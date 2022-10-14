Read full article on original website
Detroit police make arrest, suspect stabbed victim after a fight
DETROIT – Detroit Police Department (DPD) arrested a suspect for stabbing a victim at a Project Green Light partner business according to a DPD tweet. The stabbing took place after a fight on Thursday, October 13 at a Project Green Light partner business near Joy Road and Dexter Avenue.
Search for suspect continues after shots fired outside Macomb Mall in Roseville on Sunday
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Police are still searching for the person who fired shots outside the Macomb Mall in Roseville on Sunday. An altercation between two groups of people started inside of the mall and spilled into the parking lot near Dick’s Sporting Goods. Shots were fired at 2:15 p.m.
Suspect fled after shots fired at Macomb Mall, officials say
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Update: What we’ve learned about the shots fired situation at Macomb Mall. The Mayor of Roseville, Robert Taylor, confirmed to Local 4 that there was an active shooter situation inside Macomb Mall on Sunday afternoon. Preliminary investigation indicates that after 2 p.m. there was an...
Man killed in hit-and-run in Farmington Hills, police ask for help identifying driver
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – The Farmington Hills Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian hit and run that took place on 12 Mile Road near Balmoral Way Road in Farmington Hills. Farmington Hills police report a traffic crash that occurred early Saturday morning. Police received a 911 call at...
Prosecutor’s office reviewing animal abuse charges for Macomb County veterinarian
RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing a warrant request regarding a Macomb County veterinarian allegedly abusing his dog in Ray Township. On Tuesday, October 11, a video was posted to YouTube showing the man beating and choking one of his dogs. The man’s...
Teenager’s body found on I-94 in St. Clair Shores has been identified
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – A 17-year-old girl’s body was found Friday morning on I-94 in Macomb County, authorities report. According to Michigan State Police, at about 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 14, the body of a 17-year-old teenager from Detroit was found on the freeway near 9 Mile Road.
Man found dead in Detroit after crashing into pole, appeared to have been shot prior to accident
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department reports a man was found dead after crashing into a pole near Schaefer Highway and Curtis Street late Saturday evening. According to officials, an initial investigation reveals a John Doe adult male was driving a white 2019 Chevy Equinox and crashed into a pole around 10:40 p.m.
Bloomfield Hills student categorizes classmates as ‘safe,’ ‘annoying,’ or ‘must kill’ on list
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Bloomfield Hills student was removed from school for writing a list that categorized classmates as either “safe,” “annoying,” or “must kill,” officials said. Bloomfield Township police were called Wednesday (Oct. 12) to East Hills Middle School on Kensington...
What we’ve learned about the shots fired situation at Macomb Mall
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – The Macomb Mall closed early on Sunday after shots were fired outside near Dick’s Sporting Goods. The incident stemmed from an altercation between two groups of people that started in the mall, but then spilled out into the parking lot. Lisa Richards, a shopper that...
Federal agents raid home of art gallery owner in Oakland County
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Federal agents raided the home of an Oakland County art gallery owner Friday at the Colony Hill Drive near 14 Mile and Inkster roads in Franklin. Wendy Halsted Beard is accused of cheating her clients out of over 100 extremely valuable prints. Beard took over...
Southfield police searching for missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen in McDonald’s work uniform
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a missing Southfield teenager. Deshanae Tahalya Berry was last seen on Oct. 15, 2022, around 12:00 a.m. at her home. According to officials, Berry was last seen wearing her McDonald’s work uniform. Anyone with information about this missing person is...
Missing man killed by hit-and-run driver in Ann Arbor has been identified
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Trevor Woolery, 30, disappeared on Sunday from Ann Arbor. His mom, Pamela Hannula, knew immediately something was very wrong. Hannula’s son suffered from mental illness but always took her call, even when he had a manic episode. His family reported him missing immediately. The...
Police find body of missing Ann Arbor man; believe he was killed in hit-and-run crash 3-5 days ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A 30-year-old Ann Arbor man who went missing last weekend was found dead Friday morning, and police believe he might have been killed in a hit-and-run crash several days ago. Trevor Wickliffe Woolery was reported missing Friday after he disappeared Sunday (Oct. 9). An endangered...
Detroit police searching for missing 60-year-old woman
DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing Detroit woman. Denise Terry was last seen on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at approximately 12:00 p.m. According to officials, Denise left her residence on the 20400 block of Sorrento Avenue and did not return home. It is unknown what she...
Woman’s body found on I-94 in St. Clair Shores has head trauma, police say
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – An unidentified woman’s body was found Friday morning on I-94 in Macomb County, authorities report. According to Michigan State Police, at about 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, the body of an unidentified woman was found on the freeway near 9 Mile Road. It is currently unclear who discovered the body.
Morning 4: Federal agents raids home of Oakland County art gallery owner after cheating out clients of Ansel Adams prints -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Federal agents raid art gallery owner’s home after accused of cheating out clients of prints from Ansel Adams, others. Federal agents raided the home...
Southfield woman has dangerous situation above her bed as big crack forms in ceiling
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A Southfield woman had a dangerous situation above her bed when she noticed a big crack in the ceiling. She thought it would be fixed right away. When she contacted management, all they did was put up some wood supports and left the growing danger above her.
Morning 4: Police say woman’s body found on freeway in Macomb County -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Woman’s body found on I-94 in St. Clair Shores has head trauma, police say. A woman’s body was found Friday morning on I-94 in...
Ann Arbor police search for 30-year-old man who went missing last weekend
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor police are searching for a 30-year-old man who went missing last weekend. Trevor Wickliffe Woolery was last seen Sunday (Oct. 9). He is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 155 pounds. An endangered missing advisory has been issued. Anyone who has...
Behind the scenes at Eloise Asylum haunted attraction in Wayne County
WESTLAND, Mich. – If you’re looking for a good time and a good scare, you can head to Westland. The Eloise Asylum is open for its second Halloween season. The 30,000 acres of horror includes two haunted attractions featuring actors and moving picture technology and 3-D projection mapping, which are also found at amusement parks like Universal Studios.
