MUM vs VID Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI Updates, Pitch Report & Injury Updates for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022/23, Elite Group A

What is a cricket ball made of and what are the types?
THEY say a handyman should never blame his tools - and the same applies in the case of a cricket ball. The late Australian legend Shane Warne amazed fans for years with his bowling technique, especially the Ball of the Century. And Sri Lankan cricket idol Muttiah Muralitharan's 7339.5 overs...
BBC
Matt Mason: Bowling coach leaves Warwickshire for England Women role
Matt Mason has left Warwickshire to become fast bowling coach of the England women's team. The 48-year-old was appointed as bowling coach by Warwickshire in February, having previously worked with Leicestershire and Worcestershire. He has also coached in his native Australia, helping Perth Scorchers win the 2021-22 Big Bash title...
BBC
BBC Sport Africa TV: David Wiese - One Man Two Countries
Former South Africa star David Wiese tells BBC Sport Africa all about representing two African nations as he prepares for another crack at cricket's T20 World Cup with Namibia. The 37-year-old Roodepoort-born all-rounder debuted for the Proteas in 2015 but switched to the country of his father, Namibia, in time...
Leeds United v Arsenal: Where To Watch, Live Stream, Premier League
Leeds United host Arsenal on Sunday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
PSG 1-0 Marseille: Player ratings as Neymar secures victory in Le Classique
Report and player ratings as PSG beat Marseille in Ligue 1.
UEFA・
Kangaroos kick away from Fiji in eight-try trouncing at Rugby League World Cup
Australia defeated Fiji 42-8 in their RLWC round one clash at Leeds with Harry Grant and Cameron Munster masterminding an eight-try victory
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Joseph Manu scores superb solo try
Joseph Manu scores a superb solo try for New Zealand in their World Cup opener against Lebanon at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington. Available to UK users only.
Mal Meninga warns rivals Australia will improve after ‘bit clunky’ win over Fiji
Mal Meninga admitted Australia’s opening Rugby League World Cup win over Fiji was “a bit clunky” but sent an ominous warning to the Kangaroos’ Group B rivals after their 42-8 victory at Headingley.Meninga’s side, featuring seven debutants, recovered from the shock of conceding a fourth-minute try to run in seven of their own in their first international outing since 2019.And having eventually brushed aside the three-time semi-finalists, Meninga indicated that his big guns – including four players who featured in this month’s NRL Grand Final and were given extra time to recover – will return for next week’s clash with...
Footy referee dubbed the 'fastest man on the planet' for outrunning Aussie star Josh Addo-Carr at Rugby League World Cup opener
Phil Gould once famously declared NRL flyer Josh Addo-Carr to be the 'fastest man on the planet' but now there is a new challenger - and he is a referee. Addo-Carr scored a brilliant length-of-the-field try in Australia's win over Fiji in their opening game of the Rugby League World Cup, but viewers were even more impressed by the referee who more than matched strides with the Kangaroos star as they ran down the field.
mailplus.co.uk
Silverwood’s Sri Lanka are humbled by Namibia
THE Twenty20 World Cup began yesterday just 11 months after the last one with a big shock — and former England coach Chris Silverwood was the victim. Silverwood, who was appointed Sri Lanka’s coach six months ago, had got off to a great start winning the Asia T20 Cup last month. But he could only watch in despair as his side collapsed to 108 all out in Geelong yesterday to give Namibia, who are ranked No 14 in the world, a 55-run upset win in the first match of the World Cup group stage. Namibia’s only other win over a Test nation was against Ireland in 2021.
mailplus.co.uk
England 60 Samoa 6: The Dominator
IF England had not already sent out a statement, here is something to strike further fear into the rest of the world: Dom Young is just getting started. The towering 21-year-old came of age on his Test debut on Saturday with two terrific tries in five first-half minutes. Yet despite his dazzling display in this demolition of star-studded Samoa, Young has warned he is still warming up in this World Cup.
