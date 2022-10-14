Read full article on original website
Meet the New Blackhawks: Jarred Tinordi
It’s hard to project what the Chicago Blackhawks will look like the next time they’re a competitive club. However, there probably won’t be many faces left from this year’s team. With a few exceptions, Chicago has a pretty veteran-heavy group and one that’s designed to lose...
Around the Farm: Othmann, Grubbe, McConnell-Barker with multi point nights
It was a very busy day for the NY Rangers prospects last night, with most in action, including the Hartford Wolf Pack kicking off their season. The Pack lost 4-3 in OT, with only half of the forward prospects dressing in the opener as the Pack still look to set their roster.
NY Rangers Fan Confidence Poll: As strong a start as they come
Schedule This Week: 10/17 vs ANH, 10/20 vs SJ, 10/23 @ CBJ. The Rangers had a tremendous start to the season with dominating wins over Tampa and Minnesota before a “schedule loss” against Winnipeg. The strong start shows this team can be a true Cup contender. Live From...
Around the Farm: Will Cuylle with an assist; 2 points in Pack’s first 2 games
Will Cuylle notched an assist in Hartford’s 3-1 loss last night, making them 0-1-1 to start the season. The assist was Cuylle’s second point of the season, having scored a goal in the prior night’s OT loss. Cuylle is a player to watch, if not for this year as an injury call up, then for next year as a potential middle six winger.
NY Rangers Game 3: Rangers at Jets
The last two games for the Rangers have been near perfection, and now they face their first scheduling challenge. After beating Minnesota last night, the Rangers had to fly to Winnipeg to face the Jets in their season opener tonight. That’s a lot of travel to play back to back games. Add in Jaro Halak likely to get the start (as of the writing of this post), and you have a backup and a tired team. This is the first projected “schedule loss,” but then again the Rangers weren’t supposed to win both prior games in such decisive fashion. So you never know.
Two takeaways from the Rangers first 2 games that were near perfection
The Rangers first 2 games couldn’t have gone any better. A complete dismantling of the Lightning, which was only “close” because Andrei Vasilevskiy was fantastic, followed by the destruction of another potential Stanley Cup contender in the Minnesota Wild. The Rangers were tested early, and the not only met expectations, they blew them out of the water. There are two clear takeaways from the Rangers first 2 games that make this year different.
NEWS10 ABC
BHBL senior named to US Blind Hockey Team
Max Shear, a Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Senior, has been named to the US Blind Hockey Team.
Rangers Recap: Rangers Fail to Ground Jets
Well, you can’t win them all. Despite the score being 4-1, this was yet another encouraging game for the Rangers as they continue to build as a team who’s reputation is possession, domination, and volume. Connor Hellebuyck goalie’d them. There’s no other way to describe what occurred last night. After a mediocre first period, the Rangers came out flying in the second, peppering Hellebuyck with 21 shots on 28 attempts. He stopped all of them. Even in defeat, if that’s how the Rangers are going to be playing this year with the way the team is constructed, then we are in for an incredible run as we progress into this season.
Yardbarker
Three takeaways from Ontario Reign 8-2 win over Abbottsford
ONT: Taylor Ward (1) ASST: Alan Quine (1) ABB: Arshdeep Bains (1) ASST: Linus Karlsson (2), John Stevens (1) ONT: Samuel Fagemo (1) ASST: T.J. Tynan (1), Jordan Spence (1) – PP ONT: Helge Grans (1) ASST : Akil Thomas (1), Jacob Doty (1) Second Period. ONT: Lias Andersson...
Who is Mason Marchment? Dallas Stars' new forward opens season with 2 goals
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — There's some new faces making major moves for the Dallas Stars, including the team's new forward Mason Marchment. Marchment scored twice in his Stars debut, en route to a 4-1 win in the season opener against the Nashville Predators. Marchment scored the game’s first goal at 2:31 of the first. Seguin blocked Alexandre Carrier’s shot and the rebound came to Marchment in the slot. He carried the puck the length of the ice, sidestepping Roman Josi’s check before beating Saros with a wrist shot.
Springfield Thunderbirds fall to Providence Bruins, 4-3, at home
SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Thunderbirds (0-2-0-0) erased one-goal deficits on three separate occasions, but the Providence Bruins (2-0-0-0) held on for a 4-3 win on Sunday afternoon inside the MassMutual Center. Power plays would have a handprint on this contest, and it began with Providence rookie Georgii Merkulov capitalizing on...
Springfield Thunderbirds against Bridgeport Islanders
Mayor Domenic J. Sarno will cheer on the Springfield Thunderbirds during the Saturday night game.
NHL
LA Kings @ Minnesota Wild: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Minnesota Wild:. Where: Xcel Energy Center (St. Paul, MN) - Forward Alex Iafallo is the only Kings player with points in each of his first two games this season. Iafallo scored the lone goal for LA during Thursday's loss against Seattle.
NHL
'NHL Saturday', 'NHL Sunday' schedule announced
NEW YORK - For the fifth straight year, the National Hockey League and its international media partners will bring live game broadcasts in prime time to hockey fans in Europe during the 2022-23 season. A record 41 NHL Saturday presented by SAP and NHL Sunday presented by SAP games will be broadcast to fans this season in more than 30 countries and territories, starting with the October 15 regular-season contest between Rasmus Dahlin and the Buffalo Sabres and Aleksander Barkov and the Florida Panthers. The full broadcast schedule is available here.
The kids are getting far more of the Rangers ice time splits through 3 games
Heading into the season, a storyline to watch was how much of the Rangers ice time splits the kids were getting. The kid line, at least before some injuries, was slated to be kept together to start the season. But with Sammy Blais and Vitali Kravtsov out, Kaapo Kakko and Alexis Lafreniere were moved to the top six, while Filip Chytil stayed on the third line. The injuries are the bad news, but the good news is that through three games, the early Rangers ice time splits are favoring the kids.
Yardbarker
Milwaukee Admirals Open AHL Season with Talented Roster
The Nashville Predators have three regular season games under their belt. Now it's time for the AHL Milwaukee Admirals to kick off their season tonight. The Admirals boast a very talented roster making their 2022-2023 season one to keep an eye on. The biggest and perhaps most surprising name on...
Soderblom, Husso, Lalonde have big Red Wings debuts in win
DETROIT (AP) — Elmer Soderblom scored a third-period goal in his NHL debut, Ville Husso made 29 saves and the Detroit Red Wings won in Derek Lalonde’s first game as a head coach, beating the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 on Friday night. Soderblom, a 2019 draft pick, played in the Swedish Hockey League the past two seasons. He’s the tallest player in franchise history at 6-foot-8. “I wanted to get a good first shift, get things going, so I felt I did that,” Soderblom said. “And I just built off of that.” Husso, acquired from St. Louis in a trade during the offseason, had his fourth shutout.
Mike Keenan to coach host Italy in hockey at 2026 Olympics
MILAN (AP) — Mike Keenan was named coach of the Italy ice hockey team on Friday, giving the Stanley Cup winner a chance to guide the host country at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics. Keenan, who will be 76 in 2026, last coached China-based Kunlun Red Star in the KHL...
NHL
NHL statement on Ian Cole
NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League announced today that it had concluded its investigation into anonymous allegations posted on social media against Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian Cole, having found no evidence to substantiate the allegations. The investigation of the allegations, which were made anonymously in a social media...
