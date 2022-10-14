ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump Judge Takes A Wrecking Ball To Special Master Order In Trump Warrant Case

In her own order appointing the special master, Judge Cannon tasked him with “verifying that the property identified in the ‘Detailed Property Inventory’ [ECF No. 39-1] represents the full and accurate extent of the property seized from the premises on August 8, 2022, including, if deemed appropriate, by obtaining sworn affidavits from Department of Justice personnel.”
Biden nominates 7 for US attorney, judge and marshal slots

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is putting forth seven new Justice Department and judicial nominations covering three U.S. attorney’s offices in Texas and other senior posts. One is a prosecutor who vowed to seek the death penalty for a man who killed nearly two dozen people in a racist attack at a Walmart.
Now Trump is openly challenging the feds to indict him: Just say yes, DOJ

After watching Donald Trump's two back-to-back rallies this weekend, one in Nevada and another in Arizona, it's hard to escape the idea that he must want to be prosecuted. It's unimaginable that anyone who is under investigation by the FBI would say the things he said if he didn't. Of course, most observers will simply say that it's the usual Trump hyperbole, meant to convince his followers of his innocence — but he's in the maw of the criminal justice system now, and it doesn't work that way. Trump's running commentary must have the leadership of the Department of Justice asking themselves if there will be still be such a thing as the rule of law if he gets away with it.
665 FBI Agents Quit To Avoid Punishment After Misconduct Investigations

Senator Chuck Grassley has revealed that 665 FBI agents facing misconduct investigations quit or retired from the bureau between 2004 and 2020 to avoid being punished. Grassley posted brief excerpts from two internal documents that were sent to him and the Senate Judiciary Committee by a whistleblower. One document, titled...
A judge just tossed out the Justice Department's bid to force Trump donor and casino mogul Steve Wynn to register as a foreign agent

A judge said DOJ can't force alleged foreign agents to retroactively disclose their lobbying work. Judge James Boasberg said he was bound by longstanding federal appeals court precedent. The decision could impair the Justice Department's ability to police covert foreign influence. The Justice Department suffered a setback Wednesday in its...
Judge Tosses John Durham Charge Against Igor Danchenko That Trump’s Lawyers Hoped Would Repel Sanctions in Failed Clinton RICO Case

A federal judge on Friday dismissed the first of five counts special counsel John Durham sought against Russian information analyst Igor Danchenko. The charge in question was recently described by Donald Trump’s attorneys as a critical portion of a so-called “methodically complied” civil complaint against Hillary Clinton and a long list other defendants Trump dubiously accused of racketeering conspiracy in connection with the 2016 presidential campaign.
