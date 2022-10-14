Gray House Pies to Make a Return to Lakewood
Sometime in November, Joe Schlott will make his triumphant return to Lakewood, where he will open a new location for his Gray House Pies . Not only is he coming back to the same neighborhood, but he’s actually returning to the very address where he started it all.
“I was in this very space before,” he says. “I used to bake out of the Breadsmith kitchens next door during the day.”
After a year in Lakewood, Schlott moved the business over to Fairview Park and eventually to Westlake (26075 Detroit Rd.), where he’s been for 12 years. Since launching the business, he’s had satellite shops in Old Brooklyn, on Larchmere and is a common sight at farmers markets. His desserts are on the menu at Mabel’s BBQ downtown and at Eton.
Gray House is adored for its fruit pies, cream pies, seasonal pies, savory hand pies and quiches.
For the new Lakewood shop, Schlott plans to add a full line of coffee drinks, which can be enjoyed onsite in the small café. He also hopes to add some sort of community events, maybe acoustic nights or poetry readings.
