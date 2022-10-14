Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
'New Yorker' culture critic says music and mixtapes helped make sense of himself
The son of Taiwanese immigrants, Hua Hsu defined himself as a teen by the music he loved. The murder of a close friend when he was in college changed the course of his life. His memoir is Stay True. TERRY GROSS, HOST:. This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. I've...
NPR
'SNL' alums continue to poke fun at nonfiction films with 'Documentary Now!'
Now in its fourth season, this anthology series claims the middle ground between a short SNL sketch and a full-length film. Its clever parodies include My Monkey Grifter, a riff on My Octopus Teacher. TERRY GROSS, HOST:. This is FRESH AIR. "Documentary Now!," the comedy anthology series about a pretend...
NPR
Author George Saunders on his new book, "Liberation Day: Stories"
It's a daunting task to be George Saunders' next book, to live up to the greatness that came before. But "Liberation Day" stands up to its predecessors. It is a short story collection that explores everything from misunderstandings to love affairs to lobotomized actors pinned to a wall and forced to perform all kinds of crazy stuff. George Saunders, welcome.
NPR
Members of the K-pop band BTS announce Korean military service
JUNG KOOK: (Singing) Ever since the day you went away (someone tell me how)... ANTHONY KUHN, BYLINE: The band announced in June that they were going on a hiatus to top up their creative juices and do solo projects like this recent collaboration between BTS's Jung Kook and Charlie Puth. But all able-bodied Korean men over 18 have to serve in the military, and all seven members of BTS have always insisted they would when the time comes. CedarBough Saeji, a Korean studies professor at Pusan National University, explains.
NPR
Utah man rents a billboard to draw attention to the name of a famous rock band
(SOUNDBITE OF WEEZER SONG, "ISLAND IN THE SUN") Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Sometimes you got to make your own fun. Utah resident Cory Winn decided to rent a billboard and print the name of a famous rock band in the worst-possible font. So he rented one in the city of Murray and wrote Weezer in comic sans. A picture of the sign on social media caught the band's attention, and now it's rented a billboard in Murray. It says, thanks to whoever bought the billboard down the road - Weezer. Winn says he's preparing his response. Font TBD. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
The BBC is celebrating its 100th birthday
LONDON — The British Broadcasting Corp. marked 100 years of broadcasting on Tuesday, a century after a group of wireless manufacturers founded the company and began filling the airwaves with its first daily radio service. The BBC was founded on Oct. 18, 1922, in London and daily broadcasting began...
NPR
British physicist writes 1,750 Wikipedia bios to chronicle more female scientists
Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Women have achieved so much in science, but you wouldn't know it from reading Wikipedia. According to one estimate, only 19% of the English-language biographies on the site are about women. The whole point of Wikipedia is that anyone can edit it, so British physicist Jess Wade got writing. In five years, she has made almost 2,000 entries for women and minority scientists. I'm a tiny fish in a massive sea, but I'll keep doing everything I can, she said. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
The hit Spanish-language TV series 'La Reina del Sur' begins its 3rd season
In the highly anticipated new season of La Reina del Sur, Teresa Mendoza is out for justice. Kate Del Castillo stars as the queenpin of a drug empire, who's now on the run. The new season of a hit Spanish-language TV series co-produced by Netflix and Telemundo premieres this week. "La Reina del Sur" stars Kate del Castillo as the queen pin of a drug empire who's now on the run. NPR's Mandalit del Barco reports.
NPR
'Star Trek' legend William Shatner actually visited space. It moved him deeply.
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with actor William Shatner, best known for starring in Star Trek, about actually visiting space in 2021.
Comments / 0