Following Liverpool’s early August victory over Manchester City in the Community Shield, many began to cast their eyes ahead to when the two sides would face off two months later in October. It was a game that, it as assumed, would have significant title ramifications in the expected race Pep Guardiola’s sportswashers City and the thorn in their sides that has been Jürgen Klopp’s Reds. In reality, things haven’t quite played out as expected, with an injury-plagued and apparently exhausted Liverpool side stumbling out of the gate and currently say 11th with just 10 points from eight games.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO