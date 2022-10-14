Read full article on original website
These are New York’s new Michelin Bib Gourmands for 2022
Shorthand for excellence, heated conversation starter and champion of rubber here and abroad, the Michelin Guide has as much lead-up to its main event as any other awards consortium. At the moment, we’re in the middle of a Michelin season that starts with guide additions and ends with stars: the unveiling of the Bib Gourmands! New York’s BGs were named on Thursday, September 29.
My party of 2 spent $799 on a dinner cooked by 3 Michelin-star chefs, and I was mostly blown away by the dishes
Here's what it's like eating a meal from Daniel Boulud and other Michelin pros, where my husband and I paid over $200 a person and had unique courses.
The Story Behind Mariko Grady’s Miso, A Favorite of Michelin-Starred Chefs
Mariko Grady first started selling her homemade miso in 2011 to raise money to support victims of Japan’s Tohoku earthquake and tsunami. Now, she’s the fermented food supplier to the (Michelin) stars. While Grady grew up enjoying the small-batch fermented products her family had been making for generations,...
Popular Italian restaurant Felice is opening its first Long Island outpost
Let's be honest: Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn are home to better restaurants than the average Long Island eatery (yes, there are some exceptions)—which is why we're delighted to announce that popular Italian destination Felice, which currently boasts locations all around New York City, will officially open its first outpost on Long Island this Friday. Woohoo!
This revamped exhibit space is re-opening in Chelsea next month
Formerly known as the International Print Center, the non-profit institution that was founded in 2000 has always prided itself in being the only one in the United States devoted exclusively to fine-art prints. Fast-forward over two decades and a pretty exciting real estate move later and what is now called...
A giant new arcade and beer hall just opened in Long Island City
Long Island City is where it's at these days: Gamehaus—a 5,000-square-foot multifunctional space featuring a dozen large-screen TVs, classic video games and loads of beers—just opened at 5-14 51st Avenue by 5th Street. "We wanted to create a multifunctional entertainment venue that best represents and appeals to the...
Time Out Market’s Dough outpost is hosting a giveaway for its grand opening this week
One of NYC’s top doughnut purveyors is moving into a terrific new spot at Time Out Market New York this week, and the creative confectioner is celebrating with a four-day giveaway. From Thursday, September 22 through Sunday, September 25, the first 100 Dough visitors who purchase six doughnuts can...
An immersive holiday village experience is opening in Chelsea next month
Here is something fun you can do this holiday season: spend some time smack-dab in the middle of ARTECHOUSE's new holiday art experience, titled "Spectacular Factory: The Holiday Multiverse." Set to open to the public on November 19 through January 8, 2023, at the Chelsea art center, the show will...
A new kitchen for dogs only just opened on the Upper West Side
It was only a matter of time until our puppies got the New York City treatment: Just Food For Dogs is a new store and kitchen concept serving canine food made with 100% USDA-certified ingredients. The shop actually opened back in June but the eatery officially started welcoming puppies last...
Harper’s is opening a bookshop in Chelsea today
Renowned art dealer and gallerist Harper Levine is expanding his empire with a new Harper's bookshop, which opens at 504 West 22nd Street by Tenth Avenue in Chelsea today. Functioning as both a purveyor of tomes and a showroom, the new space takes over two levels and specializes in rare printings and art books. This is Levine's second such endeavor, following a similar location in East Hampton.
The first-ever Nike store in the Bronx just opened
It's official, folks: Nike has stores all over the city's five boroughs, an accolade that the company earned this week, after it opened its first-ever shop in the North Bronx. Part of Nike's United concept stores, the new location at 340 Baychester Avenue will sell more than sportwwear, functioning as a community of sorts. According to an official press release, Nike Unite shops aim to highlight the importance of exercising while celebrating "local sports heroes and giving more kids the opportunity to get moving so they can lead happier and healthier lives." Think of the venues as lifestyle hubs that engage surrounding residents through social media and in-person events.
A legendary Italian sandwich shop has opened its second NYC outpost
Given the excitement surrounding the opening of All'Antico Vinaio ("at the ancient wine merchant's") first as a pop-up and then as a permanent destination near the Theater District last year, we expect culinary gurus around town to be delighted by the news that the legendary Italian sandwich shop has opened a second store front in Manhattan.
This new coffee shop will help you beat writer's block
Still working on that screenplay? Say goodbye to writer's block (hopefully) at Soho's newest coffee shop and creative space. The Lost Draft, a film-inspired multipurpose space will open on Tuesday, September 27 at 398 Broome Street (between Mulberry Street and Cleveland Place) and promises to be a refuge for those eager to finally get those creative ideas on paper. Or on screen.
This legendary comedy institution is opening its first-ever NYC outpost
Chicago-based improvisational comedy enterprise The Second City is (finally!) opening a physical location in New York. Given the importance of the operation within the country's dedication to all things comedy, we're surprised it took this long for the 63-year-old institution to claim its own stake here. Set to debut in...
5 things to do at Sloomoo’s newly renovated slime museum in SoHo
Part visual splendor, part olfactory wonder and part ooey-gooey sensory fun, Sloomoo Institute’s slime museum is reopening on Saturday, September 24 after a renovation. This captivating playground welcomes all ages to its home in SoHo—or “SooHoo,” in Sloomoo parlance (see what they did there?). The original...
Leaf-peep in the great indoors at Serra by Birreria’s fall rooftop installation
Once the summer’s last frozen drink has been sipped, boatstaurants batten down the hatches and rooftop bars deploy their retractable encasements, it is time to enter a new contract of autumnal fun, filled with Oktoberfesting, fireside imbibing and of course, that sunset-hued, kaleidoscopic treat: Leaf peeping. Outside is nice...
See inside the exciting new nightlife venue opening beneath Webster Hall
A new nightlife venue called Deluxx Fluxx will take over the former Studio at Webster Hall location, a 4,200-square-foot space beneath the famed music venue in the East Village, inspired by early arcades, punk rock, hip-hop and graffiti culture. When it opens on Friday, September 23, the venue will bring...
Dough Doughnuts is now making cookies!
Dough doughnuts has been making its popular, oversized doughnuts in a plethora of varieties since 2010 in Brooklyn and beyond. Many of those flavors are permanent like chocolate, hibiscus, passionfruit and the bestselling plain glazed, some are seasonal specials like white chocolate peppermint, s’mores and pumpkin and some are exclusive to certain locations, like Dough’s Brooklyn Blackout variety at Time Out Market New York.
Little Italy’s famed La Bella Ferrara bakery joins Time Out Market New York
La Bella Ferrara has been delighting denizens of Little Italy and countless visitors since the late 1800s, according to its fourth-generation owner Liz Lee Grazioso, but it never expanded to Brooklyn before she took the business over from her godfather in 2021. “I grew up in the cafe and the...
Coney Island’s Luna Park is now a super cool Halloween destination
A favorite during the warmer summer months, the iconic Luna Park at Coney Island has turned into the ideal cold-weather destination this month as well. Now through October 30, fun roller coasters, trick-or-treating sessions, tractor racing opportunities, balloon twisting fun, seasonal decorating stations and giant pumpkins will take over Luna Park's Halloween Harvest events.
