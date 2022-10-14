ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested after police use gas to end Columbia apartment standoff

By Zachary Farwell
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

UPDATE

Columbia police have arrested Damian Smith on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon and armed criminal action.

Police used gas to end a standoff at a west Columbia apartment building on Friday.

Columbia Police Department officers arrested a man after the SWAT team used gas and Smith, 31, surrendered, Lt. Clint Sinclair said. The building had been evacuated before the use of the gas, which is weaker than tear gas, he said.

Smith, 31, of Columbia, is being held at the Boone County jail.

A CPD spokesman said the call began with a domestic dispute. Sinclair said the investigation began on Sexton Road in central Columbia and led to the apartment building. A standoff began at 2 a.m. and ended about seven hours later, police say.

Sinclair said the suspect had a gun but did not fire it.

The Columbia Police Department shared on Twitter around 4:20 a.m. that officers are working in the 100 block of North Stadium Boulevard on a situation involving a "barricaded subject." An ABC 17 News crew saw officers outside one of the buildings at the Ash Street Place Apartments.

Police asked the community to avoid the area during the investigation.

A CPD spokesman said officers responded to the apartment complex for a report of an unable scene around 1:50 a.m. A police dog and a crisis negotiation team were also at the location.

Police said there was no threat to the community.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

KMIZ ABC 17 News

