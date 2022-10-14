ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Meet the New Blackhawks: Jarred Tinordi

It’s hard to project what the Chicago Blackhawks will look like the next time they’re a competitive club. However, there probably won’t be many faces left from this year’s team. With a few exceptions, Chicago has a pretty veteran-heavy group and one that’s designed to lose...
CHICAGO, IL
Blue Seat

NY Rangers Fan Confidence Poll: As strong a start as they come

Schedule This Week: 10/17 vs ANH, 10/20 vs SJ, 10/23 @ CBJ. The Rangers had a tremendous start to the season with dominating wins over Tampa and Minnesota before a “schedule loss” against Winnipeg. The strong start shows this team can be a true Cup contender. Live From...
NHL
Blue Seat

Around the Farm: Will Cuylle with an assist; 2 points in Pack’s first 2 games

Will Cuylle notched an assist in Hartford’s 3-1 loss last night, making them 0-1-1 to start the season. The assist was Cuylle’s second point of the season, having scored a goal in the prior night’s OT loss. Cuylle is a player to watch, if not for this year as an injury call up, then for next year as a potential middle six winger.
NHL
Blue Seat

NY Rangers Game 3: Rangers at Jets

The last two games for the Rangers have been near perfection, and now they face their first scheduling challenge. After beating Minnesota last night, the Rangers had to fly to Winnipeg to face the Jets in their season opener tonight. That’s a lot of travel to play back to back games. Add in Jaro Halak likely to get the start (as of the writing of this post), and you have a backup and a tired team. This is the first projected “schedule loss,” but then again the Rangers weren’t supposed to win both prior games in such decisive fashion. So you never know.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Blue Seat

Two takeaways from the Rangers first 2 games that were near perfection

The Rangers first 2 games couldn’t have gone any better. A complete dismantling of the Lightning, which was only “close” because Andrei Vasilevskiy was fantastic, followed by the destruction of another potential Stanley Cup contender in the Minnesota Wild. The Rangers were tested early, and the not only met expectations, they blew them out of the water. There are two clear takeaways from the Rangers first 2 games that make this year different.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Blue Seat

Rangers Recap: Rangers Fail to Ground Jets

Well, you can’t win them all. Despite the score being 4-1, this was yet another encouraging game for the Rangers as they continue to build as a team who’s reputation is possession, domination, and volume. Connor Hellebuyck goalie’d them. There’s no other way to describe what occurred last night. After a mediocre first period, the Rangers came out flying in the second, peppering Hellebuyck with 21 shots on 28 attempts. He stopped all of them. Even in defeat, if that’s how the Rangers are going to be playing this year with the way the team is constructed, then we are in for an incredible run as we progress into this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Three takeaways from Ontario Reign 8-2 win over Abbottsford

ONT: Taylor Ward (1) ASST: Alan Quine (1) ABB: Arshdeep Bains (1) ASST: Linus Karlsson (2), John Stevens (1) ONT: Samuel Fagemo (1) ASST: T.J. Tynan (1), Jordan Spence (1) – PP ONT: Helge Grans (1) ASST : Akil Thomas (1), Jacob Doty (1) Second Period. ONT: Lias Andersson...
ONTARIO, CA
WFAA

Who is Mason Marchment? Dallas Stars' new forward opens season with 2 goals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — There's some new faces making major moves for the Dallas Stars, including the team's new forward Mason Marchment. Marchment scored twice in his Stars debut, en route to a 4-1 win in the season opener against the Nashville Predators. Marchment scored the game’s first goal at 2:31 of the first. Seguin blocked Alexandre Carrier’s shot and the rebound came to Marchment in the slot. He carried the puck the length of the ice, sidestepping Roman Josi’s check before beating Saros with a wrist shot.
DALLAS, TX
MassLive.com

Springfield Thunderbirds fall to Providence Bruins, 4-3, at home

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Thunderbirds (0-2-0-0) erased one-goal deficits on three separate occasions, but the Providence Bruins (2-0-0-0) held on for a 4-3 win on Sunday afternoon inside the MassMutual Center. Power plays would have a handprint on this contest, and it began with Providence rookie Georgii Merkulov capitalizing on...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NHL

LA Kings @ Minnesota Wild: How to Watch

What you need to know ahead of the game against the Minnesota Wild:. Where: Xcel Energy Center (St. Paul, MN) - Forward Alex Iafallo is the only Kings player with points in each of his first two games this season. Iafallo scored the lone goal for LA during Thursday's loss against Seattle.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

'NHL Saturday', 'NHL Sunday' schedule announced

NEW YORK - For the fifth straight year, the National Hockey League and its international media partners will bring live game broadcasts in prime time to hockey fans in Europe during the 2022-23 season. A record 41 NHL Saturday presented by SAP and NHL Sunday presented by SAP games will be broadcast to fans this season in more than 30 countries and territories, starting with the October 15 regular-season contest between Rasmus Dahlin and the Buffalo Sabres and Aleksander Barkov and the Florida Panthers. The full broadcast schedule is available here.
NHL
Blue Seat

The kids are getting far more of the Rangers ice time splits through 3 games

Heading into the season, a storyline to watch was how much of the Rangers ice time splits the kids were getting. The kid line, at least before some injuries, was slated to be kept together to start the season. But with Sammy Blais and Vitali Kravtsov out, Kaapo Kakko and Alexis Lafreniere were moved to the top six, while Filip Chytil stayed on the third line. The injuries are the bad news, but the good news is that through three games, the early Rangers ice time splits are favoring the kids.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Milwaukee Admirals Open AHL Season with Talented Roster

The Nashville Predators have three regular season games under their belt. Now it's time for the AHL Milwaukee Admirals to kick off their season tonight. The Admirals boast a very talented roster making their 2022-2023 season one to keep an eye on. The biggest and perhaps most surprising name on...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

Soderblom, Husso, Lalonde have big Red Wings debuts in win

DETROIT (AP) — Elmer Soderblom scored a third-period goal in his NHL debut, Ville Husso made 29 saves and the Detroit Red Wings won in Derek Lalonde’s first game as a head coach, beating the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 on Friday night. Soderblom, a 2019 draft pick, played in the Swedish Hockey League the past two seasons. He’s the tallest player in franchise history at 6-foot-8. “I wanted to get a good first shift, get things going, so I felt I did that,” Soderblom said. “And I just built off of that.” Husso, acquired from St. Louis in a trade during the offseason, had his fourth shutout.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

NHL statement on Ian Cole

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League announced today that it had concluded its investigation into anonymous allegations posted on social media against Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian Cole, having found no evidence to substantiate the allegations. The investigation of the allegations, which were made anonymously in a social media...
TAMPA, FL
Blue Seat

Blue Seat

New York City, NY
441
Followers
2K+
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

New York Rangers Hockey News & Opinion

 https://blueseatblogs.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy