Bucks County, PA

Experience American History Like Never Before at This Bucks County Park

 2 days ago

The park has many opportunities for locals to learn about the important history that happened there.Image via Friends of Washington Crossing Historic Park

A historical significant park in the Bucks County area allows locals and visitors to experience their country’s history in a hands-on fashion.

The Friends of Washington Crossing Park will be hosting their annual Autumn Encampment & Market at Washington Crossing Historic Park on Oct. 15 from 12-4 PM. The event will give visitors of all ages the chance to relive the Revolutionary War in the very area that George Washington famously crossed the Delaware on Christmas Day in 1776. 

The Washington Crossing-based organization will reenact military tactics from this time period and bring guests on a journey through time as they play the music of Washington’s army, sell colonial clothes, cook food from the era, and give all attendees the opportunity to talk to the “soldiers” that fought in the Revolution.

An event for all ages, this event has been held in the Historic Village area of the park for a number of years. Bucks County’s history is integral to American history, and events such as these give locals a glimpse into out nation’s most pivotal moments.

Learn more about the historical event at Washington Crossing Historical Park.

Bucks County, PA
