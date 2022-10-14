ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poland, OH

Man pleads guilty for accident that injured person

By Joe Gorman
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mJxZz_0iZ20zW300

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Poland man pleaded guilty in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Friday for causing a January accident that broke a man’s arm.

Brian Williams, 47, entered guilty pleas before Judge Maureen Sweeney to charges of vehicular assault, a fourth-degree felony and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, drugs or a combination of the two, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Man accused of attempted strangling of police officer

A charge of aggravated vehicular assault was dropped in exchange for Williams’ plea.

A sentencing date has not been set yet.

Williams pleaded guilty for a Jan. 7 crash at Tippecanoe and Leffingwell Roads that caused a man in the other car to suffer a broken arm.

Williams also has a previous OVI conviction in 2010 from Mahoning County Area Court in Austintown.

The plea came on the day a suppression hearing was to be held, but the hearing was cancelled because of his plea.

Assistant Prosecutor Nick Brevetta said he will seek the maximum penalty at sentencing, which is a year on the felony and six months on the misdemeanor.

Defense Attorney Ron Yarwood is expected to argue for a lesser sentence.

Williams’ blood alcohol content at the time of the accident was .242. In Ohio, a person is considered under the influence if their BAC is .08.

Williams declined to take a breath test the night of the accident so blood had to be drawn to get his BAC.

Brevetta said there was a concern by defense attorneys about the way the blood was drawn, which is why they filed a suppression motion.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

3 people killed, 1 wounded in Pittsburgh shooting

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Two women and a man were killed and a fourth person wounded in a shooting in Pittsburgh, authorities said. Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said the gunfire occurred near a busy North Side intersection at about 10 p.m. Saturday. Public safety spokesperson Cara Cruz said one woman died at the scene. A second […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WKBN

WATCH: Officer delivers DoorDash order after driver taken to jail

A Streetsboro police officer is being saluted for going above and beyond the call of duty. Patrolman Matthew Colvin pulled over a car and discovered that the driver was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant, and that his driver's license was suspended. The driver, 21-year-old Bryson Nobles, told the officer that he was a DoorDash driver on his way to make two deliveries. After placing Bryson Nobles under arrest, Officer Colvin decided to finish the DoorDash deliveries while another officer took Nobles to jail.
STREETSBORO, OH
WFMJ.com

7 Valley men indicted on drug trafficking charge in Pittsburgh

Three Youngstown residents, a Boardman man and three men from New Castle have been indicted in Pittsburgh on a narcotics trafficking charge. Eliot Gentry, William McCree, Teqwan Scott of Youngstown, along with Daivahn Brown of Boardman, and Donald Jeter, Donald Snowden, and Kailin Stewart of New Castle were indicted Oct. 11 by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a narcotics trafficking charge.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WKBN

WKBN

50K+
Followers
27K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy