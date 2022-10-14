Gray House Pies to Make a Return to Lakewood

If you're in the mood for a delicious gyro, you should check out these local joints in Greater Cleveland. If you find yourself in the Puritas-Longmead neighborhood, you can't go wrong with the inexpensive (and tasty) gyros at this unassuming joint. A regular-size gyro will satisfy you, but they also have an extra meat gyro, jumbo gyro (double meat), and a big one-pound gyro sandwich. You can also skip the pita bread and vegetables altogether and just get a half or full pound of gyro meat. They also have an excellent chicken gyro.

