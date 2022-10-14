What is an enhanced fire danger risk?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — State and local officials have wildland fire danger top of mind due to an enhanced risk in parts of Tennessee. Debris burn permits are required starting Oct. 15 , but there are concerning conditions that have Sevier County authorities asking that people refrain from any outdoor burning amid the dryer, low-humidity circumstances.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is cautioning Tennesseans of potential wildland fire dangers as dry conditions alert land management officials of potential fire weather patterns in the state. Additionally, there is an enhanced fire danger warning risk that has been issued by the National Weather Service.

An enhanced fire danger , according to NWS, allows the public and local fire officials to be aware of the increased risk of fires spreading out of control and allows for resource allocation in the event of a fire.

NWS states in a Hazardous Weather Outlook for portions of East Tennessee that the low, relative humidities and gusty southwest winds will lead to an enhanced fire danger Friday afternoon.

In its latest Fire Weather Forecast, NWS Morristown states the following:

Seasonably and dry conditions are forecast today with a mostly sunny sky. Gusty southwest winds and low relative humidity values will lead to enhanced fire danger this afternoon. Clouds increase on Saturday with warm temperatures and continued dry weather. A cold front moves through late Sunday with a chance of showers. Unseasonably cold air arrives early next week. Fire Weather Program at WFO Morristown, Tenn., National Weather Service

Currently, there are no current wildland fires in East Tennessee, according to the Division of Forestry data map .

Tennessee has Remote Automatic Weather Stations or RAWS that are strategically located across the state in order to monitor the weather and provide data – including for air quality, drought conditions, and rating fire danger. There are 25 RAWS that are managed by the Forestry Division and other land management agencies.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.