Great News For the Buffalo Bills on Friday Before Chiefs Game
The Buffalo Bills will face their biggest challenge this Sunday, when they play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Both the Bills and Chiefs are 4-1, which is good for a tie atop the AFC standings. Whoever wins on Sunday will have the inside track on the number one seed in the AFC when the season concludes, with Buffalo having a 68 percent chance to win the AFC with a victory.
Bills Basement: Cheektowaga home features Bills & Jim Kelly’s Miami Hurricanes
Celeste Cline's husband takes old helmets from high schools or thrift stores and custom-makes helmets. They adorn the walls of their basement.
Three numbers that mattered in Kansas City Chiefs’ 24-20 AFC loss to the Buffalo Bills
Why 2, 148 and 12 were key digits for the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s 24-20 home loss to Buffalo.
WGRZ TV
Bills’ Poyer has collapsed lung, drives to and from Kansas City
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills safety Jordan Poyer had four tackles in Buffalo’s revenge, 24-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, but he wasn’t able to fly with the team to and from Arrowhead Stadium because of a collapsed lung. Poyer was cleared to play...
WKBW-TV
Bills Mafia shouts for victory as the Buffalo Bills win big over the Kansas City Chiefs
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was another emotional roller coaster for the Bills Mafia. "I think the Bills fans are the most emotional team," said Alexis Amodil. "If they lose, we all lose. If they win, we all win. That's just the way it is." You could hear it...
New extension announced to finalize Bills stadium deal
In a joint statement released on Friday, all three parties have agreed to extend the exclusivity period until 30 days after final determination on the State Environmental Quality Review (SEQRA) by Erie County. Read more here:
Buffalo High School Football Team Has To Forfeit Games
Officials from the school blame a clerical error for allowing a student, who was later deemed ineligible to play, to make the team. The number 1 ranked Lewis J Bennett Tigers High School Football team has been forced to forfeit the first 6 games it's played this season. According to...
atozsports.com
Yardbarker
Chiefs Vs Bills: Final Headlines, X Factors
The time for talking is almost done before Sunday’s kickoff. The Kansas City Chiefs are set for a playoff rematch from last year’s postseason, as the Buffalo Bills come to town. Entering this game, both teams sit at 4-1 and atop their respective division. A potential head-to-head tiebreaker could be determined in this game, if Kansas City and Buffalo remain as favorites for the AFC’s number one seed.
Yardbarker
Bills 'Hurdle' Chiefs: Josh Allen 3 TDs & Buffalo D Tops Patrick Mahomes
Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson picked off Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to secure the 24-20 Bills victory in Week 6. Here are some of the biggest takeaways:. Bills quarterback Josh Allen displays duel-threat ability in Buffalo victory. The Chiefs secondary got sliced and diced by Allen on Sunday,...
NBC Sports
Deadline for Bills stadium deal extended, again
The clock keeps ticking, and the deadline keeps moving. Via Sandra Tan of the Buffalo News, the deadline for getting a deal done on a new Bills stadium has moved, again. The last time, it went from September 1 to October 15. Now, it has been extended into December. “New...
Tony Dungy shares the key adjustment Leslie Frazier made to stop Chiefs
The Buffalo Bills pulled out a big 24-20 win at Kansas City on Sunday, and their defense received praise for their performance. Specifically, Tony Dungy lauded Leslie Frazier for making a smart strategic adjustment against the Chiefs. The game was tied at 10 at halftime, and then things got tied...
Deion Sanders explains lack of interest in bolting for NFL job
Former NFL star Deion Sanders explained in a recent interview he would not want to coach in the NFL and gave a simple answer to why that would be the case.
