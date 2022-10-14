Read full article on original website
Padres, Phillies face compact schedule for NLCS
San Diego and Philadelphia will begin championship series next week at Petco Park and could play seven games in eight days if it goes the distance
CBS Sports
Phillies pitching prospect Corey Phelan dies of cancer at 20
The Philadelphia Phillies organization is mourning the loss of a young prospect. Minor-league pitcher Corey Phelan has died from cancer at the age of 20, the Phillies announced. In April of this year, Phelan was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. In the team's announcement, Phillies Director of Player Development Preston Mattingly...
Phillies Head to San Diego as the Underdogs Once Again
World Series odds have been updated, and most sources give the San Diego Padres a slight edge over the Philadelphia Phillies.
Spike This! Hoskins, Harper homer, Phils rout Braves in NLDS
Rhys Hoskins hit a three-run homer and Bryce Harper homered and drove in three runs to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 9-1 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the NL Division Series.
Best photos from Phillies-Braves NLDS Game 4
Marsh had a huge day for the Phillies. He hit a 3-run home run and double in the victory over the Braves. Members of the Philadelphia Phillies pose for a team photo after defeating the Atlanta Braves in game four of the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park. Bryce Harper celebrates on the field after defeating the Braves by ringing the bell. The Phillies celebrated in the locker room after defeating the Braves to win the NLDS. The inside the park HR by Realmuto gave the...
CBS Sports
Braves vs. Phillies score: Brandon Marsh, J.T. Realmuto, Bryce Harper lead Philly to NLCS with series win
The Atlanta Braves in 2021 played 16 playoff games and never faced elimination. In 2022, they played four and are going home for the winter. The Philadelphia Phillies, the six seed in the NL in the first-ever full season with six seeds in the playoffs, took down the defending champs in Game 4 Saturday, 8-3, clinching the best-of-five NLDS with a 3-1 series win.
Braves’ season comes to an end with Game 4 loss in NLDS to Phillies
ATLANTA — A team hasn’t repeated as World Series champions since the Yankees’ 1998-2000 run. Atlanta won’t get the chance to break that streak. The Braves’ season ended Saturday afternoon with a Game 4 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, 8-3. “The goal was to get...
CBS Sports
Braves vs. Phillies score: Live updates from NLDS Game 4 as Brandon Marsh, J.T. Realmuto strike with home runs
The Philadelphia Phillies' dreams of the National League Championship Series are holding strong Saturday with a dominating lead over the Atlanta Braves, thanks to a three-run home run from Brandon Marsh, an in-the-park solo shot from catcher J.T. Realmuto and contributions from both the position players and pitchers. The Phillies lead the best-of-five series by a 2-1 margin, and will host Saturday's game. If the Phillies do advance, they'll play the winner of the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres series for the pennant.
