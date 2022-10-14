Read full article on original website
Kansas City's historic 'Auto Coach Building' on Oak Street made history under the Hesse nameCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Loose Park in Kansas City and the English Landing in Parkville are great places to catch the falling colorsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
RedStone Logistics Announces Office Relocation to OlatheChloeHarrisOlathe, KS
Lizzo is calling America out on its poor treatment of Black women over the years. The Detroit-born singer is addressing controversial matters in her cover story for Vanity Fair‘s November issue as she highlights her commitment to using her platform to reshape history. During the interview, the star touched on multiple topics that ranged from personal matters to political matters, drawing special attention to her words addressing the treatment of Black women.
For 20 years, MIA has existed at the intersection of vilification and vindication. The London-born, Sri Lanka-raised rapper and singer has spent her entire career fighting perceived injustices in the world, from the underreporting and whitewashing of the Tamil genocide to the incarceration of her friend, the WikiLeaks whistleblower Julian Assange. She also has terminal foot-in-mouth disease, and is prone to flippant, occasionally outright offensive trolling in the press and on Twitter.
It is easier to hate than to love. It is easier to cut someone off than to work on a relationship. This has never been more clear to me than in my own family this year. Suddenly people are not speaking with each other, vitriol is shared back and forth, and "I'm never talking to ..." has been uttered. It's crazy, and I believe my family is only a small reflection of the current state of this country. At the same time, I have also experienced tremendous unity, love and the good feelings of family this year. As I discuss the brokenness of my religious world in the evangelical church, I will share the unity that I have found all around me.
I recently talked with one of my closest friends who is struggling with the age-old question, “should I stay or should I go?” Although she isn’t happy in her marriage to her high-school sweetheart and hasn’t been since almost the very beginning, she doesn’t believe that she has to strength to walk away for numerous reasons.
Breakup relationshipPhoto by RODNAE Productions from Pexels. Relationships are incredibly personal, as are break-ups. But many are still divided on whether it's appropriate to stay friends after breaking things off, or if no contact is necessary.
Love is not words, it’s actions, and love isn’t feelings, it’s a decision.”--Steven Furtick. Serwa's story part III: I found a friend and a helper. Our loyalty and love trump everything.
In today’s environment, one could argue that social media has become a primary source of information just as much as the traditional press — regardless of whether the content is reliable or not. The press, free from government control and oversight, has long been referred to as the fourth estate because of its watchdog role […] The post The destructive power of the ‘fifth estate’ appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Forgive them till they are guided. You will be loved in return, do.. Alive now, or when you die.
Kanye West has entered into an agreement to buy Parler, the right-wing social media app that’s been banned by Apple and Google multiple times and was used to coordinate the 6 January riots.“In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves,” said the Donda artist said on the acquisition.The announcement comes on the heels of George Floyd’s family responding to the rapper after he sparked fresh controversy by claiming that the 46-year-old Black man died from fentanyl abuse and that a police officer’s knee...
