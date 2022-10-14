ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE450 Review: The SUV That Redefined Luxury Still Leads the Pack

By Jerry Perez
The Drive
The Drive
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uQFVd_0iZ1wLY100 Jerry Perez

Just about everyone wants a luxury SUV nowadays . After all, what’s not to love? A high-up seating position, plush ride, swanky interior, and a big, flashy hood ornament to tell everyone at the school pick-up line that you’ve got the cash to treat your family to a nice whip. In 2022, every automaker from Cadillac to Porsche has at least one player in this segment, but only the successor to the turning point in luxury SUVs—the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE450 —can say that it’s been there from day one.

While the first ML was certainly not the first luxury SUV ever made—the original Range Rover and the Jeep Grand Wagoneer arguably did it way earlier—it is the one that kickstarted the movement as we know it today. In the west, Mercedes-Benz stunned a historically conservative German automotive industry with the introduction of the ML in 1997. In the east, Japan that changed the landscape of family vehicles with the now-venerable Lexus RX . The BMW X5 didn’t come out for another two years, debuting in 1999. Porsche followed with the Cayenne in 2002 and Audi with the Q7 in 2006 —almost a decade after Mercedes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00YBuP_0iZ1wLY100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TOKS7_0iZ1wLY100
Jerry Perez

Being the OG doesn’t guarantee success in today’s ruthless market, however, so the GLE450—today’s ML—has got to bring its A-game if it wants to earn its place in consumer driveways. A three-pointed star only goes so far, so it’s got to deliver performance, comfort, practicality, and value. Does it?

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE450 4Matic Review Specs

  • Base price (as tested): $65,000 ($82,435)
  • Powertrain: 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six | 9-speed automatic | all-wheel drive
  • Horsepower: 362 @ 5,500 rpm
  • Torque: 369 lb-ft @ 1,600 rpm
  • Curb weight: 5,013 pounds
  • Seating capacity: 5 (7 optional)
  • Towing capacity: 7,700 pounds
  • Cargo volume: 33.3 cubic feet (74.9 with rear seats down)
  • EPA fuel economy: 20 mpg city | 26 highway | 22 combined
  • Quick take: A luxury SUV that does it all, and does it well.
  • Score: 8/10

The Basics

The GLE-Class is composed of three trims—350, 450, and 580—packing a variety of engines and two different body styles. The 350 is powered by a 2.0-liter, turbocharged inline-four and can be had in rear-wheel drive or all-wheel. The 450 features a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six, and the 580 a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. The 450 and 580 are only offered with all-wheel drive. Lastly, buyers can opt for the traditional SUV body style, or the fastback-y ( and slightly less useful) Coupe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17qwB5_0iZ1wLY100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vd2ii_0iZ1wLY100
Jerry Perez

The GLE exudes a strong presence thanks to its muscular styling all around. The front end is dominated by a massive Mercedes emblem surrounded by an oversized grille. Down low, two huge intakes flank a front splitter so large and aggressive-looking it could pass for a rear diffuser. Up top, the hood bulges in the center as if it were hiding a hot rod engine underneath.

The rear end is the GLE’s best angle, sporting a raking rear window that gives the SUV a lot of dimension. It almost looks as if the taillights were sticking out from the body, along with the voluptuous corners of the rear fender. The whole thing is very in-your-face, though it works surprisingly well. The angular tail lights add a touch of edginess and modernity.

In terms of interior design, the GLE is down with the concept of “less is more.” A digital dash houses two separate 12.3-inch screens built into one surfboard-style housing, making it look like one huge screen. It’s no Hyperscreen , but it still looks cool. The center stack is clean and uncluttered, with just four air vents and a thin row of hard buttons for the climate control. Down below you’ll find two cup holders, the MBUX trackpad, as well as several shortcut buttons for the radio, navigation, phone, and more. The layout not only looks good, but the trackpad and its surrounding buttons work flawlessly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WIbdX_0iZ1wLY100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2az9VE_0iZ1wLY100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2readJ_0iZ1wLY100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02YBw6_0iZ1wLY100
Jerry Perez

Under the hood of the GLE450 is a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine that produces 362 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. Paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission, it propels the 5,000-pound SUV from zero to 60 mph in 5.5 seconds. A 48-volt mild-hybrid system fills in the gaps where the combustion engine takes a brief break (shifting, auto start/stop, low speed, etc.). The GLE450 is also capable of towing 7,700 pounds, making it able to haul a large variety of campers , boats, and other weekend toys.

Driving the Mercedes-Benz GLE450

Life’s most enjoyable experiences are typically the most basic. An ice cream cone on a summer day, a cup of hot chocolate by the fire on a snowy winter night, an expensive SUV that drives like a proper expensive SUV. You get where I’m going with this. The most standout feature of the GLE450 is that it knows what it is—there’s no identity crisis here.

Step on the gas and feel the inline-six smoothly accelerate with just the right amount of power and the right sense of urgency. Pedal calibration is executed perfectly, whether it be the accelerator or the brake. There’s no hesitation when it’s time to go, but it doesn’t just lurch forward. When it’s time to slow down, the brakes clamp down with confidence and produce zero vibrations at the wheel or the pedal itself. If the GLE’s nature was to react any quicker or sharper it would be slightly uncomfortable for the passengers, and a vehicle of this type and caliber is more about the passengers than the driver.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=488ZL1_0iZ1wLY100
Jerry Perez
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37nbqK_0iZ1wLY100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QjgRz_0iZ1wLY100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3znswY_0iZ1wLY100
Jerry Perez

That’s not to say the driving experience is a dud—quite the opposite. The steering feel is soft yet reassuring. Even in Comfort mode, there’s plenty of feedback on what the front tires are up to. On a rainy morning on empty roads, I got a decent taste of Mercedes’ capable 4Matic all-wheel-drive system paired with 22-inch Pirelli P Zero tires. Roundabouts helped uncover how much grip there was to enjoy and how much of it I could feel at the wheel.

The GLE’s biggest dynamic attribute is its composure, making school runs and errands around town a breeze. The air suspension and adaptive dampers absorb potholes and other road imperfections with ease, helping make sure little ones in the back don’t get carsick. Up the ante and get livelier with your hands and feet and the suspension hardens to provide that stiffer, road-hugging feeling in the turns. Visibility out of the cabin is also quite good, and its surround-view cameras make it extra easy to park in tight spots. Overall it’s easy to live with, and that’s what you’re looking for in a luxury family vehicle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tk2eC_0iZ1wLY100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VvzBi_0iZ1wLY100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i6M3B_0iZ1wLY100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OVYFL_0iZ1wLY100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FgbT5_0iZ1wLY100
Jerry Perez

Highs and Lows

Much like its rivals, the GLE450 focuses on a simple recipe where the main ingredient is simplicity. From the easy-to-use MBUX infotainment system to its wide-opening doors, huge trunk, and essentially perfect ride height, you get the feeling that user satisfaction is what Mercedes strives for here .

A specific area where I wasn’t very satisfied, however, was the choice of materials throughout the cabin. Cheap-feeling plastic is used extensively throughout the dash, door panels, and front and rear center consoles. It looks bad and it feels even worse to the touch. The two main cupholders were annoying, too, as they weren’t strong enough to hold a water bottle in place. I tried several different bottles and they all wiggled around as I was driving due to the weak prongs found inside the cupholders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kWxe7_0iZ1wLY100
Jerry Perez

Mercedes-Benz GLE450 Features, Options, and Competition

The GLE450 Mercedes loaned me for a week had an additional $13,735 worth of optional equipment. This included the 22-inch AMG wheels for $2,450, heated and ventilated front seats for $450, panorama roof for $1,000, Driver Assistance Package (adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping, emergency braking, et cetera) for $1,950, Night Package (dark bod trim) for $400, Acoustic Comfort Package (increased cabin insulation) for $1,100, Airmatic suspension for $1,710, AMG interior for $400, Premium Package (Burmester sound, 115-volt household power outlet) for $1,375, and lastly, AMG exterior (grille, painted wheel arches, etc) for $1,050. Total vehicle price came to $82,435.

The BMW X5, Volvo XC90, Audi Q7, and Lexus RX are the GLE-Class’ biggest competitors. These all offer seating configurations from five to seven passengers and a variety of drivetrains, some electrified. The BMW and Audi also offer high-po versions to match the AMG 53 and 63 variants of the GLE . The BMW, Volvo, and Audi are closer in terms of pricing with MSRPs well into the $60,000 range. Loaded versions of all these models surpass $80,000 and even $90,000. The Lexus is the least expensive of the bunch, starting in the high $50,000s with loaded versions coming in the mid $60,000s, though, as of this writing, 2023 RX pricing has yet to be announced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PbSz7_0iZ1wLY100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJ5qG_0iZ1wLY100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sI1IV_0iZ1wLY100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oUTk3_0iZ1wLY100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03fAlq_0iZ1wLY100
Jerry Perez

Sustainability

The GLE450 is far from being an economy-minded, fuel-saving vehicle. However, considering its hefty 5,000-plus curb weight, all-wheel drive, and luxurious character, its EPA-estimated rating of 20 mpg city and 26 mpg highway is surprisingly good. Even better, over the course of a week of commuting 60/40 highway/city, I averaged 24 mpg, which is 2 mpg better than its stated combined average.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L3bAe_0iZ1wLY100

Value and Verdict

It can be difficult to call an $80K luxury SUV good value for the money when there are much cheaper alternatives transporting the same number of passengers . However, all things considered, the GLE450 offers just about everything—if not everything—modern luxury SUV buyers are looking for. It’s got the pedigree, but it’s also got the chops. There’s no need to sacrifice one for the other here.

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE450 is a handsome, comfortable, and practical SUV that, much like a pair of high-end dress shoes, felt better each time I drove it. Its competitors may also call themselves luxury SUVs, but 25 years later, this OG knows a thing or two about what it really takes to keep leading the charge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XcvOZ_0iZ1wLY100
Jerry Perez

Email the author at jerry@thedrive. com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

5 Great Luxury SUVs for Less Than $40,000

A Luxury SUV makes a commute easier and more fun, but finding one for less than $40,000 is hard. These five from BMW, Lincoln, Buick, Infiniti and Lexus could fit the bill. The post 5 Great Luxury SUVs for Less Than $40,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
BUYING CARS
Autoblog

Buick V8-powered 1956 VW Beetle is a Hot Wheels Legends Tour finalist

Hot Wheels has selected a 1956 Volkswagen Beetle as a finalist in the 2022 Legends Tour. While this is the second Beetle chosen for the semifinal round, it's a one-of-a-kind, heavily-modified car that's nicknamed "Berlin Buick" and powered by a mid-mounted V8 engine. Owner Rob Freeman drove from Syracuse, New...
SYRACUSE, NY
moneytalksnews.com

The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles

Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Richard Rawlings Sells Entire Car Collection For Over $1 Million

Gas Monkey Garage played host to one of the most successful car shows on Discovery for years. Now that the show has essentially migrated to YouTube, owner Richard Rawlings has had to adapt to the typical YouTuber style of presenting cars. He's created quite a collection of cool classics over the years (although he has had some modern toys too), but now the excitable entrepreneur has decided to get rid of these classics so that he can replace them with newer, more exotic cars. We covered the two-part explanation behind his decision to auction off most of his cars at the beginning of this month, and now the auction has closed, netting Mr. Rawlings a tidy sum of $1,080,903.
CARS
Family Handyman

What Does a Red or Yellow Dot on Your Tires Mean?

Do those red and yellow paint dots on tires mean the tires are on sale? Is there something wrong with tires marked with these dots? Do the dots indicate where or when the tires were made?. Nope, nope and nope. Here is what’s really going on with these dots: Because...
CARS
TheStreet

Looking to Buy a New or Used Car? Wait Six Months

U.S. auto prices remain in high gear in late 2022, with the average vehicle transaction price up 6.3% on a year-to-year basis from September 2021 to September 2022. The good news is that prices are coming down this autumn. The average new-vehicle retail transaction price in September is expected to...
BUYING CARS
Axios

These Hyundai and Kia vehicles are twice as likely to be stolen as other cars

Hyundai and Kia vehicles from model years 2015 through 2019 are nearly twice as likely to be stolen as other vehicles from the same period, according to a new report. Driving the news: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, which tracks theft claims, said Thursday that the problem stems from the fact that many of the Hyundai and Kia vehicles "lack electronic immobilizers that prevent thieves from simply breaking in and bypassing the ignition."
CARS
insideevs.com

Watch XPeng's X2 Flying Car Take First Public Flight In Dubai

XPeng has conducted the first global public flight of its electric flying car, the XPeng X2, at Skydive Dubai. The event marked the XPeng X2's first public display after completing the specific operations risk assessment and achieving a special flying permit from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA). Over 150 people witnessed the demonstration flight, which took place on the opening day of the GITEX Global tech show at the Dubai World Trade Center.
WORLD
Motorious

Enterprise Rent-A-Car Employee Suspected Of Stealing Seven Expensive Cars

The alleged thief took the phrase ‘overachiever’ to another level. As crime rates rise all over the US, we are beginning to see a massive uptick in the theft of automobiles. In the past this crime might’ve been isolated to mostly older vehicles that were easier to break into. However recently these criminals are becoming even more bold, stealing cars into the hundreds of thousands of dollars range. This increasing boldness is likely due to a lack of law enforcement combined with the recent economic state of our country, though it really is just speculation. Well the reason behind this recent string of crime may be elusive but examples of these cases certainly are not.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AOL Corp

The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space

Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
SPEEDWAY, IN
insideevs.com

Watch Ford F-150 Lightning Take On 702 HP Ram TRX In Drag Race

The Ford F-150 Lightning is one of the most in-demand EVs currently on sale in America, and it's clear to see why. The entry-level Lightning has impressive real-world range and decent towing capabilities without being anywhere near as expensive as a Rivian R1T. Although recent price hikes have seen its starting price rise by over $10k, when you factor in fuel savings it's still a very compelling option.
CARS
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
68K+
Followers
11K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy