ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester Hills, MI

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police make arrest, suspect stabbed victim after a fight

DETROIT – Detroit Police Department (DPD) arrested a suspect for stabbing a victim at a Project Green Light partner business according to a DPD tweet. The stabbing took place after a fight on Thursday, October 13 at a Project Green Light partner business near Joy Road and Dexter Avenue.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Suspect fled after shots fired at Macomb Mall, officials say

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Update: What we’ve learned about the shots fired situation at Macomb Mall. The Mayor of Roseville, Robert Taylor, confirmed to Local 4 that there was an active shooter situation inside Macomb Mall on Sunday afternoon. Preliminary investigation indicates that after 2 p.m. there was an...
ROSEVILLE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

What we’ve learned about the shots fired situation at Macomb Mall

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – The Macomb Mall closed early on Sunday after shots were fired outside near Dick’s Sporting Goods. The incident stemmed from an altercation between two groups of people that started in the mall, but then spilled out into the parking lot. Lisa Richards, a shopper that...
ROSEVILLE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Federal agents raid home of art gallery owner in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Federal agents raided the home of an Oakland County art gallery owner Friday at the Colony Hill Drive near 14 Mile and Inkster roads in Franklin. Wendy Halsted Beard is accused of cheating her clients out of over 100 extremely valuable prints. Beard took over...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police searching for missing 60-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing Detroit woman. Denise Terry was last seen on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at approximately 12:00 p.m. According to officials, Denise left her residence on the 20400 block of Sorrento Avenue and did not return home. It is unknown what she...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Behind the scenes at Eloise Asylum haunted attraction in Wayne County

WESTLAND, Mich. – If you’re looking for a good time and a good scare, you can head to Westland. The Eloise Asylum is open for its second Halloween season. The 30,000 acres of horror includes two haunted attractions featuring actors and moving picture technology and 3-D projection mapping, which are also found at amusement parks like Universal Studios.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy