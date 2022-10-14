Man pleads guilty for accident that injured person
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Poland man pleaded guilty in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Friday for causing a January accident that broke a man’s arm.
Brian Williams, 47, entered guilty pleas before Judge Maureen Sweeney to charges of vehicular assault, a fourth-degree felony and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, drugs or a combination of the two, a first-degree misdemeanor.
A charge of aggravated vehicular assault was dropped in exchange for Williams’ plea.
A sentencing date has not been set yet.
Williams pleaded guilty for a Jan. 7 crash at Tippecanoe and Leffingwell Roads that caused a man in the other car to suffer a broken arm.
Williams also has a previous OVI conviction in 2010 from Mahoning County Area Court in Austintown.
The plea came on the day a suppression hearing was to be held, but the hearing was cancelled because of his plea.
Assistant Prosecutor Nick Brevetta said he will seek the maximum penalty at sentencing, which is a year on the felony and six months on the misdemeanor.
Defense Attorney Ron Yarwood is expected to argue for a lesser sentence.
Williams’ blood alcohol content at the time of the accident was .242. In Ohio, a person is considered under the influence if their BAC is .08.
Williams declined to take a breath test the night of the accident so blood had to be drawn to get his BAC.
Brevetta said there was a concern by defense attorneys about the way the blood was drawn, which is why they filed a suppression motion.
