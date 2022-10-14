Read full article on original website
Indiana families gather for gun violence support brunch
INDIANAPOLIS — It was a day for remembering at the second annual Gun Violence for Parents brunch. Kelly Langford created the event to honor her son Daiontez Locke, who was killed in 2019. "Please pray for the gun violence epidemic to stop. There's so many families out here. We're...
Indiana DNR celebrates Monster Fish Week
Ind. — There are more than just ghosts and goblins to scare you in Indiana this spooky season; there are also some scary looking fish. Sunday marked the start of Monster Fish Week. Each day, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources will highlight a different fish often not seen by anglers.
Indiana resident dies from the flu, IDOH encourages vaccination
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported the first death from the flu this season. According to the state's weekly flu report, the person was 65-years-old or older. No other information about them has been released. During the 2021-22 flu season, IDOH says 82 Hoosiers died after getting...
Indiana DWD gets millions to connect employers, workers
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Workforce Development is getting $10.8 million to help connect employers with dislocated Hoosier workers. The program will target jobs in infrastructure, environment and climate, the care economy and other critical and growing sectors. DWD says the money will be used to create a...
