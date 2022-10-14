ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Phillies pitching prospect Corey Phelan dies of cancer at 20

The Philadelphia Phillies organization is mourning the loss of a young prospect. Minor-league pitcher Corey Phelan has died from cancer at the age of 20, the Phillies announced. In April of this year, Phelan was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. In the team's announcement, Phillies Director of Player Development Preston Mattingly...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Best photos from Phillies-Braves NLDS Game 4

Marsh had a huge day for the Phillies. He hit a 3-run home run and double in the victory over the Braves.  Members of the Philadelphia Phillies pose for a team photo after defeating the Atlanta Braves in game four of the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park. Bryce Harper celebrates on the field after defeating the Braves by ringing the bell.  The Phillies celebrated in the locker room after defeating the Braves to win the NLDS.  The inside the park HR by Realmuto gave the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Braves vs. Phillies score: Brandon Marsh, J.T. Realmuto, Bryce Harper lead Philly to NLCS with series win

The Atlanta Braves in 2021 played 16 playoff games and never faced elimination. In 2022, they played four and are going home for the winter. The Philadelphia Phillies, the six seed in the NL in the first-ever full season with six seeds in the playoffs, took down the defending champs in Game 4 Saturday, 8-3, clinching the best-of-five NLDS with a 3-1 series win.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Braves vs. Phillies score: Live updates from NLDS Game 4 as Brandon Marsh, J.T. Realmuto strike with home runs

The Philadelphia Phillies' dreams of the National League Championship Series are holding strong Saturday with a dominating lead over the Atlanta Braves, thanks to a three-run home run from Brandon Marsh, an in-the-park solo shot from catcher J.T. Realmuto and contributions from both the position players and pitchers. The Phillies lead the best-of-five series by a 2-1 margin, and will host Saturday's game. If the Phillies do advance, they'll play the winner of the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres series for the pennant.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy