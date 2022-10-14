ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Time Out New York

These are New York’s new Michelin Bib Gourmands for 2022

Shorthand for excellence, heated conversation starter and champion of rubber here and abroad, the Michelin Guide has as much lead-up to its main event as any other awards consortium. At the moment, we’re in the middle of a Michelin season that starts with guide additions and ends with stars: the unveiling of the Bib Gourmands! New York’s BGs were named on Thursday, September 29.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Harper’s is opening a bookshop in Chelsea today

Renowned art dealer and gallerist Harper Levine is expanding his empire with a new Harper's bookshop, which opens at 504 West 22nd Street by Tenth Avenue in Chelsea today. Functioning as both a purveyor of tomes and a showroom, the new space takes over two levels and specializes in rare printings and art books. This is Levine's second such endeavor, following a similar location in East Hampton.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The first-ever Nike store in the Bronx just opened

It's official, folks: Nike has stores all over the city's five boroughs, an accolade that the company earned this week, after it opened its first-ever shop in the North Bronx. Part of Nike's United concept stores, the new location at 340 Baychester Avenue will sell more than sportwwear, functioning as a community of sorts. According to an official press release, Nike Unite shops aim to highlight the importance of exercising while celebrating "local sports heroes and giving more kids the opportunity to get moving so they can lead happier and healthier lives." Think of the venues as lifestyle hubs that engage surrounding residents through social media and in-person events.
BRONX, NY
This new coffee shop will help you beat writer's block

Still working on that screenplay? Say goodbye to writer's block (hopefully) at Soho's newest coffee shop and creative space. The Lost Draft, a film-inspired multipurpose space will open on Tuesday, September 27 at 398 Broome Street (between Mulberry Street and Cleveland Place) and promises to be a refuge for those eager to finally get those creative ideas on paper. Or on screen.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Dough Doughnuts is now making cookies!

Dough doughnuts has been making its popular, oversized doughnuts in a plethora of varieties since 2010 in Brooklyn and beyond. Many of those flavors are permanent like chocolate, hibiscus, passionfruit and the bestselling plain glazed, some are seasonal specials like white chocolate peppermint, s’mores and pumpkin and some are exclusive to certain locations, like Dough’s Brooklyn Blackout variety at Time Out Market New York.
BROOKLYN, NY
Coney Island’s Luna Park is now a super cool Halloween destination

A favorite during the warmer summer months, the iconic Luna Park at Coney Island has turned into the ideal cold-weather destination this month as well. Now through October 30, fun roller coasters, trick-or-treating sessions, tractor racing opportunities, balloon twisting fun, seasonal decorating stations and giant pumpkins will take over Luna Park's Halloween Harvest events.
TRAVEL
New York City, NY
The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.

