Little Rock, AR

David A.P.
2d ago

The message is clear: Get off the phone and drive. I've had people nearly hit me while on the phone, it really is epidemic. And a word of warning to anyone who hits me while texting, talking on the phone and driving....I'LL SUE!

WREG

St. Francis County Chief Deputy passes away

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The St. Francis County Sheriff’s Department is mourning the loss of one of their own after Chief Deputy Gene Wingo passed away recently. In a Facebook post, the First Judicial Task Force shared their condolences: “Tonight our deepest condolences go out to the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office and the family and […]
SAINT FRANCIS COUNTY, AR
KATV

Body found in Stuttgart alleyway, Arkansas State Police investigate

(Little Rock, KATV) — The Arkansas State Police are investigating the body of a man 27-year-old man found in Stuttgart Arkansas. According to reports, local police found the body in a downtown alleyway behind a residence behind 1108 South Grand Street shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday morning. The 27-year-old...
KTLO

El Dorado group sentenced to a combined 47 years for drug trafficking

EL DORADO — The final member of a South Arkansas drug trafficking organization was sentenced Wednesday to federal prison for the distribution of methamphetamine. According to court documents, beginning in February of 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) initiated an investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating out of the El Dorado Division of the Western District of Arkansas. During the course of that investigation, Pharell Jackson and his drug trafficking organization were identified by investigators to be responsible for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine from Magnolia, Arkansas, to other locales in the Western District of Arkansas and the Eastern District of Arkansas.
EL DORADO, AR
KOLR10 News

4 Arkansas men sentenced to 47 years combined in federal prison for trafficking meth

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 13, 2022, the US Department of Justice announced that four Arkansas men were sentenced to collectively 47 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. According to court documents, beginning in February 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the […]
EL DORADO, AR
KYTV

Arkansas accelerates electric vehicle charging station program

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (TBP/KAIT) – The state of Arkansas is continuing to invest in electric vehicle charging stations. According to content partner Talk Business and Politics, the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment announced on Thursday, Oct. 13, it will be accelerating the final disbursement of money for Level 2 charging stations.
WJTV 12

Arkansas man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed an Arkansas man. The crash happened on Friday, October 14 just before 8:30 a.m. on Interstate 20 in Warren County. According to MHP, a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 42-year-old Gary Bevis, of Arkansas, was traveling west on I-20 […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Arkansas Advocate

Little Rock police demands recreational marijuana group remove ad depicting officers

The City of Little Rock last week sent a cease-and-desist letter to the group sponsoring Arkansas’ recreational marijuana ballot initiative demanding the group take down an ad the city said depicted Little Rock police officers. Responsible Growth Arkansas in a response Friday declined to remove the ad and disagreed that it contained any insignia or […] The post Little Rock police demands recreational marijuana group remove ad depicting officers appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

Arkansas & ACLU in court next week over transgender law

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas’ top lawyer and advocates for transgender youth are facing off in court next week. Last year, the Natural State was the first in the United States to pass a law banning gender-affirming treatments for people under 18. An injunction has stopped the law from being enforced, but that could soon […]
ARKANSAS STATE
Magnolia State Live

One dead in crash involving five vehicles on Mississippi interstate

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving five vehicles on Interstate 20 near Bovina on Friday at about 8:26 a.m. Gary L. Bevis, 42 of Horatio, AR, was pronounced dead on the scene. The 1998 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving westbound on Interstate 20 collided with the rear of a westbound FedEx tractor-trailer driven by Angel J. Rodriguez, 59 of Ralto, CA. Neither Rodriguez nor his passenger, Alexander Carlosama of Oceanside, CA, received injuries.
HORATIO, AR
southerntrippers.com

12 Best Places For Camping In Arkansas

If you love camping then you will absolutely love this list of the best places for camping in Arkansas! Maybe you weren’t sure where to find a great place to pitch a tent while you were looking at waterfalls in Arkansas or perhaps you were planning the perfect romantic getaway in Arkansas and wanted to spend a night camping! No matter what brought you to Arkansas, this is the perfect list for you!
ARKANSAS STATE

