ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Beyond Meat executive to leave company as layoffs loom

By Jeff MacDonald, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h6038_0iZ22WBW00

NEW YORK — Beyond Meat is cutting its workforce by 200 employees, and its chief operating officer is leaving the company, according to an SEC filing Friday.

For the second time this year, the plant-based meat company is cutting its workforce again, this time by almost 20%. According to Bloomberg, the company has to lower expenses as inflation forces consumers to consider less-expensive protein options.

In August, the company cut its workforce by 4%, citing “broader economic uncertainty,” according to CNBC.

Top exec steps down

Beyond Meat Chief Operating Officer Doug Ramsey will leave the company on Friday following his recent arrest in September, according to Friday’s filing.

Ramsey was arrested last month following an incident after an Arkansas football game, according to KNWA.

According to a police report obtained by The Associated Press, Ramsey became angry with another driver near a parking garage. Police said that Ramsey got out of the car and punched the rear windshield of the other driver’s car. The alleged victim said when he got out of the vehicle, Ramsey began punching him and then bit the top of his nose, ripping the flesh, the AP reported.

According to online records, he was later charged with terroristic threatening and third-degree battery.

Ramsey had previously worked for Tyson Foods and McDonald’s before joining the company in December, CNBC reported.

Jonathan Nelson, who was already overseeing Ramsey’s role following his suspension, will take over the position, according to CNN.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Joel Eisenberg

Popular Chain Restaurants Closing Throughout the U.S.

Several perennial chain restaurants are shuttering locations at a rapid pace. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Yahoo.com, EatThis.com, Google.com, NYPost.com, and ScrapeHero.com.
Mashed

The Disturbing Reason Ready To Eat Meats Are Being Recalled

It's safe to say most Americans are feeling steady pressure to make up for the exorbitant cost of living in the United States. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index rose 8.3% in the last year. Bluecrew recently conducted a survey reporting that 57% of respondents are looking for ways to increase their incomes instead of or in addition to their everyday jobs.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Northmarq Completes Stan Johnson Company Acquisition

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- Northmarq, a leader in commercial real estate capital markets, announced today the completion of its acquisition of Stan Johnson Company (SJC), a real estate brokerage and advisory firm that focuses on investment sales across multiple asset classes. The acquisition also includes the purchase of Four Pillars Capital Markets (FPCM), a debt/equity intermediary for commercial real estate assets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005225/en/ Jeff Weidell, CEO, Northmarq (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Independent

Woman demands ‘reparations’ from American Airlines for being ‘wedged’ between ‘obese’ passengers

A conservative commentator has received flak after she demanded “repatriations” from American Airlines for having to sit between two overweight passengers on a three-hour-long flight.Sydney Watson, an Australian-American political commentator, had taken to Twitter to share her discomfort onboard a flight on Monday, which she described as being “literally wedged between two obese people”.“This is absolutely not acceptable or okay. If fat people want to be fat, fine. But it is something else entirely when I’m stuck between you, with your arm rolls on my body, for three hours,” she wrote, along with posting images of the passengers’ arms.“I...
LIFESTYLE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Kanye West agrees to buy social media platform Parler, company says

Rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye, has agreed to purchase social media platform Parler, the network’s parent company said Monday. According to The New York Times and The Associated Press, Parlement Technologies announced in a news release that it “has entered into an agreement in principle” to sell Parler, which has gained popularity with right-wing audiences, to Ye in a deal expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2022.
CELEBRITIES
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Global shares mostly higher as markets eye China meeting

TOKYO — (AP) — Global shares were mostly higher Monday as investors kept their eyes on a weeklong Communist Party congress in China. France's CAC 40 added 0.5% in early trading to 5,961.27. Germany's DAX gained 0.5% to 12,498.72. Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.5% to 6,894.84. The future for the Dow industrials was up 0.7%, while the contract for the S&P 500 gained 0.9%.
BUSINESS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Most say voting vital despite dour US outlook: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON — (AP) — From his home in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, Graeme Dean says there’s plenty that’s disheartening about the state of the country and politics these days. At the center of one of this year’s most competitive U.S. Senate races, he’s on the receiving end of a constant barrage of vitriolic advertising that makes it easy to focus on what’s going wrong.
IMMIGRATION
Investigate Midwest

JBS, Tyson Foods invest in smartwatch app that monitors workers

Two of America’s largest meat companies — JBS and Tyson Foods — have invested in a smartwatch application that allows managers to monitor workers’ movements. The startup behind the application, Mentore, claims to improve worker productivity while reducing injuries. The repetitive, fast and taxing work of cutting and packing protein makes meat processing plants some of the most dangerous workplaces in the country. Despite workers’ pleas, meat companies have fought to increase the pace of work.
TECHNOLOGY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
195K+
Followers
134K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy