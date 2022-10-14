ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Meridian Bank House of the Week: Custom Built Reproduction Farmhouse in Rushland

 2 days ago

This unique home is the perfect spot for future Bucks County residents.Image via Bright MLS.

A unique and lovely farmhouse in one of Bucks County’s most beautiful areas has recently gone on the housing market.

Image via Bright MLS.

Located in Rushland, an area within Wrightstown Township, this custom home is an aesthetic creation that is unique to the Bucks County area.

Image via Bright MLS.

Homeowners and visitors will be greeted by a long driveway, which leads up to a three-car garage and beautiful front entrance.

Image via Bright MLS.

A two-story family room is complete with a rustic fireplace, and a wall of windows leading out to the back patio.

Image via Bright MLS.

Complete with five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and being centrally located within the Council Rock School District, this is the perfect home for families looking for opulence and a great location in the Bucks County area.

Image via Bright MLS.

Read and see more of this house at 3135 Rushland Road in Rushland, listed for $2,189,000, on EveryHome.com.

Check out BUCKSCO Today’s previous Houses of the Week here.

