BBC

Sunday's gossip: Rice, Saliba, Guimaraes, Trossard, Gordon, Leao, Nkunku

England midfielder Declan Rice, 23, has no intention of signing a new West Ham deal this season despite being offered an eight-year contract worth £200,000 a week. (Football Insider) Arsenal and France defender William Saliba, 21, is attracting interest from Paris St-Germain. (CBS Sport, via Sun Online) Newcastle United...
CBS Sports

El Clasico live stream: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona preview, how to watch online, news, start time, odds

First-place Barcelona travel to second-place Real Madrid on Sunday in El Clasico. Top spot in La Liga is on the line as they enter with 22 points each, as both boast a 7-1-0 record. Real are flying high as they are undefeated on the season, while Barca hope to bounce back from their Champions League set back with their European lives hanging in the balance at the end of the month.
BBC

G﻿uardiola prepared for 'biggest atmosphere' at Anfield

P﻿ep Guardiola has dismissed any suggestion Manchester City's 13-point lead over Liverpool in the Premier League table will give them a psychological advantage when the sides play at Anfield on Sunday. The Reds have already lost twice in the league this season and have been vulnerable defensively, but Guardiola...
SB Nation

Villama Preview: Aston Villa v Chelsea

With two points left at the City Ground in a dull 1-1 draw to Nottingham Forest, it seems obvious that things aren’t improving in a continuous fashion. Nonetheless, it’s still a much needed point and now it’s on to a much stiffer test in Chelsea. The London side are currently sitting fourth in the table and last lost a league match in August. Top players to look for from the Blues include Mason Mount in central midfield, Thiago Silva at center-back, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at striker. Over the last three matches, Chelsea has beaten West Ham United 2-1 at home, won 2-1 at Crystal Palace, and bested Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.
Yardbarker

Liverpool predicted lineup to face Manchester City

Liverpool will face Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, October 16. Jurgen Klopp will enter the must-win clash with a depleted squad after being plagued with injuries; Luis Diaz, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip are a few names ruled out, with Ibrahima Konate also a doubt for Sunday’s game.
SB Nation

Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Manchester City

Following Liverpool’s early August victory over Manchester City in the Community Shield, many began to cast their eyes ahead to when the two sides would face off two months later in October. It was a game that, it as assumed, would have significant title ramifications in the expected race Pep Guardiola’s sportswashers City and the thorn in their sides that has been Jürgen Klopp’s Reds. In reality, things haven’t quite played out as expected, with an injury-plagued and apparently exhausted Liverpool side stumbling out of the gate and currently say 11th with just 10 points from eight games.
NBC Sports

Tottenham vs Everton, live! Score, updates, stream link, lineups

Tottenham vs Everton: Spurs will try to ride the UEFA Champions League momentum when they return to Premier League action against the Toffees in north London on Saturday (watch live, 12:30 pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com). Antonio Conte’s side remains within touching distance of the title race,...
SB Nation

Klopp Explains “Probably Deserved” Red Card

Mohamed Salah not getting free kicks despite obvious fouls committed against him has been an ongoing theme for the Egyptian’s entire tenure at Liverpool. Many referees just do not award him blatant, obvious fouls, and that trend continued in LFC’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City at Anfield today.
The Independent

Liverpool vs Man City live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Liverpool host Manchester City in the Premier League this afternoon in a meeting of last season’s title rivals.City beat Liverpool by just one point to lift the title for the second consecutive season but it’s been a completely different story this campaign.FOLLOW LIVE: Build-up, team news and all the action as Liverpool host Man City in the Premier LeagueLiverpool’s worst start to a Premier League season in 10 years leaves them 13 points behind Pep Guardiola’s champions, with Jurgen Klopp admitting that his side are already out of the title race following last weekend’s 3-1 defeat at Arsenal.City can...
NBC Sports

Manchester United vs Newcastle ends scoreless at Old Trafford

Newcastle United continued its impressive ascension with a well-earned scoreless draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday. Absences were felt for both sides, as Allan Saint-Maximin, Anthony Martial, Christian Eriksen, and Alexander Isak were injured and Scott McTominay out through suspension. Man United stays a point and a...
