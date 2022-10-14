Panthers’ Baker Mayfield doubtful vs. Rams: What that means for Panthers QB situation

Baker Mayfield did not wear a practice uniform during the open media portion of Friday’s workout outside of Bank of Stadium. The Panthers’ starting quarterback is dealing with a high ankle sprain but was spotted on the practice field in street clothes and cleats, shedding his walking boot from earlier in the week.

Mayfield eventually walked off the practice field and into the facility following an early portion of the workout. The Panthers listed him as “doubtful” for the matchup against the Rams following practice.

With Mayfield sidelined for an entire week of work in preparation for the Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, backup quarterback P.J. Walker is in line to start in interim head coach Steve Wilks ’ debut. Wilks named Walker his starter for Week 6 on Friday after practice.

However, Mayfield could “definitely be the backup” following an early morning workout, according to Wilks.

On Wednesday, Wilks said he needed to see Mayfield practice in order to play him on Sunday against the Rams at SoFi Stadium.

“I think it’s important that he has the reps and the timing, so he can go out there and execute,” Wilks said earlier in the week. “And, as we always talk about, be one of 11. It would be hard for me to put him out there this week if he doesn’t practice.”

With Mayfield missing that mark, Walker took the majority of the first-team reps at quarterback this week. Practice-squad quarterback Jacob Eason, formerly of the Seattle Seahawks and Indianapolis Colts, has worked with the scout team.

Eason could be elevated to the game-day roster for the road trip by Saturday at 4 p.m., but Wilks said the decision is likely to come well before that deadline. Eason can be elevated from the practice squad three times before being subject to waivers.

Walker has made two NFL starts during his career, and the Panthers won both matchups. He has completed 57% of his career passes for 790 yards, two touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Walker is a longtime disciple of Matt Rhule , who was fired on Monday after producing an 11-27 record as Panthers head coach. Ironically, Walker will make his first start of the season under Rhule’s replacement.

This week, Wilks, offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo and several teammates acknowledged their confidence in Walker.

Through five games, Mayfield has completed just 54.9% of his passes for 962 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions. He has a passer rating of 71.9. This injury setback only hurts his chances of holding onto the starting job.

Wilks said on Wednesday that former starting quarterback Sam Darnold, who is also nursing a high ankle sprain, could be cleared to return from injured reserve in Week 7.

With Mayfield likely to miss Week 6, Walker gearing up for his first start of the season and Darnold on the cusp of a return, the dramatic start to the Panthers season could take another wild turn over the next few weeks.

Other injury news

Mayfield wasn’t the only notable player watching practice on Friday.

Starting cornerbacks Jaycee Horn (ribs) and Donte Jackson (ankle) were both seen on the sideline in hooded sweaters. Both were listed as “questionable” following the practice. Wilks said Jackson “will be fine.”

Swing tackle Cam Erving (groin) also watched practice during the open media portion, but was in uniform.

Losing Horn for the matchup against the Rams would be a tough break for the Panthers’ defense, which is already without Jeremy Chinn. If Horn were to miss the Week 6 matchup, the Panthers could be forced to start C.J. Henderson, who is dealing with a knee injury. Henderson was listed as “questionable” on Friday.

Fellow cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver has been sidelined with a thigh injury for the past three weeks and was listed as “out” following the final workout of the week.

The Panthers also have Keith Taylor Jr. on the main roster and cornerbacks Madre Harper and Tae Hayes on the practice squad. Either of those two players could be promoted by Saturday at 4 p.m.