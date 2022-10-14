ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA world reacts to huge Russell Westbrook decision

The Los Angeles Lakers had some real struggles incorporating star point guard Russell Westbrook into their offense last season. With just one preseason game left before the start of the NBA season, the team is experimenting with how they want to use Westbrook moving forward. According to NBA insider Adrian...
FanSided

Lakers trade mistake somehow just got even worse

The Los Angeles Lakers somehow have a lot of roster turnover from last season but it still feels like the front office did not do much in the offseason. Rob Pelinka and co. swapped out minimum-contract role players for other minimum-contract role players and that was really about it. A...
The Spun

Lakers Reportedly Make Significant Russell Westbrook Decision

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly made a significant decision on veteran point guard Russell Westbrook. According to reports from ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, first-year head coach Darvin Ham is planning to bring Westbrook off the bench in tonight's preseason finale against the Sacramento Kings. "Darvin Ham and Westbrook...
The Spun

Dodgers Have Reportedly Made Decision On Dave Roberts

The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly made a decision on manager Dave Roberts. Los Angeles fell to San Diego, 3-1, in the National League Divisional Series. Despite the Dodgers' early playoff exit, there will be no change at manager. According to Jack Harris, the Dodgers will bring Roberts back for...
Yardbarker

Timberwolves to Sign, Waive Emmanuel Mudiay

Mudiay, 25, is 6-foot-3 and was drafted by the Nuggets with the No. 7 overall pick in 2015. He has been a solid pro, but fairly inconsistent since, carrying career averages of 11.0 points, 3.8 assists and 2.9 rebounds. He signed a 10-day hardship exception with the Kings in December.
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans waive Cheatham, Martin, Plowden, and Smart

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has waived Zylan Cheatham, Kelan Martin, Daeqwon Plowden, and Javonte Smart. Cheatham, 6-5, 220, averaged 1.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assist in four preseason games with New Orleans. Cheatham has appeared in five NBA games with New Orleans and Utah, holding averages of 2.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.6 assists.
Larry Brown Sports

Clippers reportedly make big decision on starting point guard spot

With five days to go before the start of their regular season, the LA Clippers’ starting five has officially taken shape. Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports reported Saturday that the Clippers are expected to officially name veteran Reggie Jackson as their starting point guard for the 2022-23 campaign. Jackson beats out fellow 32-year-old John Wall, who just signed with the Clippers this offseason, for the starting spot.
Lakers Nation

Lakers Rumors: Dennis Schroder’s Status For Season Opener In Jeopardy After Injuring Finger

The Los Angeles Lakers traditionally get hit by the injury bug hard and it is seeming to start early again this year. The Lakers will be without Troy Brown Jr. at least through the season opener due to a back injury. Additionally, both Lonnie Walker IV and Juan Toscano-Anderson suffered minor injuries in recent preseason games but are believed to be OK moving forward.
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: Toronto Raptors

Although the other four teams in the Atlantic Division always seem to be making big-time moves over the past few years, the Toronto Raptors have found a way to remain a perennial playoff team. The Raptors have qualified for the NBA Playoffs in eight out of the last nine seasons. Last season, the Raptors went 48-34 and finished as the #5 seed in the Eastern Conference. However, Toronto was ousted in the first round by the Philadelphia 76ers in six games.
ClutchPoints

Sixers’ X-factor in 2022-23 NBA season, and it’s not Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers have a lot to live up to when the season opens up on October 18th. The Phillies are continuing to dance their way through Red October, the Flyers are 2-0, and the Philadelphia Eagles remain the long-undefeated team in the NFL, at least as of the time of publication. After turning in an offseason that earned rave reviews from around the association, with the decision to trade for De’Anthony Melton and sign P.J. Tucker drawing partially favorable marks, the Sixers find themselves with a 14-man roster loaded up with proven talents, two promising youngsters on two-way deals in Michael Foster Jr. and Julian Champagnie, and a ton of excitement about the prospects of ripping off another strong showing in the Eastern Conference.
