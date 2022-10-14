Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abovethelaw.com
Trump Judge Takes A Wrecking Ball To Special Master Order In Trump Warrant Case
In her own order appointing the special master, Judge Cannon tasked him with “verifying that the property identified in the ‘Detailed Property Inventory’ [ECF No. 39-1] represents the full and accurate extent of the property seized from the premises on August 8, 2022, including, if deemed appropriate, by obtaining sworn affidavits from Department of Justice personnel.”
Trump’s DOJ dismissed victims of police killings: Biden’s must reopen their cases
There are starkly different experiences for those who encounter law enforcement in this country. There are those who stand with, or even above the law — people who routinely evade accountability, who leave these encounters unscathed. Then there are Black people. It has been six years since my brother,...
WNYT
Biden nominates 7 for US attorney, judge and marshal slots
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is putting forth seven new Justice Department and judicial nominations covering three U.S. attorney’s offices in Texas and other senior posts. One is a prosecutor who vowed to seek the death penalty for a man who killed nearly two dozen people in a racist attack at a Walmart.
Judge Rules Trump Can Ignore Special Master Order To Prove Claim FBI 'Planted' Docs
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon ruled on Thursday that Donald Trump does not have to comply with an order by the special master to put up or shut up about his claims that the FBI “planted” information among documents that agents seized from Mar-a-Lago. Special master Raymond Dearie...
Now Trump is openly challenging the feds to indict him: Just say yes, DOJ
After watching Donald Trump's two back-to-back rallies this weekend, one in Nevada and another in Arizona, it's hard to escape the idea that he must want to be prosecuted. It's unimaginable that anyone who is under investigation by the FBI would say the things he said if he didn't. Of course, most observers will simply say that it's the usual Trump hyperbole, meant to convince his followers of his innocence — but he's in the maw of the criminal justice system now, and it doesn't work that way. Trump's running commentary must have the leadership of the Department of Justice asking themselves if there will be still be such a thing as the rule of law if he gets away with it.
36 fired DC police officers reinstated, receive $14 million in back pay
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Office of the District of Columbia Auditor (ODCA) released the results of an audit into why Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers who were fired were reinstated, how long the reinstatement process lasted, and the financial cost to the District when returning the officers to their jobs. Auditors found that […]
iheart.com
665 FBI Agents Quit To Avoid Punishment After Misconduct Investigations
Senator Chuck Grassley has revealed that 665 FBI agents facing misconduct investigations quit or retired from the bureau between 2004 and 2020 to avoid being punished. Grassley posted brief excerpts from two internal documents that were sent to him and the Senate Judiciary Committee by a whistleblower. One document, titled...
A judge just tossed out the Justice Department's bid to force Trump donor and casino mogul Steve Wynn to register as a foreign agent
A judge said DOJ can't force alleged foreign agents to retroactively disclose their lobbying work. Judge James Boasberg said he was bound by longstanding federal appeals court precedent. The decision could impair the Justice Department's ability to police covert foreign influence. The Justice Department suffered a setback Wednesday in its...
Judge overrules special master order for Trump to give 'final' objections on FBI search inventory
U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon on Thursday overruled an order by Special Master Raymond Dearie that said former President Donald Trump needed to provide any "final" objections or disputes regarding the items seized by the FBI during its unprecedented raid on Mar-a-Lago last month. Last week, Dearie asked the...
Supreme Court sets deadline for DOJ response to Trump request over Mar-a-Lago search
The Supreme Court has set the deadline for the Department of Justice to respond to former President Donald Trump's request to reverse an appeals court ruling that halted a decision to allow a special master to review documents marked as classified that were obtained by the FBI during its raid of Mar-a-Lago.
Judge Warns of Justice Department’s Gift to Trump That Could Keep on Giving
A judge has warned that former President Donald Trump is building a legal shield that could block him from being held accountable for inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, pointing to the bizarre move by the Department of Justice to side with Trump in a rape defamation case last year.
Trump won’t have to say if he thinks FBI planted documents as judge overrules special master she appointed
The Florida federal judge who has repeatedly intervened in the FBI’s investigation of Donald Trump’s hoarding of government-owned documents after his term ended in 2021 has once again stepped in to assist the ex-president’s efforts to delay review of documents seized during the 8 August search of his Florida residence.
Texas federal judge guts transgender worker protections in new ruling
The ruling is part of a lawsuit brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
Judge Tosses John Durham Charge Against Igor Danchenko That Trump’s Lawyers Hoped Would Repel Sanctions in Failed Clinton RICO Case
A federal judge on Friday dismissed the first of five counts special counsel John Durham sought against Russian information analyst Igor Danchenko. The charge in question was recently described by Donald Trump’s attorneys as a critical portion of a so-called “methodically complied” civil complaint against Hillary Clinton and a long list other defendants Trump dubiously accused of racketeering conspiracy in connection with the 2016 presidential campaign.
Missouri governor will not grant mass pardons for marijuana offenses after Biden request
Missouri's governor will not grant a blanket pardon to those convicted on minor marijuana offenses after President Joe Biden pardoned federal convictions and urged governors to do the same at the state level. A spokesperson for Republican Gov. Mike Parson said Biden's declaration Thursday "does not implicate state law in...
FBI arrest of Pennsylvania pro-life activist 'stinks to high heaven,' former prosecutor says: 'Loser case'
The FBI’s arrest of Mark Houck, the pro-life Catholic father of seven who was arrested in Pennsylvania last week, is a "loser case" that appears to lack the "reasonable likelihood of success," according to a former prosecutor and legal expert. "If the facts as the government alleged them to...
Justice Department asks Supreme Court to stay out of Trump document case
The Department of Justice has asked the Supreme Court to refrain from intervening in an ongoing dispute between the government and former president Donald Trump over classified documents found during the 8 August search of his Mar-a-Lago property. In a brief filed with the high court on Tuesday, Solicitor General...
Judge sides with Trump lawyers, rejecting some of special master's requirements in documents case
Federal Judge Aileen Cannon disagreed with the special master she appointed, ruling that former President Donald Trump's legal team does not have to comply with some of the demands he has made of Trump in setting up his review of documents seized by the FBI from the former president's Florida residence in August.
FBI official was warned after Jan. 6 that some in the bureau were 'sympathetic' to the Capitol rioters
WASHINGTON — A week after the Jan. 6 attack, an email landed in a top FBI official’s inbox expressing concern that some bureau employees might not be particularly motivated to help bring to justice the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol and threatened lawmakers’ lives. “There’s no...
Comments / 0