No. 6 Virginia hosted No. 12 Wake Forest Friday evening at Turf Field in Charlottesville. The Cavaliers (9-4, 3-2 ACC) came into the matchup on a six-game winning streak, and were undefeated at home, while the Demon Deacons (11-3, 3-1 ACC) were riding a five-game winning streak, their most recent loss coming from No. 1 North Carolina. Wake Forest emerged victorious, squeezing out a hard-fought win to claim second place in the ACC standings.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 9 HOURS AGO