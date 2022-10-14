Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Kylian Mbappe Could Join A Premier League Club
There are chances that Kylian Mbappe could join a Premier League club when he leaves PSG.
Chelsea Transfer Room Writers Predictions: Aston Villa Vs Chelsea
Ahead of this afternoon's league match between Chelsea and Aston Villa, the Chelsea Transfer Room Writers have given their score predictions for the game.
NBC Sports
Manchester United vs Newcastle: How to watch, live stream link, start time, team news
Manchester United hopes to overcome the midweek blues when it hosts in-form Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Sunday (watch live, 9am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). The Red Devils will take the pitch having to weather injuries, a suspension, and a Thursday match against Omonia in...
BBC
Sunday's gossip: Rice, Saliba, Guimaraes, Trossard, Gordon, Leao, Nkunku
England midfielder Declan Rice, 23, has no intention of signing a new West Ham deal this season despite being offered an eight-year contract worth £200,000 a week. (Football Insider) Arsenal and France defender William Saliba, 21, is attracting interest from Paris St-Germain. (CBS Sport, via Sun Online) Newcastle United...
CBS Sports
El Clasico live stream: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona preview, how to watch online, news, start time, odds
First-place Barcelona travel to second-place Real Madrid on Sunday in El Clasico. Top spot in La Liga is on the line as they enter with 22 points each, as both boast a 7-1-0 record. Real are flying high as they are undefeated on the season, while Barca hope to bounce back from their Champions League set back with their European lives hanging in the balance at the end of the month.
UEFA・
BBC
Guardiola prepared for 'biggest atmosphere' at Anfield
Pep Guardiola has dismissed any suggestion Manchester City's 13-point lead over Liverpool in the Premier League table will give them a psychological advantage when the sides play at Anfield on Sunday. The Reds have already lost twice in the league this season and have been vulnerable defensively, but Guardiola...
Premier League team news: predicted lineups for the weekend action
This weekend’s fixtures will be followed by a midweek round of games, with the World Cup break only a month away
SB Nation
Villama Preview: Aston Villa v Chelsea
With two points left at the City Ground in a dull 1-1 draw to Nottingham Forest, it seems obvious that things aren’t improving in a continuous fashion. Nonetheless, it’s still a much needed point and now it’s on to a much stiffer test in Chelsea. The London side are currently sitting fourth in the table and last lost a league match in August. Top players to look for from the Blues include Mason Mount in central midfield, Thiago Silva at center-back, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at striker. Over the last three matches, Chelsea has beaten West Ham United 2-1 at home, won 2-1 at Crystal Palace, and bested Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.
Yardbarker
Liverpool predicted lineup to face Manchester City
Liverpool will face Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, October 16. Jurgen Klopp will enter the must-win clash with a depleted squad after being plagued with injuries; Luis Diaz, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip are a few names ruled out, with Ibrahima Konate also a doubt for Sunday’s game.
Steven Gerrard Says Graham Potter Had to Suffer to Earn The Chelsea Job
The two English managers prepare to face off this weekend as the Blues take on Aston Villa.
Premier League: Aston Villa Vs Chelsea - Where To Watch
Here is all the viewing information you need to know ahead of this weekend's clash between Chelsea and Aston Villa.
BBC
'I'm growing into my face like a fine wine' - Chelsea manager Graham Potter on his 'glow up'
Chelsea boss Graham Potter joked that he is "growing into his face like a fine wine" when it was suggested he has had a 'glow up' since arriving at Stamford Bridge. During Potter's news conference before Chelsea's trip to Aston Villa on Sunday, his sartorial choices were an unexpected point of discussion.
SB Nation
Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Manchester City
Following Liverpool’s early August victory over Manchester City in the Community Shield, many began to cast their eyes ahead to when the two sides would face off two months later in October. It was a game that, it as assumed, would have significant title ramifications in the expected race Pep Guardiola’s sportswashers City and the thorn in their sides that has been Jürgen Klopp’s Reds. In reality, things haven’t quite played out as expected, with an injury-plagued and apparently exhausted Liverpool side stumbling out of the gate and currently say 11th with just 10 points from eight games.
NBC Sports
Brentford beat Brighton in top-half battle, as Toney scores two more (video)
Brentford vs Brighton recap: Ivan Toney scored once from open play and once from the penalty spot to hand the Bees a much-needed 2-0 victory over the Seagulls in west London on Friday. Toney opened the scoring with a sensational backheel finish in the 27th minute and followed it up...
NBC Sports
Tottenham vs Everton, live! Score, updates, stream link, lineups
Tottenham vs Everton: Spurs will try to ride the UEFA Champions League momentum when they return to Premier League action against the Toffees in north London on Saturday (watch live, 12:30 pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com). Antonio Conte’s side remains within touching distance of the title race,...
BBC
Brentford 2-0 Brighton: Roberto de Zerbi says Albion wanted to win for Enock Mwepu
Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi says they had hoped to beat Brentford for Seagulls midfielder Enock Mwepu, who was forced to retire this week at the age of 24 because of a hereditary heart condition. MATCH REPORT: Brentford 2-0 Brighton. Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on...
SB Nation
Klopp Explains “Probably Deserved” Red Card
Mohamed Salah not getting free kicks despite obvious fouls committed against him has been an ongoing theme for the Egyptian’s entire tenure at Liverpool. Many referees just do not award him blatant, obvious fouls, and that trend continued in LFC’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City at Anfield today.
SkySports
Groundsmen saw goals down to size at Hull City, delaying kick-off in Birmingham clash
The tools were out for Hull City's groundsmen at the MKM Stadium on Sunday, with the goals found to be too big ahead of their game against Birmingham. The goals were two inches too big ahead of the Sky Bet Championship fixture, leading to club staff getting their saws out to make sure the structures met the measurement guidelines.
Liverpool vs Man City live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today
Liverpool host Manchester City in the Premier League this afternoon in a meeting of last season’s title rivals.City beat Liverpool by just one point to lift the title for the second consecutive season but it’s been a completely different story this campaign.FOLLOW LIVE: Build-up, team news and all the action as Liverpool host Man City in the Premier LeagueLiverpool’s worst start to a Premier League season in 10 years leaves them 13 points behind Pep Guardiola’s champions, with Jurgen Klopp admitting that his side are already out of the title race following last weekend’s 3-1 defeat at Arsenal.City can...
NBC Sports
Manchester United vs Newcastle ends scoreless at Old Trafford
Newcastle United continued its impressive ascension with a well-earned scoreless draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday. Absences were felt for both sides, as Allan Saint-Maximin, Anthony Martial, Christian Eriksen, and Alexander Isak were injured and Scott McTominay out through suspension. Man United stays a point and a...
Comments / 0