JDRF One Walk aims to change the future for those living with Type 1 diabetes

By Samantha Stewart
 2 days ago

(WTNH) — Type 1 diabetes is a chronic autoimmune disease that prevents your pancreas from making insulin, and both children and adults can be diagnosed with it.

News 8 is highlighting the JDRF One Walk at Hammonasset Park, which brings together thousands of people across the country to change the future for everyone living with the disease.

Jillian Bauknecht, a team captain and someone who is leading the walk efforts at Fairfield University, joined News 8 to discuss the upcoming event.

She’ll dive into how people can get involved, when the walk is taking place, and more.

diabetesselfmanagement.com

Common Painkillers Linked to Heart Failure in People With Diabetes

Taking nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) — a group of drugs that includes common painkillers like ibuprofen (e.g., Advil, Motrin) — was linked to a higher risk of developing heart failure in certain people with type 2 diabetes, according to a new study presented at the 2022 meeting of the European Society of Cardiology in Barcelona, and described in an article at HealthDay.
diabetesdaily.com

Diabetes and Gout

Gout is a form of arthritis that is characterized by painful flair-ups in the joints, most commonly at the base of the big toe. Pain from gout comes and goes, but if it’s not treated it can get progressively worse, and go on to affect more of the body.
News-Medical.net

Rheumatoid arthritis drug can be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms

Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and collaborating institutions discovered that the rheumatoid arthritis drug auranofin can potentially be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms. The study, which was conducted in mice, appeared today in the journal Cell Metabolism. Although scientists have identified definitive associations between inflammation in white adipose tissue...
