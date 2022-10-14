ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Is This $3,200, 1,000-piece Mechanic’s Tool Set From Home Depot For?

By Jonathon Klein
The Drive
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=072H2u_0iZ1wKfI00 Home Depot

It’s taken me decades to build my tool loadout, just as I’m sure it’s taken many of you. There are tools from every brand under the sun, too. There’s my trusty mechanic’s set from Craftsman (an OG set from 20 years ago), as well as metric / SAE heavy-duty impact sockets. I have another set of deep-well impact sockets from Amazon’s Denali that’s served me well, Husky hex wrenches, and all sorts of specialty tools from all corners of the globe. And there are power tools from Ryobi , Milwaukee , and Makita too. It’s a cornucopia acquired through the years. But when perusing Home Depot’s site, I came across this $3,200, 1,000+ piece Husky mechanic’s tool that left me with a question. Who the hell is this for?

Most home mechanics acquire new tools when there’s a need for something they don’t have or when they break a tool they’ve had for ages. And it comes in fits and spurts, not one fell swoop. Home Depot’s 1,025-piece mechanic’s set , however, would furnish a garage with just a click of a button and a sizeable portion of your bank account disappearing. For $3,200, not only do you get a 72-inch height-adjustable and powered workbench/drawer system, but included in the set are 15 drive tools, 31 extensions and adapters, 12 socket rails, 433 sockets, 94 impact sockets, 218 wrenches, 113 hex keys, 37 screwdrivers, and 72 other tools. You’re getting a breadth of tools that would take a lifetime to acquire piece by piece.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A10jp_0iZ1wKfI00

As for specifics, according to Home Depot, the drive tools include three quick-release ratchets – 1/4 in., 3/8 in. and 1/2 in. drive, two flex-head ratchets – 3/8 in. and 1/2 in. drive, two palm ratchets – 1/4 in. and 3/8 in. drive, four breaker bars, one speeder bar, one T-handle, one bit driver, and one spinner handle. The sockets include: 123 1/4 in. drive sockets, 165 3/8 in. drive sockets, 145 1/2 in. drive sockets, 36 3/8 in. drive impact sockets, and 58 1/2 in. drive impact sockets. It is missing a torque wrench , which is an odd tool to leave out.

The workbench does come fully assembled, so that’s a plus.

It’s honestly an eye-watering amount of tools, but the same goes for the price. But who is this set for? Most professionals are shopping for different, more high-end brands. And most DIY’ers aren’t spending $3,000 on tools. They’re building their collections over years and doing so slowly. There are also a host of great, lower-priced sets that could start you in a really solid direction: this Amazon Basics set , this DeWalt set , or this Craftsman set would all work brilliantly. So is this set for an amateur with a lot of cash burning in their pockets that want to upgrade quickly? Or a pro that just saw their entire collections destroyed by a natural disaster ? I’m honestly not sure, but it’s certainly an interesting way to build a full collection very quickly.

What do you all think, is this something you’d buy if you had the cash?

More From The Garage

Comments / 1

