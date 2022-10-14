ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskingum County, OH

WHIZ

Putnam Hill Park Overlook Closure

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The City of Zanesville announced Friday that the overlook and associated parking lot in Putnam Hill Park will be closed next week. Weather permitting, beginning Wednesday, October 19th at 7:00 am until Friday, October 21st at 3:30 pm to allow for detailed survey work of the area to be completed.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Four injured in Belmont County crash

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that four people were taken to the hospital after an accident Saturday evening. A single-vehicle crash took place at around 5:30 p.m. on Route 40 just off of Exit 215. First responders from Cumberland Trail, Neffs and Barton all responded to the scene. Details […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTAP

OSHP: Fatal crash in Washington County

MARIETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTAP) - One person died after a two-car crash on State Route 7 in Washington County. The crash happened Friday around 12:30 p.m. in Marietta Township. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 92-year-old Jean Pekach of Marietta was pulling out of a private drive when her car was hit by a car going north on State Route 7.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

SR-315 reopens after Wednesday night crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A portion of State Route 315 northbound was closed after an accident involving a semi-truck Wednesday night. At 10:40 p.m. Wednesday night a few lanes of SR-315 were closed at Goodale Avenue due to a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. According to Columbus police, the ramp from Broad […]
WHIZ

Mayor Provides Dug Road Update

ZANESVILLE, Oh – For over two years, Muskingum Avenue, better known as Dug Road, has been closed, following a landslide. Planning and design began two years ago to completely rebuild the dangerous section of roadway, including putting in a sewer line and storm sewer to handle spring water from Putnam Hill.
ZANESVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Hocking County First Responders are on the Scene of a Stabbing

Hocking – Emergency squads were called to the scene of the Hunter Street Bar and Grill in Logan Ohio around 9:35 pm. According to early reports, the stabbing occurred in the area of 885 W Hunter St, Logan, OH 43138. It is unknown how the stabbing occurred, but first responders have taken the victim to Hocking Hospital to a medical helicopter that is landing at the hospital, to be transferred to Columbus Hospital.
LOGAN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Teen shot outside east Columbus nightclub dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A second person shot outside an east Columbus nightclub late last month has died. Khaterra Griffin, 17, died Saturday from her injuries sustained on Sept. 25 outside a nightclub on the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue. Amara Marie Battle, 28, has been charged with the murder of the other victim […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Steakhouse leaving Easton Town Center in early 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A steakhouse in Easton Town Center is preparing to close its kitchen after 20 years. At the end of its lease with no options for renewal, the Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group is poised to close at the end of January 2023 in hopes of relocating elsewhere in Columbus, according to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Record-Herald

City welcomes Main St. Creamery

The City of Washington Court House recently welcomed Main St. Creamery, one of the newest businesses in the community, with a New Business Plaque. Main St. Creamery is located at 145 N. Main St. in downtown Washington Court House, and hours of operation are: Sundays 1 p.m.-9 p.m., closed on Mondays, Tuesday-Thursday 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m., and Fridays-Saturdays 11 a.m.-10 p.m. From left to right are: Washington Police Department Chief Jeff Funari, owner of Main Street Creamery Kennedy Kelley, and Washington City Manager Joe Denen.
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio officials to visit MPR supply chain in Belmont County

Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted will be touring MPR Supply Chain Solutions on October 19 to tour the sixty-seven-acre trans-loading facility along the Ohio River in Bellaire, OH. MPR says Husted has led the Office of Workforce Transformation, working to identify the needs of Ohio businesses and to align workers’ skills with those needs to […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Muskingum County man arrested for rape

Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that the Portsmouth Police Department received a report on Monday, October 10, 2022, stating that an underage female had inappropriate pictures and videos on her cell phone. The Sheriff’s Office was later notified by Adena Pike Medical Center, located in Pike County, that the female victim...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
columbusnavigator.com

15 Unique Ohio Road Trips From Columbus

I’m a big fan of Columbus, but sometimes it’s good to get out of town for a bit. Luckily, you don’t have to go very far to find something fun to do. Ohio has some unique spots where you can enjoy nature, take in a strange museum, visit ancient earthworks, or even explore a castle.
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you are looking for new places to explore, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing places in Ohio that are perfect for when you want to get away for a few days with your loved ones. Here's what made it on the list.
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

Souper Bowl at Zane State Campus Center

ZANESVILLE, OH-Many took part this weekend in raising money for organizations fighting food scarcity. The annual Souper Bowl benefit took place at Zane State College. Money raised through soup sales went to Eastside Community Ministry, The Salvation Army, Fellowship of Christ Community and Christ’s Table. Lead organizer for the...
ZANESVILLE, OH

