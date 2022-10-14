Well, you can’t win them all. Despite the score being 4-1, this was yet another encouraging game for the Rangers as they continue to build as a team who’s reputation is possession, domination, and volume. Connor Hellebuyck goalie’d them. There’s no other way to describe what occurred last night. After a mediocre first period, the Rangers came out flying in the second, peppering Hellebuyck with 21 shots on 28 attempts. He stopped all of them. Even in defeat, if that’s how the Rangers are going to be playing this year with the way the team is constructed, then we are in for an incredible run as we progress into this season.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO