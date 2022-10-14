Read full article on original website
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — After a record breaking hot summer, I think most of us are hoping for the resemblance of a normal winter season. We barely got by with the water we needed this season. It would be nice if the moisture starting rolling into the Treasure Valley as a sign of good faith from Mother Nature that good things are in store for a parched state.
Dry conditions could come to an end this weekend
Boise, ID — A change in the weather pattern could finally be on the way. High pressure has kept conditions clear, dry and sunny for the past two weeks with little change in the forecast. That will continue for much of the work week, but models show a low pressure system building in the Gulf of Alaska that may make it's way to the gem state soon.
