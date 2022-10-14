Royalty on Staten Island : Latest ‘From the Scene’ podcast takes a look at Princess Anne’s secret visit

It hasn’t been out for long, but people have been binging Netflix’s new series “The Watcher,” based on the all-too-real nightmare of a Westfield family. The show follows the Brannocks, who buy their dream home only to be tormented by anonymous, threatening letters from “The Watcher.” We won’t spoil the ending, but in real life, the family was driven from their home as they feared for their children — who the letter writer referred to famously as “young blood.” (You can read the real story behind 657 Boulevard in Westfield here.)

WESTFIELD, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO