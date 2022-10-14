Read full article on original website
parsippanyfocus.com
Parsippany Focus Denied OPRA Request for Motor Vehicle Thefts or Vehicle Break Ins
PARSIPPANY — According to State Police data, 14,320 cars were reported stolen in 2021 in New Jersey. That is a 22% rise in car thefts from 2020. By August 2022, 9,000 cars were stolen. That is expected to rise to 17,000 by the end of the year. Many residents...
Beach motel owner alleges civil rights violations after N.J. officials try to condemn property
Point Pleasant Beach abandoned a controversial plan this summer to demolish a local hotel to build a parking lot, but the legal battle over the site is continuing after the property owner accused the borough of civil rights violations. The owner of Amethyst Beach Motel first filed a lawsuit in...
NJ pandemic gym owner must use ignition device after DWI charge dropped
Former gym owner and congressional candidate Ian Smith has had drunk driving charges dropped but must install a breath ignition interlock device on his vehicle for nine months. Smith was charged in the early hours of March 27 after driving on Route 130 in Cinnaminson. Officers said he failed a...
N.J. is seeking tough restrictions for carrying guns in public. Will they hold up in court?
New Jersey is well known among gun control advocates — and notorious among Second Amendment supporters — for having among the strictest firearms regulations in the country. A recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowing more leeway for people to carry guns in public has prompted a new round...
NBC New York
Swatting Attack Triggers High School Lockdowns Across NJ; Multiple Counties Affected
A series of possible swatting incidents -- hoax calls reporting serious crimes designed to draw large emergency responses to a single place -- locked down high schools in at least a half-dozen New Jersey counties Friday within a half-hour span, law enforcement sources with knowledge of the case say, indicating a possible targeted attack.
Swatting incidents reported at school districts across New Jersey
According to New Jersey State Police, none of the threats made against schools on Friday were found to be credible.
On the run: Man steals $24,000 worth of tools in South Brunswick, NJ
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — An Ohio painter is on the run after police say he stole $24,000 worth of tools from contractors remodeling a Route 1 hotel. Staff at the Sonesta Suites on Thursday morning found a large number of tools in the room being used by Travis Mollett, 33, who works for a commercial painting contractor, according to South Brunswick police. The tools had been stored in several shipping containers.
1 killed in dirt bike crash in Monmouth County
One person was killed when a Jeep and dirt bike crashed on Friday night, Monmouth County officials said. Clifford Walton, 40, of Aberdeen, was driving the Kawasaki dirt bike in the area of Arlington Avenue and Gordon Street around 6 p.m. when he was hit by a Jeep, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s office said. Walton was taken to Bayshore Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
New Jersey’s Yacht Rock Killer charged with 4th murder
A New Jersey serial killer already jailed for killing three women is facing new charges of a fourth murder. Police say they have linked Khalil Wheeler-Weaver to the killing of 15-year-old Mawa Doumbia, whose body was found in an abandoned carriage house in Orange in April of 2019. Wheeler-Weaver had...
allthatsinteresting.com
Was Tiffany Valiante’s Grisly Death By Train A Suicide — Or Something Far More Sinister?
Ever since Tiffany Valiante of Mays Landing, New Jersey was gruesomely killed by an oncoming train in 2015, the full story behind her death has remained a disturbingly unsolved mystery. On a summer night in 2015, New Jersey Transit train 4693 struck and killed an 18-year-old named Tiffany Valiante near...
Multiple ‘swatting’ calls lock down several NJ schools
Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told New Jersey 101.5 threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked down as...
What is swatting? Prank calls into emergency services across New Jersey
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Swatting incidents of active shooters have been happening all around high schools in New Jersey Friday. What is swatting? It’s the act of making a prank call to the emergency services in order to bring several armed police officers to a specific place. New Jersey State Police released a statement on […]
N.J. reports 1,562 new COVID cases, 8 deaths. Seven-day average for positive tests continue to drop.
New Jersey on Friday reported another 1,562 COVID-19 cases and eight confirmed deaths as the average rate of positive tests continues to drop. The statewide rate of transmission was 0.90 on Friday, state health officials reported. A transmission rate of 1 means cases have leveled off at the current numbers,...
NJ bill would require liability insurance along with concealed carry permit for gun owners
Gun owners in New Jersey could soon be required to buy liability insurance with their concealed carry permit. Democrats in Trenton have proposed a new bill that would strengthen the most strict gun rules in the nation.
Police: Missing Franklinville Man Was Last Seen in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ
Authorities in Gloucester County are asking for your help locating Bernard Kanuck III of Franklinville. The Franklin Township Police Department says Kanuck was reported missing by a family member this past Tuesday, October 11th. He was last seen on August 5th in Egg Harbor Township and was last heard from...
Single grave on the Parkway might be one of loneliest, oldest cemeteries in N.J.
It’s not unusual to see faded ribbons, wilting flowers or weather-worn teddy bears marking a roadside memorial where drivers in New Jersey lost their lives. But there’s a final resting place along the Garden State Parkway that’s a bit different.
Spread the word: You have a right to take job-protected, paid family leave in New Jersey | Opinion
Working families thrive when they feel like they can do both successfully, but many are unaware that they can support their families financially, emotionally and physically with New Jersey’s paid leave programs. Others fear they’ll lose their job or suffer workplace repercussions if they pursue benefits that they’re entitled to have.
NJ Considers Sending Certain Criminals to Counseling, Not Jail
A proposed law advanced by a panel of New Jersey legislators aims to create a statewide program for steering certain criminals with mental illness away from incarceration and toward mental health treatment. Under the bill as it's written currently, eligible offenders would include those who commit non-violent disorderly offenses or...
Give N.J. newspapers a chance to survive | Letters
Several articles lately focused upon the negative impact that reduced delivery services could have on newspaper circulation. Newspaper delivery people must remain independent contractors to avoid additional price increases, additional staff layoffs, and newspaper closures. (The New Jersey Department of Labor has begun enforcing standards classifying these workers as employees; publishers are fighting this because of higher salary and benefit costs.)
Shooter Threats, Lockdowns at South Jersey Schools Friday
They call them "swatting" incidents. That's the name that's been given to the craze of calling in a bogus threat, many times a threat including a shooter, to a certain location, in this case, a school. Several swatting incidents happened Friday at South Jersey schools, causing lockdowns, police responses, and...
