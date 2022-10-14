ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevier County, TN

What is an enhanced fire danger risk?

By Melanie Vásquez Russell
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kh4M3_0iZ1yOhG00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — State and local officials have wildland fire danger top of mind due to an enhanced risk in parts of Tennessee. Debris burn permits are required starting Oct. 15 , but there are concerning conditions that have Sevier County authorities asking that people refrain from any outdoor burning amid the dryer, low-humidity circumstances.

How to get a burn permit in East Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is cautioning Tennesseans of potential wildland fire dangers as dry conditions alert land management officials of potential fire weather patterns in the state. Additionally, there is an enhanced fire danger warning risk that has been issued by the National Weather Service.

An enhanced fire danger , according to NWS, allows the public and local fire officials to be aware of the increased risk of fires spreading out of control and allows for resource allocation in the event of a fire.

NWS states in a Hazardous Weather Outlook for portions of East Tennessee that the low, relative humidities and gusty southwest winds will lead to an enhanced fire danger Friday afternoon.

Enhanced fire danger risk for East Tennessee, Southeast Kentucky

In its latest Fire Weather Forecast, NWS Morristown states the following:

Seasonably and dry conditions are forecast today with a mostly sunny sky. Gusty southwest winds and low relative humidity values will lead to enhanced fire danger this afternoon. Clouds increase on Saturday with warm temperatures and continued dry weather. A cold front moves through late Sunday with a chance of showers. Unseasonably cold air arrives early next week.

Fire Weather Program at WFO Morristown, Tenn., National Weather Service

Currently, there are no current wildland fires in East Tennessee, according to the Division of Forestry data map .

Tennessee has Remote Automatic Weather Stations or RAWS that are strategically located across the state in order to monitor the weather and provide data – including for air quality, drought conditions, and rating fire danger. There are 25 RAWS that are managed by the Forestry Division and other land management agencies.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Enhanced fire danger risk for East Tennessee, Southeast Kentucky

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There is an enhanced fire danger risk for East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky Friday and Saturday. Given the dry conditions we have seen over the past month and the breezy winds expected Friday and Saturday, conditions will be favorable for wildfires to spread rapidly. In...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Drought Will Affect Christmas Tree Inventory this Year

Kandi Kane Christmas Tree Farm has suffered the loss of many of the trees they planted this year because of dry conditions. This weather may reduce the amount of trees available this winter and could possibly affect future tree crops. Drought Will Affect Christmas Tree Inventory this …. Kandi Kane...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WHNT-TV

Cold Weather Is Coming – Be Prepared

Cold air is on the way to the Tennessee Valley. It has been some time since we have had temperatures this cold, so it is a good idea to review ways to stay safe during the cold. When temperatures fall to or below freezing, plants, crops, pipes, people and pets...
ENVIRONMENT
wvlt.tv

Crews respond to house fire in East Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire and Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to a house fire in East Knox County Saturday afternoon. Firefighters arrived at the home located in the 1800 block of River Shores Boulevard just after 12:15 p.m. Once on the scene, a spokesperson with Rural Metro said they discovered a home completely engulfed in flames that were being pushed by the wind.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Post-Game Ill Fires on Campus

After Tennessee's win against Alabama, some fans celebrated with some illegal fires. The Knoxville Fire Department responded to the fires and says all were extinguished. After Tennessee's win against Alabama, some fans celebrated with some illegal fires. The Knoxville Fire Department responded to the fires and says all were extinguished.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

6 Starwatch: The Orionid meteor shower peaks this week

6 Storm Team Assistant Chief Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere presents this week's Starwatch. 11 p.m. news. 6 Starwatch: The Orionid meteor shower peaks this …. 6 Storm Team Assistant Chief Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere presents this week's Starwatch. 11 p.m. news. Discounted Tickets to Skyland Ranch. A new attraction in the Smoky...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Dr. Jason Martin to make appearances in the Tri-Cities

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dr. Jason Martin, the Democratic nominee for Tennessee governor, will be making several appearances in the Tri-Cities this week. Monday, October 17 When: 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. What: Downtown Jonesboro Walk Through with Steve Cook Where: Washington County Courthouse, Jonesborough, Tenn. When: 4 p.m. – 6 pm. What: Town […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WATE

Update on Big Orange Lobster

The Big Orange Lobster is thriving at Ripley's Aquarium in Gatlinburg. Staff at the aquarium say The Big Orange Lobster always goes for the Vols. The Big Orange Lobster is thriving at Ripley's Aquarium in Gatlinburg. Staff at the aquarium say The Big Orange Lobster always goes for the Vols.
KNOXVILLE, TN
actionnews5.com

First Alert to possible strong to severe storms Saturday evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Afternoon and evening thunderstorms are expected to evolve across the Mid-South Saturday as a cold front moves through the region. Strong wind gusts and isolated large hail are the main threats, mainly between 6 PM and Midnight. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a LEVEL...
ARKANSAS STATE
WJHL

GPD: Body found in Hardin Park

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A body was discovered inside Hardin Park in Greeneville Tennessee on Saturday, according to authorities. Officers with the Greeneville Police Department responded to a report of an unconscious man at the pavilion near the skate park. Upon arrival, they found 38-year-old Cedric Barner, from Greeneville dead at the scene. There were […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WATE

Friends of the Smokies Searches for CEO

The non-profit that partners with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is searching for a new CEO. The non-profit that partners with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is searching for a new CEO. 6 Starwatch: The Orionid meteor shower peaks this …. 6 Storm Team Assistant Chief Meteorologist Victoria...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Apartment fire suspected to be arson

The Knoxville Fire Department believes arson may be involved in an apartment fire in West Knoxville that lead to seven people being hospitalized. The Knoxville Fire Department believes arson may be involved in an apartment fire in West Knoxville that lead to seven people being hospitalized. Hispanic Heritage: Fulton High...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Medic in Critical Need of Blood Donation

Medic Regional Blood Center has a critical low inventory of multiple blood types. Medic Regional Blood Center has a critical low inventory of multiple blood types. 6 Starwatch: The Orionid meteor shower peaks this …. 6 Storm Team Assistant Chief Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere presents this week's Starwatch. 11 p.m. news.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Heritage-Sevier County resumes after power outage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A power outage in Maryville temporarily paused a football game at Heritage High School against Sevier County High School. The power went out around 8:15 p.m. and was restored a little more than an hour later, around 9:30 p.m. Homecoming festivities are underway and the game will resume around 10 p.m. […]
MARYVILLE, TN
WATE

Fall Hits Great Smoky Mountain National Park

Leaves are reaching their peak color throughout the Great Smoky Mountain National Park. Leaves are reaching their peak color throughout the Great Smoky Mountain National Park. 6 Starwatch: The Orionid meteor shower peaks this …. 6 Storm Team Assistant Chief Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere presents this week's Starwatch. 11 p.m. news.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy