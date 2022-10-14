JUNG KOOK: (Singing) Ever since the day you went away (someone tell me how)... ANTHONY KUHN, BYLINE: The band announced in June that they were going on a hiatus to top up their creative juices and do solo projects like this recent collaboration between BTS's Jung Kook and Charlie Puth. But all able-bodied Korean men over 18 have to serve in the military, and all seven members of BTS have always insisted they would when the time comes. CedarBough Saeji, a Korean studies professor at Pusan National University, explains.

1 DAY AGO