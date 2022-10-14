Read full article on original website
wnypapers.com
Wine and Chocolate Festival returns to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters
The Summit Federal Credit Union will sponsor the fifth Buffalo Wine and Chocolate Festival on Saturday, Nov. 12, at The Powerhouse, an historical, 22,000-square-foot space nestled in the heart of industrial Buffalo. The festival features numerous regional wine and chocolate vendors, as well as other local businesses. Two sessions of the festival will be offered: an early session from 1-4 p.m., and a later session from 5-8 p.m.
Fall Fest 2020 in Lancaster
There was plenty of seasonal fun in Lancaster this weekend. Big crowds turned out for Fall Fest 2022, which took place at Como Lake Park on Saturday.
buffalorising.com
9th Annual Bartenders Ball
Each year, Buffalo’s best, notorious, and most celebrated bartenders are recognized for their efforts, at the Buffalo/WNY Bartenders Hall of Fame, located at the Buffalo Bar and Grille. These are the bartenders that have made us laugh, listened to our stories, made sure that we didn’t get into too much trouble, and rolled up their sleeves to make our favorite cocktails. Now, their names will forever be emblazoned upon the walls of the Buffalo/WNY Bartenders Hall of Fame, as their favorite customers cheer them on during the 9th Annual Bartenders Ball.
wnypapers.com
Youngstown Library Friends' fall book sale Nov. 3-5
The Friends of the Youngstown Free Library will host its annual fall book sale from the evening of Thursday, Nov. 3, through the afternoon of Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Red Brick School Village Center gym, 240 Lockport St. Current members or those wishing to join the Friends organization are...
Rare Albino Deer Spotted In Western New York [PHOTO]
It’s not often when you see an albino deer. In fact, I don’t think I’ve ever seen one in my entire life, so it was fascinating to see this picture of one that was shared on social media this weekend. The deer was spotted in Western New...
Creatures After Dark running at Botanical Gardens
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some new residents have moved into the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens as part of its newest exhibit, which runs now through the end of October. "Creatures After Dark" features several illuminated creatures made out of plants, including dinosaurs made of moss and topiaries, a giant buffalo, a dragonfly, and a shark.
Erie County Fall Festival held Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thousands of Western New Yorkers stopped by Como Park Saturday for the sights and sounds of Erie County’s Fall Festival. The festival featured a variety of vendors, food trucks, and free family programs.
wnypapers.com
Chiavetta's chicken BBQ for Veterans Day
First District Niagara County Legislator Irene Myers announced plans for her annual Chiavetta’s Veterans Day chicken barbecue. The event will take place from noon to 5 p.m. (or until sold-out) on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Youngstown Volunteer Fire Co. firehall, 625 Third St. Myers said the event is...
'Baking A Difference': Mazurek's Bakery features new mural
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new mural can be found at Mazurek's Bakery on South Park Avenue in Buffalo. Michael Biondo is the artist behind the mural, which is called "Baking A Difference." It includes sunflowers on the side of the bakery. Biondo talked with 2 On Your Side about...
William's Legacy
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It is a story of finding inspiration in profound loss. A Grand Island mother has turned to a combination of finances and physique to remember and honor the son she lost in a motorcycle accident. DeeAnn Dimeo is a professional vocalist, and when she takes the...
wnypapers.com
Daffodil planting at Nike Base in remembrance of Joanne Pinner Carr
Daffodils are seen as a sign of hope and remembrance. Because of their bright yellow color, they are seen as a symbol of spring. For the family and friends of Joanne Pinner Carr, who died in 2009, daffodils are a way to remember her life and her connection to the Earth.
wnypapers.com
Registration open for household hazardous waste collection event in North Tonawanda
Niagara County Legislator Randy Bradt announced registration is open for the county’s next household hazardous waste (HHW) collection event, which will be held Saturday, Nov. 5, in North Tonawanda. The event is open to all Niagara County residents. Registration is required. Bradt said the event will be held from...
A dance professional is bringing Latin dance to Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — When Sarah Haykel walks onto the dance floor, all she wants to do is bring people together. And now she's doing just that with her 'Salsa for the Soul' program. Her goal is to help couples have better, healthy relationships with each other using the tools...
wutv29.com
Niagara Co. to host household hazardous waste collection event
According to Niagara County Legislator Randy Bradt, registration is now open for the county’s next household hazardous waste collection event. The event will be held on Saturday, November 5 in North Tonawanda and is open to all Niagara County residents. However, you must register in advance. Bradt said the...
$1.5 Million Dollar Orchard Park Home Perfect Place To Spend A Buffalo Winter
Snow is in the forecast and winter is around the corner and you will soon have to hunker down and spend some time inside so wouldn't you want to be in the perfect spot?. Sure, this spot might take some extra funding since the home is currently listed on Zillow for $1.5 million dollars, but it might be worth it.
Buffalo Restaurant Reveals a French Onion Soup Burger
There are a few foods which define Buffalo and Western New York. I'm not sure anyone would want to dispute with you about chicken wings being at number one, because it is the food we are most known for and there are literally dozens and even a few hundred places that serve up amazing to solid wings across the region.
12 Things Buffalo is Deathly Afraid Of
Buffalo is a tough town that isn't afraid of many things. However, these 12 are terrifying. The great people of Western New York are a hearty bunch. They have seen the worst winter weather. Suffered through some of the deepest economic and sports disasters. They often get kicked while they are down, and even when they re up, by people around the nation. All of that, however, has made them afraid of very little in this world.
wnypapers.com
SUNY Erie City Campus & Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra to present lunchtime concert series
SUNY Erie Community College and the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra are presenting a free concert series in the atrium of SUNY Erie’s City Campus, at 121 Ellicott St., Buffalo. The series will include six noon concerts on select Mondays, during which listeners can gather in the atrium and either bring a lunch or purchase one at the SUNY Erie cafeteria.
wnypapers.com
Summer reading program participants recognized
Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, who represents Grand Island in the 145th District of the New York State Assembly, presented certificates to three Veronica Connor Middle School students on Oct. 6 for their completion of the 2022 Summer Reading Challenge. The New York State Assembly, in coordination with New York state libraries,...
Buffalo Comedian Calls This Town The “Garbage City”
If you heard somebody calling your city the Garbage City, you might take offense. But in this instance, I think it makes sense. Helium comedy club is in downtown Buffalo, and every week, they usually have an open mic night for new comics to try out their standup routine. One of their most recent open mic nights last week saw an interesting take on the city of Rochester.
