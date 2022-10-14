MUM vs VID Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI Updates, Pitch Report & Injury Updates for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022/23, Elite Group A

THE Twenty20 World Cup began yesterday just 11 months after the last one with a big shock — and former England coach Chris Silverwood was the victim. Silverwood, who was appointed Sri Lanka’s coach six months ago, had got off to a great start winning the Asia T20 Cup last month. But he could only watch in despair as his side collapsed to 108 all out in Geelong yesterday to give Namibia, who are ranked No 14 in the world, a 55-run upset win in the first match of the World Cup group stage. Namibia’s only other win over a Test nation was against Ireland in 2021.

