thee Stallion thanked Thompson who "saved" her life as the deer crept near them during a sketch.
Joe Pesci Stars As Pete Davidson’s Grandfather In First Look At Comedy Series ‘Bupkis’
Comedian Pete Davidson and cinema icon Joe Pesci are teaming up for “Bupkis,” a new fictional series based on Davidson’s real life. Production on the half-hour Peacock comedy series, which is written and executive-produced by the “Saturday Night Live” alum, is already underway, and Peacock marked the moment by releasing a first look at the two stars on set.
Strictly 2022 results: Matt Goss is the third contestant to be eliminated
The third celebrity has been eliminated fromStrictly Come Dancing.A sparkly live show on Saturday (15 October) saw the stars return to the dance floor for another week, with Craig Revel Horwood saying the celebrities had improved so much it was as if they’d taken a “dancing pill”.Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal emerged at the top spot with a total of 39 points, with Fleur East and Vito Coppola coming in second place with 38 points.Meanwhile, Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova found themselves at the bottom with only 20 points.The judges’ scores were added with the results of the viewers’...
Paddy McGuinness is ditched from six-figure M&S food advert deal as the Top Gear presenter deals with fallout from marriage break-up
Marks & Spencer has axed Paddy McGuinness from its food adverts as the Top Gear presenter deals with the fallout from his marriage break-up. The entertainer was signed up by the high street giant in 2018 alongside Amanda Holden, Emma Willis and Rochelle Humes to front a series of TV campaigns.
Pierce Brosnan Reveals 'Stupid Comment' To Tim Burton That Probably Cost Him 'Batman'
While he's about to make his superhero debut in "Black Adam," Brosnan said he was once nearly cast as Batman — until he mocked the dark knight's costume.
