Power restored after crash knocks out power to 3,000 in Northeast Columbus
UPDATE: As of 10 p.m. Sunday, power to all 3,077 customers affected by this outage has been restored. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash knocked out power for approximately 3,000 AEP customers in the Northeast neighborhood of Columbus Sunday. According to Columbus police, the single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 2:38 p.m. near Geraldine Avenue and […]
WHIZ
Putnam Hill Park Overlook Closure
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The City of Zanesville announced Friday that the overlook and associated parking lot in Putnam Hill Park will be closed next week. Weather permitting, beginning Wednesday, October 19th at 7:00 am until Friday, October 21st at 3:30 pm to allow for detailed survey work of the area to be completed.
Four injured in Belmont County crash
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that four people were taken to the hospital after an accident Saturday evening. A single-vehicle crash took place at around 5:30 p.m. on Route 40 just off of Exit 215. First responders from Cumberland Trail, Neffs and Barton all responded to the scene. Details […]
WTAP
OSHP: Fatal crash in Washington County
MARIETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTAP) - One person died after a two-car crash on State Route 7 in Washington County. The crash happened Friday around 12:30 p.m. in Marietta Township. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 92-year-old Jean Pekach of Marietta was pulling out of a private drive when her car was hit by a car going north on State Route 7.
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Single Rollover Crash with Entrapment in Pickaway County
PICKAWAY – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a single-vehicle crash around 1:30 pm on Sunday. According to early reports, one vehicle has rolled over and at least one person inside is entrapped. The man inside is awake. Emergency crews will most likely shut down the roadway...
Daughter calls for increased police presence at Columbus intersection where father died
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ciera Heairld said she's lucky the last words she said to her father after he walked out the door was "I love you." On Tuesday, 51-year-old Robert Scott was walking from his home along South High Street and Williams Road toward Bob Evans to get his car.
SR-315 reopens after Wednesday night crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A portion of State Route 315 northbound was closed after an accident involving a semi-truck Wednesday night. At 10:40 p.m. Wednesday night a few lanes of SR-315 were closed at Goodale Avenue due to a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. According to Columbus police, the ramp from Broad […]
WHIZ
Mayor Provides Dug Road Update
ZANESVILLE, Oh – For over two years, Muskingum Avenue, better known as Dug Road, has been closed, following a landslide. Planning and design began two years ago to completely rebuild the dangerous section of roadway, including putting in a sewer line and storm sewer to handle spring water from Putnam Hill.
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Hocking County First Responders are on the Scene of a Stabbing
Hocking – Emergency squads were called to the scene of the Hunter Street Bar and Grill in Logan Ohio around 9:35 pm. According to early reports, the stabbing occurred in the area of 885 W Hunter St, Logan, OH 43138. It is unknown how the stabbing occurred, but first responders have taken the victim to Hocking Hospital to a medical helicopter that is landing at the hospital, to be transferred to Columbus Hospital.
Teen shot outside east Columbus nightclub dies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A second person shot outside an east Columbus nightclub late last month has died. Khaterra Griffin, 17, died Saturday from her injuries sustained on Sept. 25 outside a nightclub on the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue. Amara Marie Battle, 28, has been charged with the murder of the other victim […]
Steakhouse leaving Easton Town Center in early 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A steakhouse in Easton Town Center is preparing to close its kitchen after 20 years. At the end of its lease with no options for renewal, the Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group is poised to close at the end of January 2023 in hopes of relocating elsewhere in Columbus, according to […]
Record-Herald
City welcomes Main St. Creamery
The City of Washington Court House recently welcomed Main St. Creamery, one of the newest businesses in the community, with a New Business Plaque. Main St. Creamery is located at 145 N. Main St. in downtown Washington Court House, and hours of operation are: Sundays 1 p.m.-9 p.m., closed on Mondays, Tuesday-Thursday 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m., and Fridays-Saturdays 11 a.m.-10 p.m. From left to right are: Washington Police Department Chief Jeff Funari, owner of Main Street Creamery Kennedy Kelley, and Washington City Manager Joe Denen.
The uniform change you’ll see among Ohio troopers
The Ohio State Highway Patrol has expanded its tattoo acceptance among troopers and the change is taking effect "immediately."
Ohio officials to visit MPR supply chain in Belmont County
Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted will be touring MPR Supply Chain Solutions on October 19 to tour the sixty-seven-acre trans-loading facility along the Ohio River in Bellaire, OH. MPR says Husted has led the Office of Workforce Transformation, working to identify the needs of Ohio businesses and to align workers’ skills with those needs to […]
Muskingum County man arrested for rape
Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that the Portsmouth Police Department received a report on Monday, October 10, 2022, stating that an underage female had inappropriate pictures and videos on her cell phone. The Sheriff’s Office was later notified by Adena Pike Medical Center, located in Pike County, that the female victim...
columbusnavigator.com
15 Unique Ohio Road Trips From Columbus
I’m a big fan of Columbus, but sometimes it’s good to get out of town for a bit. Luckily, you don’t have to go very far to find something fun to do. Ohio has some unique spots where you can enjoy nature, take in a strange museum, visit ancient earthworks, or even explore a castle.
thepostathens.com
Intoxicated driver drives off road and into field, juvenile harassed over social media
Athens County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Della Road area near US 50 in Athens due to a complaint of several gunshots being heard. Upon arrival, a patrol was conducted and no gunshots were heard. Lost and found. A female was reported missing on Oct. 4 after dropping her child...
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you are looking for new places to explore, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing places in Ohio that are perfect for when you want to get away for a few days with your loved ones. Here's what made it on the list.
WHIZ
Souper Bowl at Zane State Campus Center
ZANESVILLE, OH-Many took part this weekend in raising money for organizations fighting food scarcity. The annual Souper Bowl benefit took place at Zane State College. Money raised through soup sales went to Eastside Community Ministry, The Salvation Army, Fellowship of Christ Community and Christ’s Table. Lead organizer for the...
