JDRF One Walk aims to change the future for those living with Type 1 diabetes

(WTNH) — Type 1 diabetes is a chronic autoimmune disease that prevents your pancreas from making insulin, and both children and adults can be diagnosed with it.

News 8 is highlighting the JDRF One Walk at Hammonasset Park, which brings together thousands of people across the country to change the future for everyone living with the disease.

Jillian Bauknecht, a team captain and someone who is leading the walk efforts at Fairfield University, joined News 8 to discuss the upcoming event.

She’ll dive into how people can get involved, when the walk is taking place, and more.

Watch the video above for the full interview.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.