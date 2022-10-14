ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold Canyon, AZ

Meet Your Business: Rowe owns Gold Canyon Plumbing

By Independent Newsmedia
Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T8TpY_0iZ205by00

Your Name : Kim Rowe

Age: 41

Business Name: Gold Canyon Plumbing dba Coppertop plumbing

Town/Neighborhood: Gold Canyon (Mesa) Arizona

Website: goldcanyonplumbing.com

Phone: 480-497-1110

Hours of operation: 24/7

Personal background highlights: First woman in Arizona to have a boxing cornerman’s license. Self-created Hashtag “Plumberwoman” has hit over 14.3 million views. Had a few videos go viral. Planted trees and a garden in the back yard that the grandkids love as well as our customers.

Professional background highlights: Owner of Gold Canyon Plumbing, first woman in Arizona to be a Gastite qualified installer. Featured by Brasscraft and Sharkbite for International Women’s Day, Plumbers Day.

What I do: Emergency plumbing service.

What I like most about doing business here: Being able to meet wonderful affluent people from all over the world.

Changes I’d like to see in this area: Enlightening customers on green friendly plumbing products And water conservation techniques because the water shortage is no joke,

What am I promoting: For the whole house use conditioners instead of softeners — it’s never good to put salt back into our potable drinking water; for drinking, low-waste reverse-osmosis with alkaline add-on option; and for energy savings, recirculating pump on heater saves water and power.

What I’m excited about and why: Spearheading the green awareness movement in this local area and to wherever through social media; it’s a global issue after all.

Favorite community cause and why: Can’t pick just one because there are so much going on. People show up all year long even in the summer flowing in and out bringing in their own beliefs, needs, causes and of course flavor. Been to art, yoga, healing, hiking, etc., causes so get out there.

When and why I started my business/employment here: Been plumbing in Gold Canyon and surrounding area for many years so when the opportunity to buy it came up I took it. Best decision I ever made.

Where was before and why I left: Worked at a few different plumbing supply houses, got to see firsthand how much sales my social media brought in customers into the stores, so if I could bring in contractors into the stores than there is no reason not to bring in my own sales and it’s working.

My family: I have been with my husband for 17 years; we have four beautiful kids and eight awesome grandchildren not to mention several God children who will one day take over for us.

My interests & hobbies: I enjoy playing in the garden and cooking with the ingredients from my garden while sipping on a glass of wine after a long day. I also love traveling; whether it’s jumping on a plane or in my truck for a road trip I’m always down for a Salt River adventure.

People who inspire me (and how): Other females in the industry — they show me I’m not alone in my journey; and my husband — he pushes me harder than I push myself. He believes in me, guides me and helps me grow stronger. Together we push the limits every step of the way. Without him there would be no Gold Canyon Plumbing or Plumberwoman.

My guiding philosophy: Keep high personal standards — no matter what you do make sure it’s quality work. You should just be able to glance at a project and tell if you did it or a competitor not by your superior craftsmanship.

My advice to today’s youth: Open your eyes; you can see laziness everywhere and there is a crazy shortage of skilled trades’ people available. Take advantage on what’s happening. Skip the college fees and either go to a trades school or even better companies offer on-the-job training for free. By doing this you will be able to set your own pay in the trades service side. See you in the field.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Cold air funnel spotted in Sun Lakes

Thunderstorms roll through the Valley causing power outages, downed power lines. Powerful thunderstorms passed through Maricopa and Pinal counties Saturday bringing heavy rain, wind, and hail. The storms also caused damage from high winds including power outages and flooding from rain. Updated: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:31 AM MST. |
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
East Valley Tribune

EV model plane club hosts national competition

In the far reaches of East Mesa, planes buzz overhead but on a smaller scale. The Arizona Model Aviators flies out of the Superstition Air Park located at Levee Drive in Mesa. Tim Dickey, board member for the Arizona Model Aviators, said the club represents a lifelong interest for everyone involved in building and flying into the wild, blue yonder.
MESA, AZ
lafamilytravel.com

Float Like A Ghost At The Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival

If you’ve never heard of the Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival, you’re not alone. I’d never heard of it either until a few years ago. I found it while researching fun, interesting, Halloween-themed activities to do with kids. Intrigued, my wife and I decided to check it...
PHOENIX, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

Homeowners braced for Ocotillo Road fight

After months of looking for a compromise that will satisfy residents, town officials are back to their original plan to take land from 46 property owners for the widening of Ocotillo Road from 148th Street to Greenfield Road. But they’ll have a fight on their hands. Gilbert staff sat...
GILBERT, AZ
kjzz.org

Gas prices tick down in Arizona despite national increase

Gas prices in Arizona have started to tick down a bit since oil refineries in California went offline for expected and unexpected maintenance. The state’s average prices have fallen 3 cents since a week ago. The biggest relief came to the Phoenix and Scottsdale areas. Since areas like Tucson get their oil from Texas, they did not see the same rapid jumps as other parts of the state.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Worker answering phone before touching pizza dough among violations uncovered by Maricopa County health inspectors

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Ginnys Kitchen is officially open for business

Ginnys Kitchen in Scottsdale is open for business and marked the occasion with a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 4. “Officially official, the grand ribbon ceremony says so,” the restaurant shared in a social media post after the ceremony. “We are open for business and so ready for this community to make us your new stomping grounds.”
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here are the winners of the Phoenix Chamber ATHENA awards

The Greater Phoenix Chamber announced the 2022 ATHENA private sector, public sector, and young professional award recipients at its 35th Annual ATHENA Awards. Delma Herrera, Vice President of Field Sales, West Region, Cox Communications, was awarded the 2022 ATHENA Businesswoman of the Year Award in the private sector. Jennifer Caraway, Founder & Executive Director, The Joy Bus, earned the 2022 ATHENA Businesswoman of the Year Award in the public sector. Veronica Aguilar, Vice President, Teach for America, took home the 2022 ATHENA Young Professional Award.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Leg of Ironman race cut after heavy rain in the Valley

TEMPE — The swim portion of the Ironman race set to begin Sunday morning was canceled after heavy rain fell throughout the Valley Saturday. Race officials were keeping a close eye on the weather conditions Friday as weekend forecasts called for rain. As little as 0.20" of rain was going to be enough to cut the 1.2 mile swim.
TEMPE, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
7K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy